Scientists in China have used computer simulations to gain a better understanding of the factors that influence the adoption of residential PV.Researchers from State Grid Corp. of China, the nation's largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, have explored the effects of individual behavioral interactions on the adoption of residential PV technology. The scientists conducted their analysis based on surveys and behavior-driven computer simulations. "This study adopts the agent-based modeling method (ABM)," they explained. "It can better simulate the formation of consumer preferences, ...

