Ebusco Holding N.V.: 14 Ebusco 3.0 18-metre buses for new Swedish customer VR Sverige

Ebusco signs contract with VR Sverige to partner up and ensure a rapid transition to emission-free transport



Deurne, 31 January 2024 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses, charging systems, and energy storage has signed a contract with VR Sverige. This order consists of 14 Ebusco 3.0 18-metre buses which will be deployed in Helsingborg beginning 2025.



The 14 Ebusco 3.0 18-metre buses will be equipped with a battery pack of over 500kWh, ensuring a sufficient range for the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines where these buses will operate. BRT is a transit system renowned for its frequent, swift and dependable travel times while providing a comfortable and high-quality transportation experience. Through these routes, VR Sverige, together with Ebusco facilitates convenient, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable transportation in Helsingborg.



A bus that suits the city

The groundbreaking Ebusco 3.0, will be right at home in the city of Helsingborg which is known for its innovation-driven spirit. So much so that Helsingborg won second prize in the European Capital of Innovation Awards 2020. This annual award, also known as "iCapital", is given to the European city that can best demonstrate that it uses innovation to improve the lives of its residents - something Helsingborg continues to excel at, reaffirmed by this new order.



Making public transport appealing

VR Sverige not only focuses on zero emission buses, but also on the overall impact of an electric operation. Consequently, VR Sverige exclusively relies on green, renewable energy to minimise the environmental impact. The Ebusco 3.0 seamlessly aligns with this philosophy. Due to its lightweight design, the Ebusco 3.0 has recently showcased its revolutionary low energy consumption, resulting in a substantial reduction of the overall resources required to run an operation.



Anders Frykman, Director of the Bus Division at VR Sverige, comments: "We are proud and happy to announce that Ebusco will be the new supplier of electric buses to Helsingborg. They are, just like VR Sverige, innovation-driven, and we are convinced that the Ebusco 3.0 is a bus model that will increase both the comfort on board and the perceived quality. In addition, it will be even easier for the people of Helsingborg to travel sustainably."



Peter Bijvelds, co-CEO of Ebusco, comments: "We are extremely proud and honoured to welcome VR Sverige as a new customer. In recent trials, the Ebusco 3.0 has demonstrated its position as the market's most efficient electric bus. As we introduce these 18-meter buses, we anticipate a further amplification of their positive impact on sustainability. We are delighted to partner with VR Sverige in taking a significant stride toward enhancing comfort and sustainability in public transportation, with the shared goal of improving the environment for both commuters and residents."

