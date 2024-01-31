Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
31.01.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (22/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (Holmen)
published on January 31, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Holmen has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for April 16, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00
per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is April 17, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB, HOLMA). 

For further information, please see the attached file:

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1191732
