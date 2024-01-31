AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure CEO Martin Jönsson to Present at the International Investor Conference BioCapitalEurope

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for CNS diseases, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that its CEO Martin Jönsson will present the company at the investor conference BioCapitalEurope 2024, which is organized by EQT Life Sciences.

Martin Jönsson will present AlzeCure and its portfolio of preclinical and clinical drug candidates for CNS diseases, with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain. The presentation will be held on February 8, 2024, at 4.40pm at Hotel Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

BioCapitalEurope is Europe's premier life sciences investment conference, organized by EQT Life Sciences, offering VCs and Institutional Investors unique and timely access to around 40 exciting biotech, medtech and diagnostics companies from the Benelux and Europe.

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease, as well as for depression treatment. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions, alternatively partnership, with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

