Virtual Power Plant Market worth USD 5.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Power Plant Market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 23.4% during the 2024-2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Virtual power plants are essential because they provide enhanced grid stability by optimizing and integrating diverse energy sources, contributing to increased energy efficiency and the seamless incorporation of renewable energy into power systems. This results in a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $5.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 23.4% Largest Market North America Market Size Available for 2019-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Vertical, by offering, by technology, by source, and by region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities Growing deployment of smart grids Key Market Drivers Seamless integration with renewable sources such as solar and wind

The Industrial, by Vertical, is expected to grow be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the Virtual Power Plant Market has been split into commercial, industrial, and residential. The industrial segment in the Virtual Power Plant Market is anticipated to be the largest, primarily due to high energy consumption in industrial operations, creating a substantial demand for efficient energy management solutions. Industries benefit significantly from virtual power plants' optimization capabilities, enhancing grid reliability and reducing operational costs, driving their prominence in this market segment.

The Mixed asset, by Technology, is expected to grow be the fastest segment during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the Virtual Power Plant Market has been split into demand response, supply side, and mixed asset. The mixed asset segment in the Virtual Power Plant Market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing due to its versatility in combining diverse energy resources and optimizing grid performance. This approach allows for comprehensive energy management, offering flexibility and efficiency, which aligns with the increasing trend towards integrated and diversified energy portfolios.

The services segment, by offering segment, is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the virtual power solutions market based on offering into three segments: hardware, software, and services. The services segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for expertise in system integration, maintenance, and optimization services. As virtual power plant deployments expand, there is a growing need for specialized services to ensure seamless operation and performance optimization.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest region in the Virtual Power Plant Industry

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest region in Virtual Power Plant Market during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on renewable energy adoption, coupled with rising energy demand and the need for grid stability, drives the deployment of virtual power plants. The region's abundant solar resources further enhance its suitability for virtual power plant applications, fostering efficient integration and contributing to market growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Virtual Power Plant Companies are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), Shell (UK), Tesla (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

