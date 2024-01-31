Anzeige
31.01.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 February 2024 in the ISIN
below. 



Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 169,854 shares (EUR 84,927,000)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,721 shares (EUR 860,500)   
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  171,575 shares (EUR 85,787,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 2205.78          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
