GlobeNewswire
31.01.2024 | 11:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exchange announcement on the results of domestic GMTN notes primary placement competitive auction

ISIN code of the security                    XS1829276275 
Fixed income (coupon) rate (%)                    1.125%  
Maturity date                           30.05.2028 
Date of competitive multi-price auction              31.01.2024 
Settlement date                          07.02.2024 
Total amount offered for competitive multi-price auction (EUR)   50 000 000 
Total bid amount at competitive multi-price auction (EUR)     145 500 000 
Total amount placed via competitive multi-price auction (EUR)   50 000 000 
Number of participants at competitive multi-price auction       5    
Maximum admissible yield as specified by State Treasury (%)     3,115   
Average volume-weighted and top bid yield in executed bids (%) 3,076 and 3,102

Auctions of Domestic GMTN Notes of the Republic of Latvia, acting through the
Treasury, take place in Nasdaq Riga. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 67 212 431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not an offer of
securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No action
has been or will be taken by the Republic of Latvia, acting through the
Treasury (the "Republic of Latvia") in any country or jurisdiction that would,
or is intended to, permit a public offering of the Notes in any country or
jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. The Republic of Latvia
has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of the Notes in any
country or jurisdiction and, in particular, the Notes have not been and will
not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or
other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or
delivered within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in
a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities
Act and otherwise in compliance with any applicable state securities laws and
may only be sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under
the Securities Act and otherwise in compliance with all applicable laws and
regulations in each country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, sale or
delivery of the Notes is made. 

The Notes are being offered and sold by the Republic of Latvia to primary
dealers and other Nasdaq Riga members in the Republic of Latvia only by way of
auction and/or direct sales, as applicable, and are not being offered or sold
by or on behalf of the Republic of Latvia in any other jurisdiction. 

The information contained in this document does not purport to be a complete
description of the Notes or the offering thereof referred to herein. Please
refer to the Offering Circular dated 7 June 2013, as supplemented from time to
time, prepared by the Republic of Latvia in connection with its Global Medium
Term Note Programme and the applicable rules and procedures of Nasdaq Riga for
the initial placement of Latvian government securities for a complete such
description.
