MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Jan 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform has been Great Place To Work(R) Certified in India (from January 2024 to January 2025). This is the second time CleverTap has been recognized by the prestigious organization. This recognition underscores CleverTap's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.The Certification is the result of an extensive analysis of the responses to the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey taken by all India-based employees. An organization receives the Certification only after at least 70 percent of its workforce rate it as a 'great workplace'.Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what marks a great workplace: Trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions."We are delighted to receive the Great Place To Work Certification once again. It is a testament to the exceptional environment we foster here at CleverTap. Thanks to the collective effort of each of our team members, we've built a workplace that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity," said Sidharth Malik, Chief Executive Officer, CleverTap. "We prioritize open communication and continuous learning to ensure our team members are empowered to reach their full potential. This certification only reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where employees can thrive both personally and professionally."About CleverTapCleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.The platform is powered by TesseractDB - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta.For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/X: https://twitter.com/CleverTapAbout Great Place To WorkBacked by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All Model and Trust Index Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.Forward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.For more information:SONY SHETTYDirector, Public Relations, CleverTap+91 9820900036sony@clevertap.comIPSHITA BALUConsultant, Archetype+91 95901 11798ipshita.balu@archetype.coSource: CleverTapCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.