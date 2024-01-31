EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Announcement on the Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 31 January 2024 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions.
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020240131641448261862.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Progress%20of%20A-Share%20Repurchases%20through%20Centralized%20Bidding%20Transactions
