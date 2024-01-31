HopCat Announces New Metro Detroit Location, Plans for Opening Early Summer

Widely recognized for its curated local craft beer lists, comfort food and famous Cosmik Fries, HopCat finds a new home in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Project BarFly, the West Michigan-based hospitality group that oversees operations of HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company, and Stella's Lounge, today announced its newest HopCat location will be at the Mall at Partridge Creek located at 17380 Hall Rd. The announcement was made by BarFly CEO Ned Lidvall.

HopCat Livonia

Guests line up outside of HopCat Livonia during the grand opening weekend in July 2023.

"After opening two locations in Metro Detroit last year, we're thrilled to be joining the Macomb County community and increasing our brand presence in this thriving market," said Ned Lidvall, CEO of BarFly. "It was easy to see the opportunity at The Mall at Partridge Creek - a vibrant and walkable destination. We're confident about our decision to invest in this location as the home of our 10th Michigan HopCat restaurant."

Anticipated to open early this summer, the new Clinton Township HopCat will find its home off Hall Road at The Mall at Partridge Creek - taking over the former BurgerFin. The new 7,000-sq.-ft. HopCat will accommodate 250 guests and feature a wrap-around bar, spacious booth seating, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, a 4-season room, and a private event space for up to 50 people. HopCat will begin its hiring in March, looking to hire 125 employees.

"We are thrilled to welcome HopCat to The Mall at Partridge Creek," shared Carmen Spinoso, CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group, "Their commitment to quality, scratch-made and award-winning food and exceptional service resonates with our vision to create unique and quality experiences for our guests. HopCat's parent company, BarFly, stands out with its mission of environmental sustainability and community engagement. We are excited and honored to partner with a company that shares our values and look forward to the positive impact they will bring to our mall and the surrounding community."

About HopCat

At HopCat, craft quality goes beyond our unparalleled beer selection. We pride ourselves on scratch-made, award-winning food and friendly, knowledgeable service. Each HopCat location has a unique atmosphere, but you can count on a consistently exceptional experience every time. For more information on HopCat, please visit www.hopcat.com.

About Spinoso Real Estate Group

Spinoso Real Estate Group is a national real estate firm, recognized as the premier operator of enclosed shopping malls and large-scale retail-based mixed-use properties. With a proven track record of operating 87 properties and nearly 75 million square feet of enclosed-mall transformation from coast-to-coast, and an industry-leading operating and investment platform, the firm offers a range of services, including leasing, property management, repositioning, marketing, development, stabilization, and re-development/densification. For more information, visit spinosoreg.com.

About The Mall at Partridge Creek

The Mall at Partridge Creek is an exciting, open-air regional shopping center in Macomb County, Michigan, and is home to over 80 stores and restaurants, entertainment sites and anchored by MJR Theaters. Unique amenities include a dog-friendly, family friendly environment with free Wi-Fi, snow-melt walkways and a 30-foot fireplace in Center Court. Partridge Creek is leased and managed by Spinoso Real Estate Group. Visit shoppartridgecreek.com to learn more.

