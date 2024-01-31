Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Bounce back in FUM after strong quarter City of London has announced its trading statement for 2Q'24. Both developed and emerging markets bounced back from a weak 1Q'24 and posted gains for the six-month period. Over 1H'24, the MSCI Emerging Markets TR Index increased 4.7% while the MSCI All World ex US Index increased by 5.6%. These led to a strong increase in FUM, which was $9.58bn at 31 December 2023. This is a 2% increase over the 30 June figure, but 8% over the total at the end of 1Q'24. Across the strategies there was some outperformance, notably in Opportunistic Value and Fixed Income offset by some net outflows. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/clig-bounce-back-in-fum-after-strong-quarter/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

