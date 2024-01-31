Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Bomben-News! Anbeginn der Umsatzlawine?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JK0D | ISIN: GB00B104RS51 | Ticker-Symbol: W8T
Berlin
31.01.24
08:08 Uhr
4,120 Euro
+0,040
+0,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC4,120+0,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.