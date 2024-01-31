Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUFV | ISIN: EE3100034653 | Ticker-Symbol: AV1
Frankfurt
31.01.24
08:05 Uhr
1,595 Euro
-0,005
-0,31 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCO VARA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCO VARA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6601,67012:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2024 | 08:06
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Arco Vara's profit forecast

From the beginning of 2023, Arco Vara is disclosing turnover and profit forecast for the following quarters in its quarterly reports. In the Q3 2023, the turnover for 2023 was projected to achieve 18.2 million euros and the profit to be 2.7 million euros.

With this announcement, the group updates its profit prediction for 2023, with the forecasted profit being 3.6 million euros. There are no significant changes in turnover - the increase of profit is due to lower expenses than budgeted. Most of the gain was due to the final construction price of the Rannakalda development being favorable than planned, and savings were also found in the company's operating expenses.

This information is unaudited. The audited 2023 report will be published on April 4, 2024.

Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.