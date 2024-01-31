Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2024 | 12:02
138 Leser
Cloud4Wi Partners With Kyndryl to Elevate Connected Experiences for Enterprises

Kyndryl and Cloud4Wi collaborate to enable and support enterprise strategies in developing location-aware experiences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Cloud4Wi, an industry leader in enterprise WiFi-based experiences, announced it is collaborating with Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, to deliver enhanced connected experiences to customers. This collaboration will empower enterprises seeking to unleash groundbreaking location-aware experiences, crucial for thriving in the dynamic digital marketplace.

PR Cloud4Wi Kyndryl

PR Cloud4Wi Kyndryl



Creating experiences that use location awareness is a key strategy for enterprises. Modern digital companies are focusing on mobile app experiences that act as on-premises personal assistants for both customers and frontline workers, enhancing interaction and efficiency.

"Enterprises are seeking new ways to attract and retain customers, and technology plays a crucial role in creating differentiated experiences that foster and build brand loyalty," said Holly Hickey, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of Kyndryl US Consumer & Travel Market. "By collaborating with Cloud4Wi, Kyndryl will further support our customers with deploying new and innovative solutions utilizing network technology such as WiFi that instantly connects to customers upon arrival in retail stores, airports, bus stations, sports venues, hotels, and more. This helps businesses make the most of the network and create innovative location-based experiences."

The partnership leverages Cloud4Wi's guest WiFi platform to innovate enterprise applications, helping ensure automatic and secure WiFi access for mobile app users and improving in-app functionality and services, even in locations with no or poor cellular coverage. It also enables an on-premises app mode for tailored, location-based content and facilitates the sending of targeted push notifications in response to specific user activities, like entering or exiting an enterprise's location.

Andrea Calcagno, CEO at Cloud4Wi, remarks, "Our partnership with Kyndryl is a game-changer in enhancing customer experiences. Integrating our platform with Kyndryl's solution allows for more dynamic, context-aware customer interactions."

-ENDS-

About Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi helps enterprises unlock the power of physical locations.

With our cloud-based platform, enterprises can offer an automatic, secure WiFi access and unleash innovative location-aware experiences, while driving positive business outcomes and ensuring efficient services management.

With over 150 million mobile users connected across 70,000 locations in more than 150 countries, Cloud4Wi is the trusted partner of leading global enterprises, including Albertsons, Bi-State Development, Campari Group, Carmila (Carrefour Group), Guess, Gruppo FS Italiane, Prada Group, The Cordish Companies and Valentino.

Contact Information

Elena Briola
VP Marketing
ebriola@cloud4wi.com
(347) 297-8790

SOURCE: Cloud4Wi

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
