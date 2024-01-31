Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a Canadian battery manufacturer, is proud to announce the construction of a state-of-the-art, expandable production facility spanning 6,000 square feet on 2.5 acres in Parry Sound, Ontario. This significant development aims to bolster the production capacity for Hybrid's residential lithium-ion batteries and larger-scale portable power solutions, including the recently unveiled Batt Pack Spark.

The land is currently undergoing clearing, with plans to break ground in Spring 2024. The establishment of this facility is made possible in part by funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), whose support and partnership are integral to this expansion.

Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid, expressed his gratitude for the NOHFC's contribution, stating, "We are incredibly thankful for the support and collaboration with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation. Their funding enables us to establish a cutting-edge production facility in Parry Sound, reinforcing our commitment to Canadian manufacturing and our mission to bring job opportunities to Northern communities."

This new production facility not only signifies a significant step forward in Hybrid's manufacturing capabilities but also underscores the Company's dedication to fostering economic growth in Northern Ontario. The facility is expected to create new job opportunities, contributing to the local community's prosperity.

MPP Graydon Smith (Parry Sound-Muskoka) commended the Company for its investment in the region, stating, "This expansion is a positive development for Parry Sound and the broader region. Hybrid's commitment to Canadian manufacturing aligns with our goals for economic growth and job creation in Northern Ontario."

The production facility in Parry Sound will play a crucial role in meeting the increasing demand for the Company's sustainable energy solutions and further establishes the Company as a key player in the clean energy sector.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is an industry leader in the development of sustainable energy solutions, offering cutting-edge products that redefine how industries approach access to power and energy storage. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, HPS continues to lead the way in providing scalable, cost effective power solutions.

