Awards Recognize Netcracker's Industry-Leading Digital BSS Platform and GenAI Telco Solution for Helping CSPs Progress on Their Transformation Journeys and Capitalize on Network Investments

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won the Telecom Review Excellence Awards for Best BSS Solution and Best AI/GenAI Solution for Network Monetization. The awards emphasize Netcracker's global market leadership in digital BSS and its ongoing efforts to innovate and progress the market through cutting-edge areas such as generative AI.

Netcracker Digital BSS was honored as the best global BSS solution for giving communications service providers the ability to unify their systems and accelerate the launch of new lines of business, including across B2B2X opportunities, industry verticals and partner-centric business models.

Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution received accolades for helping customers make the most of new monetization opportunities by delivering valuable telco data and knowledge to any generative AI model to transform customer interactions and increase automation and productivity.

"We congratulate Netcracker on winning two Telecom Review Excellence Awards," said Jeff Seal, Chief Awards Officer and Managing Partner at Telecom Review. "Netcracker has shown that it is able to consistently innovate and support its customers' needs, and we are delighted to recognize these efforts."

"Netcracker is honored to receive these prestigious awards from Telecom Review," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "This is a validation of our many successes with customers around the world, and we are excited to continue to work on next-generation projects that move the industry forward."

