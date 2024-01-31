Trifork Holding AG: Save the date: Trifork Capital Markets Day 2024



Press release

Schindellegi, Switzerland - January 31, 2024



Save the date: Trifork Capital Markets Day 2024

Trifork is pleased to invite investors, analysts, and media representatives to our first-ever Capital Markets Day in Copenhagen on May 29, 2024.

Trifork listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen on May 27, 2021, with a set of mid-term financial targets which implied continued strong and profitable growth. Three years later, this Capital Markets Day will provide new and valuable insights into Trifork's growth journey, capabilities, strategies, financial development, and future ambitions. During, in between, and after presentations, the event offers the opportunity to meet many key representatives from the Trifork Group, including Executive Management, as well as founders from companies in Trifork Labs.

The event will be in a physical format in Copenhagen and all presentations will be in English. A video recording will be made available on Trifork's investor relations webpage in the days following the event.



Date: May 29, 2024



Time: Doors open at 12:00 CET. Presentations begin at 12:30 and finish around 17:00, followed by a social gathering.



Location: CodeNode CPH Space & Events in the Trifork building, Gdanskgade 2, 2150 Copenhagen.



Format: Physical attendance - a video recording will be made available online in the days following the event.

Register your attendance and more information: Head of Investor Relations, Frederik Svanholm: frsv@trifork.comor Head of Press Relations, Peter Rørsgaard: pro@trifork.com.



About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company had 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

