Record Full Year Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income and Operating Cash Flow

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported fourth quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP earnings of $3.22 per diluted share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter earnings totaled $1.40 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include

U.S. GAAP revenue of $4.9 billion, an increase of 6% Revenue increased 2% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, compared to AWM 1 of 7%

U.S. GAAP net income of $905 million, diluted earnings per share of $3.22 Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $1.40

U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 7.2% Adjusted Operating Income margin of 12.2%; Adjusted Operating Income of $600 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $772 million

Generated $624 million of cash from operations

Returned $300 million to shareholders through share repurchases

Paid-off $301 million Term Loan over two years early

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights Include

U.S. GAAP revenue of $20.1 billion, an increase of 15% Revenue increased 12% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, compared to AWM 1 of 10%

U.S. GAAP net income of $2,909 million, diluted earnings per share of $10.39 Excluding special items, diluted earnings per share of $4.86

U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 7.8% Adjusted Operating Income margin of 10.6%; Adjusted Operating Income of $2,127 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.9%; Adjusted EBITDA of $2,788 million

Generated $1,896 million of cash from operations

Returned $398 million to shareholders through share repurchases

"Aptiv delivered record revenue, adjusted operating income and operating cash flow for the year, reflecting strong growth across our portfolio and solid operational execution," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also achieved our third year in a row of record new business awards at over $34 billion, a testament to the quality of our portfolio of advanced technologies. As our end markets continue to transition towards a feature-rich, software-defined future, our customers will face increasing challenges involving product complexity, performance and affordability. With our flexible, full-system approach, Aptiv remains uniquely positioned to address these challenges, and we expect our commercial momentum to continue to accelerate in 2024, driving further long-term growth and margin expansion."

1 Represents global vehicle production weighted to the geographic regions in which the Company generates its revenue ("AWM").

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $4.9 billion, an increase of 6% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, revenue increased by 2% in the fourth quarter. This reflects growth of 10% in Asia, which includes 12% in China, and 6% in Europe, partially offset by declines of 7% in North America and 6% in South America, our smallest region.

The Company reported fourth quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP net income of $905 million and earnings of $3.22 per diluted share, compared to $233 million and $0.86 per diluted share in the prior year period. Fourth quarter Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, totaled $395 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $361 million, or $1.27 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $600 million, compared to $523 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 12.2%, compared to 11.3% in the prior year period, reflecting increased global vehicle production, pricing and the continued easing of supply chain disruption costs. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $246 million, an increase from $188 million in the prior year period.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $71 million, an increase from $62 million in the prior year period.

Tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $680 million, which primarily reflects a deferred tax benefit of approximately $0.7 billion recognized as a result of transactions entered into as part of a reorganization of the Company's corporate entity structure. Tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $25 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 7%.

The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $624 million in fourth quarter, compared to $933 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2023 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $20.1 billion, an increase of 15% from the prior year. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and acquisitions, revenue increased by 12% in 2023. This reflects growth of 17% in Europe, 12% in Asia, which includes 12% in China, 9% in North America and 9% in South America, our smallest region.

For full year 2023, the Company reported U.S. GAAP net income of $2,909 million and earnings of $10.39 per diluted share, compared to $531 million and $1.96 per diluted share in the prior year. Full year 2023 Adjusted Net Income totaled $1,376 million, or $4.86 per diluted share, compared to $967 million, or $3.41 per diluted share, in the prior year.

The Company reported Adjusted Operating Income of $2,127 million for full year 2023, compared to $1,585 million in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Income margin was 10.6% for full year 2023, compared to 9.1% in the prior year, reflecting our growth over market of 2%, increased global vehicle production, pricing and the results from our recent acquisitions. Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $912 million, an increase from $762 million in the prior year.

Interest expense for full year 2023 totaled $285 million, as compared to $219 million in the prior year, which includes impacts from our $2.5 billion debt issuance in the first quarter of 2022 in anticipation of the Wind River Systems, Inc. acquisition and increased interest rates on our variable rate debt while it was outstanding during 2023.

Tax benefit for full year 2023 was $1,928 million, which primarily reflects a deferred tax benefit of approximately $2.1 billion recognized as a result of transactions entered into as part of a reorganization of the Company's corporate entity structure. Tax expense for full year 2022 was $121 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of approximately 12%.

The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $1,896 million in 2023, compared to $1,263 million in the prior year. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion and total available liquidity of $4.1 billion.

Reconciliations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing, which are non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable financial measures, respectively, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares for approximately $300 million, leaving approximately $1.6 billion available for future share repurchases. For the full year, the Company repurchased 4.7 million shares for approximately $398 million. All repurchased shares were retired.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

The Company's full year 2024 financial guidance is as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2024 Net sales $21,300 $21,900 Adjusted EBITDA $3,200 $3,350 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0% 15.3% Adjusted operating income $2,475 $2,625 Adjusted operating income margin 11.6% 12.0% Adjusted net income per share (1) $5.55 $6.05 Cash flow from operations $2,300 Capital expenditures $1,050 Adjusted effective tax rate 17.5% (1) The Company's full year 2024 financial guidance includes approximately $1.20 per diluted share for the anticipated equity losses to be recognized by Aptiv from the performance of the Motional autonomous driving joint venture.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) today, which is accessible by dialing +1.800.239.9838 (US) or +1.323.994.2093 (international) or through a webcast at ir.aptiv.com. The conference ID number is 9145297. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Company's website. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about Aptiv's financial results which are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Revenue Growth represents the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring, other acquisition and portfolio project costs, (which includes costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and to plan and execute product portfolio transformation actions, including business and product acquisitions and divestitures), asset impairments and other related charges, compensation expense related to acquisitions and gains (losses) on business divestitures and other transactions. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding for the period. The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding assumes the application of the if-converted method of share dilution, if not already applied for GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. Cash Flow Before Financing represents cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions, the cost of significant technology investments and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Revenue Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Cash Flow Before Financing are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Aptiv PLC (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events, certain investments and acquisitions and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

APTIV PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net sales 4,919 4,640 20,051 17,489 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 3,997 3,827 16,612 14,854 Selling, general and administrative 381 303 1,436 1,138 Amortization 56 37 233 149 Restructuring 130 33 211 85 Total operating expenses 4,564 4,200 18,492 16,226 Operating income 355 440 1,559 1,263 Interest expense (71 (62 (285 (219 Other income (expense), net 27 (10 63 (54 Income before income taxes and equity loss 311 368 1,337 990 Income tax benefit (expense) 680 (25 1,928 (121 Income before equity loss 991 343 3,265 869 Equity loss, net of tax (72 (77 (299 (279 Net income 919 266 2,966 590 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13 18 28 (3 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1 (1 (1 Net income attributable to Aptiv 905 249 2,938 594 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends (16 (29 (63 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 905 233 2,909 531 Diluted net income per share: Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders 3.22 0.86 10.39 1.96 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 281.21 271.40 282.88 271.18

APTIV PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,640 1,531 Accounts receivable, net 3,546 3,433 Inventories 2,365 2,340 Other current assets 696 480 Total current assets 8,247 7,784 Long-term assets: Property, net 3,785 3,495 Operating lease right-of-use assets 540 451 Investments in affiliates 1,443 1,723 Intangible assets, net 2,399 2,585 Goodwill 5,151 5,106 Other long-term assets 2,862 740 Total long-term assets 16,180 14,100 Total assets 24,427 21,884 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 9 31 Accounts payable 3,151 3,150 Accrued liabilities 1,648 1,684 Total current liabilities 4,808 4,865 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 6,204 6,460 Pension benefit obligations 417 354 Long-term operating lease liabilities 453 361 Other long-term liabilities 701 750 Total long-term liabilities 7,775 7,925 Total liabilities 12,583 12,790 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 99 96 Total Aptiv shareholders' equity 11,548 8,809 Noncontrolling interest 197 189 Total shareholders' equity 11,745 8,998 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity 24,427 21,884

APTIV PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 2,966 590 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 912 762 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 83 18 Deferred income taxes (2,164 (144 Loss from equity method investments, net of dividends received 304 284 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54 Other, net 171 126 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (112 (497 Inventories (20 (258 Accounts payable 4 137 Other, net (215 215 Pension contributions (33 (24 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,896 1,263 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (906 (844 Proceeds from sale of property 4 4 Proceeds from business divestitures, net of cash sold (17 Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of cash acquired (83 (4,310 Proceeds from sale of technology investments 3 Cost of technology investments (6 (42 Settlement of derivatives 6 7 Net cash used in investing activities (1,002 (5,182 Cash flows from financing activities: Decrease in other short and long-term debt, net (332 (5 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of issuance costs 2,472 Contingent consideration payments (10 Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders (2 (9 Repurchase of ordinary shares (398 Distribution of mandatory convertible preferred share cash dividends (32 (63 Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards (33 (36 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (807 2,359 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 (24 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 85 (1,584 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 1,555 3,139 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year 1,640 1,555 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash classified as assets held for sale: December 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,640 1,531 Cash classified as assets held for sale 24 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,640 1,555

APTIV PLC FOOTNOTES (Unaudited) 1. Segment Summary Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) (in millions) Net Sales Signal and Power Solutions 3,574 3,374 6 14,404 12,943 11 Advanced Safety and User Experience 1,356 1,280 6 5,695 4,587 24 Eliminations and Other (a) (11 (14 (48 (41 Net Sales 4,919 4,640 20,051 17,489 Adjusted Operating Income Signal and Power Solutions 459 446 3 1,676 1,441 16 Advanced Safety and User Experience 141 77 83 451 144 213 Adjusted Operating Income 600 523 2,127 1,585

(a) Eliminations and Other includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions.

2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 280.95 270.95 276.92 270.90 Dilutive shares related to RSUs 0.26 0.45 0.17 0.28 Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares 5.79 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, including dilutive shares 281.21 271.40 282.88 271.18 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders: Basic 3.22 0.86 10.50 1.96 Diluted 3.22 0.86 10.39 1.96

APTIV PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Revenue Growth," "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted Net Income," "Adjusted Net Income Per Share" and "Cash Flow Before Financing." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.

Adjusted Revenue Growth: Adjusted Revenue Growth is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Revenue Growth in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Revenue Growth is defined as the year-over-year change in reported net sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on net sales from currency exchange, commodity movements, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Revenue Growth, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Reported net sales change 6 Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities 1 Less: acquisitions 3 Adjusted revenue growth 2 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Reported net sales change 15 Less: foreign currency exchange and commodities (1 Less: acquisitions 4 Adjusted revenue growth 12

Adjusted Operating Income: Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax (expense) benefit, equity income (loss), net of tax, amortization, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Operating income margin represents Operating income as a percentage of net sales, and Adjusted Operating Income margin represents Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in millions) Margin Margin Margin Margin Net income attributable to Aptiv 905 249 2,938 594 Interest expense 71 62 285 219 Other (income) expense, net (27 10 (63 54 Income tax (benefit) expense (680 25 (1,928 121 Equity loss, net of tax 72 77 299 279 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13 18 28 (3 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1 (1 (1 Operating income 355 7.2 440 9.5 1,559 7.8 1,263 7.2 Amortization 56 37 233 149 Restructuring 130 33 211 85 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 35 13 80 26 Asset impairments 18 18 8 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 6 26 Adjusted operating income 600 12.2 523 11.3 2,127 10.6 1,585 9.1

Segment Adjusted Operating Income (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Signal and

Power Solutions Advanced

Safety and User

Experience Total Operating income 325 30 355 Amortization 33 23 56 Restructuring 60 70 130 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 26 9 35 Asset impairments 15 3 18 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 6 6 Adjusted operating income 459 141 600 Depreciation and amortization (a) 174 72 246 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Signal and

Power Solutions Advanced

Safety and User

Experience Total Operating income 399 41 440 Amortization 32 5 37 Restructuring 7 26 33 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 8 5 13 Adjusted operating income 446 77 523 Depreciation and amortization (a) 143 45 188 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Signal and

Power Solutions Advanced

Safety and User

Experience Total Operating income 1,379 180 1,559 Amortization 140 93 233 Restructuring 82 129 211 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 60 20 80 Asset impairments 15 3 18 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 26 26 Adjusted operating income 1,676 451 2,127 Depreciation and amortization (a) 638 274 912 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Signal and

Power Solutions Advanced

Safety and User

Experience Total Operating income 1,195 68 1,263 Amortization 139 10 149 Restructuring 30 55 85 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 15 11 26 Asset impairments 8 8 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54 54 Adjusted operating income 1,441 144 1,585 Depreciation and amortization (a) 584 178 762

(a) Includes asset impairments.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization (including asset impairments), interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, other income (expense), net, equity income (loss), net of tax, restructuring and other special items. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Net income attributable to Aptiv 905 249 2,938 594 Interest expense 71 62 285 219 Income tax (benefit) expense (680 25 (1,928 121 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13 18 28 (3 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1 (1 (1 Depreciation and amortization 246 188 912 762 EBITDA 556 541 2,235 1,692 Other (income) expense, net (27 10 (63 54 Equity loss, net of tax 72 77 299 279 Restructuring 130 33 211 85 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 35 13 80 26 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict 54 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 6 26 Adjusted EBITDA 772 674 2,788 2,190

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Aptiv before amortization, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding, as reconciled below, for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 905 233 2,909 531 Mandatory convertible preferred share dividends 16 29 63 Net income attributable to Aptiv 905 249 2,938 594 Adjusting items: Amortization 56 37 233 149 Restructuring 130 33 211 85 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 35 13 80 26 Asset impairments 18 18 8 Other charges related to Ukraine/Russia conflict (a) 29 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 6 26 Costs associated with acquisitions and other transactions 53 4 61 Debt extinguishment costs 1 1 Impairment of equity investments without readily determinable fair value 18 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of publicly traded equity securities (3 6 52 Tax impact of intra-entity transfers of intellectual property and other related transactions (b) (723 (2,082 Tax impact of adjusting items (c) (33 (21 (77 (37 Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv 395 361 1,376 967 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 281.21 283.77 282.88 283.55 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders 3.22 0.86 10.39 1.96 Adjusted net income per share 1.40 1.27 4.86 3.41

(a) Adjustment is reduced by the portion of charges attributable to noncontrolling interest for our former majority owned Russian subsidiary. Our interest in this subsidiary was sold during the second quarter of 2023 and the subsidiary was deconsolidated. (b) In response to the OECD's Pillar Two Directive, the Company initiated changes to its corporate entity structure, including intra-entity transfers of certain intellectual property to one of its subsidiaries in Switzerland during the second half of 2023. Furthermore, during the third quarter, the Company's Swiss subsidiary was granted a ten-year tax incentive, beginning in 2024. The measurement of certain deferred tax assets and associated income tax benefits resulting from these transactions was impacted by tax legislation in Switzerland enacted in the fourth quarter of 2023, which increased the statutory income tax rate, resulting in additional deferred tax benefit impacts, net of valuation allowances. These adjustments represent the total income tax benefits recorded as a result of these transactions during the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. (c) Represents the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for amortization, restructuring and other special items by calculating the income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred. (d) In June 2020, the Company issued $1,150 million in aggregate liquidation preference of 5.50% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares (the "MCPS") and received proceeds of $1,115 million, after deducting expenses and the underwriters' discount of $35 million. Each share of MCPS automatically converted on June 15, 2023 into 1.0754 Aptiv ordinary shares. Dividends on the MCPS were payable on a cumulative basis at an annual rate of 5.50% on the liquidation preference of $100 per share. For purposes of calculating Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the Company has excluded the MCPS cash dividends and assumed the "if-converted" method of share dilution (the incremental ordinary shares deemed outstanding applying the "if-converted" method of calculating share dilution are referred to as the "Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares" in the following table). The Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding calculated below, assumes the conversion of all 11.5 million MCPS at the later of the beginning of the period or the time of issuance, and resulting issuance of the underlying ordinary shares applying the "if-converted" method (method already applied for U.S. GAAP purposes of calculating the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2023) on a weighted average outstanding basis for all periods subsequent to issuance of the MCPS. We believe that using the "if-converted" method provides additional insight to investors on the impact of the MCPS upon their conversion.

Adjusted Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 281.21 271.40 282.88 271.18 Weighted average MCPS Converted Shares 12.37 12.37 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 281.21 283.77 282.88 283.55

Cash Flow Before Financing: Cash Flow Before Financing is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity which is consistent with the basis and manner in which management presents financial information for the purpose of making internal operating decisions, evaluating its liquidity and determining appropriate capital allocation strategies. Management believes this measure is useful to investors to understand how the Company's core operating activities generate and use cash. Cash Flow Before Financing is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash provided by (used in) investing activities, adjusted for the purchase price of business acquisitions and other transactions, the cost of significant technology investments and net proceeds from the divestiture of discontinued operations and other significant businesses. Not all companies use identical calculations of Cash Flow Before Financing, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The calculation of Cash Flow Before Financing does not reflect cash used to service debt, pay dividends or repurchase shares and, therefore, does not necessarily reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 919 266 2,966 590 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 246 188 912 762 Restructuring expense, net of cash paid 79 16 83 18 Working capital 173 372 (128 (618 Pension contributions (13 (9 (33 (24 Increase in deferred income tax assets from intra-entity transfers of intellectual property and other related transactions (723 (2,082 Other, net (57 100 178 535 Net cash provided by operating activities 624 933 1,896 1,263 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (203 (178 (906 (844 Proceeds from business divestitures, net of cash sold (17 Cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net of cash acquired (4,090 (83 (4,310 Proceeds from sale of technology investments 3 Cost of technology investments (5 (6 (42 Settlement of derivatives (2 6 7 Other, net 1 1 4 4 Net cash used in investing activities (207 (4,269 (1,002 (5,182 Adjusting items: Adjustment for the cost of business acquisitions and other transactions, net 4,090 83 4,310 Adjustment for cost of significant technology investments 4 4 40 Cash flow before financing 421 754 981 431

Financial Guidance: The reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided in the Company's financial guidance to the most comparable forward-looking GAAP measure is as follows:

Estimated Full Year 2024 (a) ($ in millions) Adjusted Operating Income Margin (b) Net income attributable to Aptiv 1,235 Interest expense 250 Other income, net (75 Income tax expense 340 Equity loss, net of tax 330 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (c) 25 Operating income 2,105 9.7 Amortization 225 Restructuring 150 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 40 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 30 Adjusted operating income 2,550 11.8 Adjusted EBITDA Net income attributable to Aptiv 1,235 Interest expense 250 Income tax expense 340 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (c) 25 Depreciation and amortization 950 EBITDA 2,800 13.0 Other income, net (75 Equity loss, net of tax 330 Restructuring 150 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 40 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 30 Adjusted EBITDA 3,275 15.2

(a) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range. (b) Represents operating income, Adjusted Operating Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of estimated net sales. (c) Includes portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest.

Estimated Full Year 2024 (a) Adjusted Net Income Per Share ($ and shares in millions,

except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Aptiv 1,235 Adjusting items: Amortization 225 Restructuring 150 Other acquisition and portfolio project costs 40 Compensation expense related to acquisitions 30 Tax impact of adjusting items (75 Adjusted net income attributable to Aptiv 1,605 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 277.00 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders 4.45 Adjusted net income per share 5.80

(a) Prepared at the estimated mid-point of the Company's financial guidance range.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131735343/en/

Contacts:

Jane Wu

+1.617.603.7941

jane.wu@aptiv.com