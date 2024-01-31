TCL ELECTRONICS: TCL Unveils the World's Largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED Flat Panel Display and an Integrated Hotel TV System Among Other Smart Solutions at ISE 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today showcased its various products and smart solutions designed for Smart Office, Smart Retail and Smart Hotel at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2024). The latest innovations, including the world's largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED flat panel display, digital signage displays and interactive hotel TV systems, exemplify the power of TCL's vertically integrated supply chain.

The World's Largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED Flat Panel Display

As part of its showcased offering, TCL unveiled the world's largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED flat panel display tailored for office settings. Boasting the world's leading QD-Mini LED technology, TCL's 115-inch QD-Mini LED flat panel display has over 20,000 local dimming zones and covers 97% of DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering true-to-life colors and greater detail. Its outstanding screen brightness uniformity eliminates screen spots or dark areas and guarantees better visibility of presentation materials, including images and text.

Notably, the display is equipped with TCL's proprietary algorithms and a high-performance quad-core M2 processor to optimize image quality at the pixel level across various dimensions, including color accuracy, saturation and text clarity and sharpness. It features adaptive light brightness to meet the various needs of the workplace given any lighting condition. In addition, it has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for its low-blue-light and flicker-free visual experience, which helps prevent eye strain from long-time viewing.

The product has been extensively optimized for screen sharing and virtual meetings. The next-generation 4K Type-C screen enables faster and more robust connections. It also supports simultaneous hotspot connection for screen sharing and WiFi network connection through dual-WiFi network, ensuring a more dependable and rapid user experience.

The high-performance quad-core M2 processor, combined with a customized system for business meetings, promises efficiency and reliability for video conferences, and stability when running a large number of applications. Intuitive UI design, built-in video conference apps, and high-fidelity speakers provide an extremely convenient conference experience with clean and clear audio even in large conference halls.

The display series, available also in 98, 75, and 55 inches, features the company's NXTPAPER technology to facilitate better visual health and an enhanced overall digital viewing experience.

Digital Signage Displays for Commercial Usage

Moreover, TCL presented digital signages in various sizes and for different scenarios, particularly the 98-inch digital sign and TCL Eshow, the company's self-developed Content Management System (CMS). TCL's digital signages feature high-definition resolution, non-glare panels, a 178° viewing angle, a slim design and 24/7 operation. They can be mounted on the wall in both portrait and landscape orientation. Additionally, the signages' built-in TCL Eshow offers content creation, publication, and monitoring for users to manage content and devices easily on a unified platform.

Well-integrated Hotel TV System

TCL also demonstrated its proprietary AOSP Hotel TV System, a well-integrated hotel TV solution. With its special hotel control mode, this professional system makes it easier for hotel administration to maintain and update content on its CMS and preset TV operations. To improve the hotels' marketing campaigns and brand showcase, the system facilitates the creation of personalized photo display on content boards based on their needs. On the other hand, it enables hotel guests to watch live TV programming and content from third-party IPTV applications, and enjoy private and secure one-to-one screen mirroring.

Furthermore, TCL showcased multiple IFPD products for ODM, including its flagship series based on QD-Mini LED technology and the 105-inch ultra-wide series. Currently, the company has multiple manufacturing centers worldwide, capable of manufacturing full-size display products ranging from 23 to 115 inches. With support from TCL's digital intelligent factories, TCL is poised to meet the various requirements of global customers.

TCL's ISE 2024 booth

Date: January 30-February 2, 2024

Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Hall 2, 2C100 & 2D200

