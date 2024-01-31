Key Development:

Commenced production from the Payara development at the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, in November; Payara reached its initial production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day (bopd) in January 2024

Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net income was $413 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $497 million, or $1.61 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022

Adjusted net income 1 was $501 million, or $1.63 per share, compared with $522 million, or $1.69 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022

Oil and gas net production was 418,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 11% from 376,000 boepd, proforma for asset sold, in the fourth quarter of 2022

Bakken net production was 194,000 boepd, up 23% from 158,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022; Guyana net production was 128,000 bopd, compared with 116,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $1,480 million and included the purchase of the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for approximately $380 million, compared with $818 million in the prior-year quarter

Year-end proved reserves are estimated to be 1.37 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe); organic reserve replacement was 178% at a finding and development cost of $16.00 per boe

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported net income of $413 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $497 million, or $1.61 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the Corporation reported net income of $501 million, or $1.63 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $522 million, or $1.69 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in adjusted after-tax results compared with the prior-year quarter reflects lower realized gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) selling prices, partially offset by higher production volumes, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

1. "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 6 and 7, respectively.

After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions, except per share amounts) Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production 512 641 1,601 2,396 Midstream 63 64 252 269 Corporate, Interest and Other (162) (208) (471) (569) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 413 497 1,382 2,096 Net income per share (diluted) 1.34 1.61 4.49 6.77 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Hess Corporation Exploration and Production 531 565 1,702 2,374 Midstream 63 64 252 269 Corporate, Interest and Other (93) (107) (402) (467) Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation 501 522 1,552 2,176 Adjusted net income per share (diluted) 1.63 1.69 5.05 7.03 Weighted average number of shares (diluted) 307.9 308.1 307.6 309.6

Exploration and Production:

E&P net income was $512 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $641 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, E&P fourth quarter 2023 net income was $531 million, compared with $565 million in the prior-year quarter. The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $76.63 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $76.07 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized NGL selling price in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $20.92 per barrel, compared with $26.93 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $4.51 per mcf, compared with $5.17 per mcf in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net production was 418,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 376,000 boepd, proforma for asset sold, in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher production in the Bakken and Guyana.

Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $13.29 per boe in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $12.72 per boe, proforma for asset sold, in the prior-year quarter.

Oil and Gas Reserves Estimates:

Oil and gas proved reserves at December 31, 2023, which are subject to final review, were 1.37 billion boe, compared with 1.26 billion boe at December 31, 2022. Proved reserve additions and net revisions in 2023 totaled 261 million boe, primarily from Guyana, which included sanctioning of the Uaru development, and from the Bakken. The Corporation replaced 178% of its 2023 production at a finding and development cost of $16.00 per boe.

Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023:

Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 194,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 158,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, reflecting increased drilling and completion activity, severe winter weather in the fourth quarter of 2022, and higher NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts due to lower commodity prices. NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts were 19,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 12,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to lower realized NGL and natural gas prices increasing volumes received as consideration for gas processing fees. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation operated four rigs and drilled 33 wells, completed 30 wells, and brought 33 new wells online. The Corporation plans to continue operating four drilling rigs in 2024.

Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 30,000 boepd, compared with 35,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter. In the fourth quarter, we were the high bidder on 20 leases in Lease Sale 261 for $88 million and we expect to be awarded these leases in the first quarter of 2024.

Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess 30%), net production totaled 128,0002 bopd in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 116,0002 bopd in the prior-year quarter. In November, production commenced from the Prosperity FPSO at Payara, which contributed 14,000 net bopd in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The fourth development on the block, Yellowtail, was sanctioned in April 2022 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2025. The fifth development, Uaru, was sanctioned in April 2023 with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross bopd and first production expected in 2026. The operator submitted the field development plan for the sixth development, Whiptail, to the Government of Guyana in October 2023.

Southeast Asia (Offshore): Net production at North Malay Basin and JDA was 66,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 67,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter.

Midstream:

The Midstream segment had net income of $63 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $64 million in the prior-year quarter.

In November 2023, Hess Midstream Operations LP (HESM Opco), a consolidated subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP (HESM), repurchased approximately 3.4 million HESM Opco Class B units held by Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners for $100 million, of which the Corporation received $37.8 million. The repurchase of the Class B units was financed by HESM Opco's revolving credit facility. After giving effect to the transaction, the Corporation continues to own approximately 37.8% of HESM on a consolidated basis.

Corporate, Interest and Other:

After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $162 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $208 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, after-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $93 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher capitalized interest.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:

E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $1,480 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $818 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the purchase of the Liza Unity FPSO in the fourth quarter of 2023 for approximately $380 million, higher development activities in Guyana, and higher drilling activity in the Bakken. Full year 2024 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $4.2 billion, which includes the recent acquisition of leases from the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 261.

Midstream capital expenditures were $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $63 million in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity:

Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $5.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $6 million and total debt of $3.2 billion at December 31, 2023. The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 33.6% at December 31, 2023 and 36.1% at December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,344 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $1,252 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities3 was $1,239 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $1,301 million in the prior-year quarter.

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:

The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Exploration and Production (19) 76 (101) 22 Midstream Corporate, Interest and Other (69) (101) (69) (102) Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (88) (25) (170) (80)

Fourth Quarter 2023: E&P results included a pre-tax charge of $52 million ($52 million after income taxes) to write-off the Huron exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico which completed in 2022, based on the decision by the Corporation and its partners in the fourth quarter of 2023 to exit the project. E&P results also included a noncash income tax benefit of $33 million resulting from the reversal of a valuation allowance against net deferred tax assets in Malaysia.

Corporate and other results included a pre-tax charge of $52 million ($52 million after income taxes) for litigation related costs associated with the Corporation's former downstream business, HONX, Inc., which are included in General and administrative expenses in the income statement. Corporate and other results also included a noncash charge to recognize unamortized pension actuarial losses of $17 million ($17 million after income taxes) resulting from the payment of lump sums to certain participants in the pension plan. The charge is included in Other, net in the income statement.

Fourth Quarter 2022: E&P results included a pre-tax gain of $76 million ($76 million after income taxes) associated with the sale of the Corporation's interest in the Waha Concession in Libya. Corporate and other results included a pre-tax charge of $101 million ($101 million after income taxes) for litigation related costs associated with the Corporation's former downstream business, HONX, Inc., which are included in General and administrative expenses in the income statement.

2. Net production from Guyana included 16,000 bopd of tax barrels in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 22,000 bopd of tax barrels in the fourth quarter of 2022. 3. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure, and its definition, appear on pages 6 and 7, respectively.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures:

The following table reconciles reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 413 497 1,382 2,096 Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods (88) (25) (170) (80) Adjusted net income attributable to Hess Corporation 501 522 1,552 2,176

The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (unaudited) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,239 1,301 4,494 5,121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 105 (49) (552) (1,177) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,344 1,252 3,942 3,944

Investor Conference Call:

Due to the pending merger with Chevron Corporation (Chevron), the Corporation will not host a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2023 results.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "should," "would," "believe," "intend," "project," "plan," "predict," "will," "target" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects; information about sustainability goals and targets and planned social, safety and environmental policies, programs and initiatives; future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry; and expected timing and completion of our proposed merger with Chevron.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry; reduced demand for our products, including due to perceptions regarding the oil and gas industry, competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring, fracking bans as well as restrictions on oil and gas leases; operational changes and expenditures due to climate change and sustainability related initiatives; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic and other events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks, public health measures, or climate change; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control and exposure to decommissioning liabilities for divested assets in the event the current or future owners are unable to perform; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of limitations on investment in oil and gas activities, rising interest rates or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from environmental obligations and litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of HESM; risks and uncertainties associated with our proposed merger with Chevron; and other factors described in Item 1A-Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. "Adjusted net income" presented in this release is defined as reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities" presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the Corporation's operating performance and believes that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation's ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income, and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.

Cautionary Note to Investors

We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation's Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Fourth Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter 2023 2022 2023 Income Statement Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 3,011 2,934 2,800 Gains on asset sales, net 76 2 Other, net 24 44 35 Total revenues and non-operating income 3,035 3,054 2,837 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 886 821 696 Operating costs and expenses 473 385 467 Production and severance taxes 61 55 61 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 87 74 65 General and administrative expenses 168 217 115 Interest expense 116 124 117 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 559 504 499 Total costs and expenses 2,350 2,180 2,020 Income before income taxes 685 874 817 Provision for income taxes 182 292 215 Net income 503 582 602 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 90 85 98 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 413 497 504

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Year Ended December 31, Income Statement 2023 2022 Revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 10,511 11,324 Gains on asset sales, net 2 101 Other, net 132 145 Total revenues and non-operating income 10,645 11,570 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas 2,732 3,328 Operating costs and expenses 1,776 1,452 Production and severance taxes 216 255 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 317 208 General and administrative expenses 527 531 Interest expense 478 493 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,046 1,703 Impairment and other 82 54 Total costs and expenses 8,174 8,024 Income before income taxes 2,471 3,546 Provision for income taxes 733 1,099 Net income 1,738 2,447 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 356 351 Net income attributable to Hess Corporation 1,382 2,096

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Balance Sheet Information Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,688 2,486 Other current assets 1,742 1,445 Property, plant and equipment net 17,432 15,098 Operating lease right-of-use assets net 720 570 Finance lease right-of-use assets net 108 126 Other long-term assets 2,317 1,970 Total assets 24,007 21,695 Liabilities and equity Current portion of long-term debt 311 3 Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations 370 221 Other current liabilities 2,589 2,172 Long-term debt 8,302 8,278 Long-term operating lease obligations 459 469 Long-term finance lease obligations 156 179 Other long-term liabilities 2,218 1,877 Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss) 9,120 7,986 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (134) (131) Noncontrolling interests 616 641 Total liabilities and equity 24,007 21,695

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Total Debt Hess Corporation 5,402 5,395 Midstream (a) 3,211 2,886 Hess Consolidated 8,613 8,281 (a) Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a) Hess Consolidated 47.8 50.0 Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants 33.6 36.1 (a) Includes finance lease obligations.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Expense Gross interest expense Hess Corporation 88 87 347 353 Less: Capitalized interest Hess Corporation (19) (4) (48) (10) Interest expense Hess Corporation 69 83 299 343 Interest expense Midstream (a) 47 41 179 150 Interest expense Hess Consolidated 116 124 478 493 (a) Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Fourth Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter 2023 2022 2023 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income 503 582 602 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (76) (2) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 559 504 499 Exploratory dry hole costs 50 37 4 Exploration lease impairment 3 6 11 Pension settlement loss 17 Stock compensation expense 18 17 16 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 52 165 52 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 37 66 67 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 1,239 1,301 1,249 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 105 (49) (263) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,344 1,252 986 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (1,380) (732) (953) Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (64) (61) (53) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 150 3 Other, net (3) (4) (1) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,447) (647) (1,004) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 64 (25) 78 Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings Repayments (3) Cash dividends paid (134) (115) (134) Common stock acquired and retired (290) Noncontrolling interests, net (151) (80) (136) Employee stock options exercised 8 6 Payments on finance lease obligations (3) (4) (3) Other, net 3 (1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (227) (503) (190) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (330) 102 (208) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,018 2,384 2,226 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 1,688 2,486 2,018 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (1,518) (850) (1,013) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 74 57 7 Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,444) (793) (1,006)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flow Information Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income 1,738 2,447 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Gains) losses on asset sales, net (2) (101) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,046 1,703 Impairment and other 82 54 Exploratory dry hole costs 147 56 Exploration lease impairment 27 20 Pension settlement loss 17 2 Stock compensation expense 87 83 Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net 156 548 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals 196 309 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 4,494 5,121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (552) (1,177) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,942 3,944 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment E&P (3,884) (2,487) Additions to property, plant and equipment Midstream (224) (238) Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold 3 178 Other, net (8) (8) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,113) (2,555) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less 322 (86) Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days: Borrowings 420 Repayments (3) (510) Cash dividends paid (539) (465) Common stock acquired and retired (20) (630) Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP 167 146 Noncontrolling interests, net (550) (510) Employee stock options exercised 10 52 Payments on finance lease obligations (10) (9) Other, net (4) (24) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (627) (1,616) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (798) (227) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 2,486 2,713 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year 1,688 2,486 Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities Capital expenditures incurred (4,279) (2,821) Increase (decrease) in related liabilities 171 96 Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,108) (2,725)

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Fourth Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter 2023 2022 2023 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 313 258 329 Offshore and Other 64 39 115 Total United States 377 297 444 Guyana 1,047 439 509 Malaysia and JDA 55 58 43 Other (a) 1 24 2 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 1,480 818 998 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 34 31 50 Midstream Capital expenditures 72 63 65 (a) Other includes capital and exploratory expenditures associated with Suriname in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures United States North Dakota 1,138 807 Offshore and Other 290 224 Total United States 1,428 1,031 Guyana 2,518 1,345 Malaysia and JDA 189 275 Other (a) 41 70 E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures 4,176 2,721 Total exploration expenses charged to income included above 143 132 Midstream Capital expenditures 246 232 (a) Other includes capital and exploratory expenditures associated with Canada in 2023 and Suriname in 2022.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Fourth Quarter 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,766 1,240 3,006 Other, net 11 5 16 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,777 1,245 3,022 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 867 40 907 Operating costs and expenses 229 159 388 Production and severance taxes 56 5 61 Midstream tariffs 328 328 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 82 5 87 General and administrative expenses 53 8 61 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 255 253 508 Total costs and expenses 1,870 470 2,340 Results of operations before income taxes (93) 775 682 Provision for income taxes 170 170 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (93) (b) 605 (c) 512 Fourth Quarter 2022 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,628 1,306 2,934 Gains on asset sales, net 76 76 Other, net 13 8 21 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,641 1,390 3,031 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 771 63 834 Operating costs and expenses 193 129 322 Production and severance taxes 52 3 55 Midstream tariffs 297 297 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 33 41 74 General and administrative expenses 55 11 66 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 215 243 458 Total costs and expenses 1,616 490 2,106 Results of operations before income taxes 25 900 925 Provision for income taxes 284 284 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 25 (d) 616 (e) 641 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $34 million (noncash premium amortization: $34 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $18 million (noncash premium amortization: $18 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(d) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $100 million (noncash premium amortization: $100 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(e) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $65 million (noncash premium amortization: $65 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Third Quarter 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 1,651 1,147 2,798 Other, net 4 8 12 Total revenues and non-operating income 1,655 1,155 2,810 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 693 26 719 Operating costs and expenses 226 158 384 Production and severance taxes 59 2 61 Midstream tariffs 332 332 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 45 20 65 General and administrative expenses 56 10 66 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 234 217 451 Total costs and expenses 1,645 433 2,078 Results of operations before income taxes 10 722 732 Provision for income taxes 203 203 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 10 (b) 519 (c) 529 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.

(b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $33 million (noncash premium amortization: $33 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

(c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $19 million (noncash premium amortization: $19 million; cash settlement: $0 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (IN MILLIONS) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 6,081 4,419 10,500 Other, net 30 20 50 Total revenues and non-operating income 6,111 4,439 10,550 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 2,681 128 2,809 Operating costs and expenses 901 578 1,479 Production and severance taxes 206 10 216 Midstream tariffs 1,245 1,245 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 170 147 317 General and administrative expenses 213 41 254 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 904 948 1,852 Impairment and other 82 82 Total costs and expenses 6,402 1,852 8,254 Results of operations before income taxes (291) 2,587 2,296 Provision for income taxes 695 695 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (291) (b) 1,892 (c) 1,601

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Income Statement United States International Total Total revenues and non-operating income Sales and other operating revenues 7,214 4,110 11,324 Gains on asset sales, net 76 76 Other, net 81 21 102 Total revenues and non-operating income 7,295 4,207 11,502 Costs and expenses Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a) 3,271 123 3,394 Operating costs and expenses 706 480 1,186 Production and severance taxes 242 13 255 Midstream tariffs 1,193 1,193 Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment 122 86 208 General and administrative expenses 189 35 224 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 810 710 1,520 Impairment and other 54 54 Total costs and expenses 6,587 1,447 8,034 Results of operations before income taxes 708 2,760 3,468 Provision for income taxes 1,072 1,072 Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation 708 (d) 1,688 (e) 2,396 (a) Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment. (b) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $128 million (noncash premium amortization: $128 million; cash settlement: $0 million). (c) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $62 million (noncash premium amortization: $62 million; cash settlement: $0 million). (d) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $356 million (noncash premium amortization: $333 million; cash settlement: $23 million). (e) Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $229 million (noncash premium amortization: $215 million; cash settlement: $14 million).

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Fourth Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter 2023 2022 2023 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota 89 74 87 Offshore 21 25 21 Total United States 110 99 108 Guyana (a) 128 116 108 Malaysia and JDA 6 4 5 Other (b) 9 Total 244 228 221 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota 71 60 70 Offshore 2 2 1 Total United States 73 62 71 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota 204 143 195 Offshore 42 50 37 Total United States 246 193 232 Malaysia and JDA 362 377 383 Other (b) 6 Total 608 576 615 Barrels of oil equivalent 418 386 395 (a) Production from Guyana includes 16,000 bopd of tax barrels in the fourth quarter of 2023, 22,000 bopd of tax barrels in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 14,000 bopd of tax barrels in the third quarter of 2023. (b) Other includes production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022. Libya net production was 10,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2022.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net Production Per Day (in thousands) Crude oil barrels United States North Dakota 83 75 Offshore 22 22 Total United States 105 97 Guyana (a) 115 78 Malaysia and JDA 5 4 Other (b) 15 Total 225 194 Natural gas liquids barrels United States North Dakota 67 53 Offshore 2 2 Total United States 69 55 Natural gas mcf United States North Dakota 191 156 Offshore 43 44 Total United States 234 200 Malaysia and JDA 368 360 Other (b) 10 Total 602 570 Barrels of oil equivalent 394 344 (a) Production from Guyana includes 14,000 bopd of tax barrels in 2023 and 7,000 bopd in 2022. (b) Other includes production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022. Libya net production was 17,000 boepd in 2022.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Fourth Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter 2023 2022 2023 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 245 242 223 Natural gas liquids barrels 74 63 71 Natural gas mcf 608 576 615 Barrels of oil equivalent 420 401 397 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 22,521 22,218 20,519 Natural gas liquids barrels 6,839 5,825 6,500 Natural gas mcf 55,957 52,949 56,553 Barrels of oil equivalent 38,686 36,868 36,445 Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 225 191 Natural gas liquids barrels 69 54 Natural gas mcf 602 570 Barrels of oil equivalent 394 340 Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a) Crude oil barrels 81,941 69,679 Natural gas liquids barrels 25,184 19,843 Natural gas mcf 219,750 208,001 Barrels of oil equivalent 143,750 124,189 (a) Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Fourth Fourth Third Quarter Quarter Quarter 2023 2022 2023 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota 70.69 68.52 76.06 Offshore 73.68 69.07 78.50 Total United States 71.28 68.65 76.56 Guyana 81.50 80.77 86.24 Malaysia and JDA 73.44 80.41 87.21 Other (a) 86.83 Worldwide 76.63 76.07 81.53 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota 74.03 79.47 79.43 Offshore 76.98 79.99 81.86 Total United States 74.62 79.60 79.92 Guyana 83.09 85.93 88.06 Malaysia and JDA 73.44 80.41 87.21 Other (a) 91.60 Worldwide 78.95 83.50 84.07 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States North Dakota 20.95 26.95 20.17 Offshore 19.26 26.13 20.15 Worldwide 20.92 26.93 20.17 Natural gas per mcf United States North Dakota 1.52 4.68 1.56 Offshore 2.26 4.98 2.35 Total United States 1.65 4.76 1.69 Malaysia and JDA 6.45 5.34 6.32 Other (a) 7.48 Worldwide 4.51 5.17 4.57 (a) Other includes prices related to production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Average Selling Prices Crude oil per barrel (including hedging) United States North Dakota 70.44 81.06 Offshore 72.06 81.38 Total United States 70.80 81.14 Guyana 80.72 89.86 Malaysia and JDA 75.51 89.77 Other (a) 93.67 Worldwide 75.97 85.76 Crude oil per barrel (excluding hedging) United States North Dakota 73.80 91.26 Offshore 75.39 91.51 Total United States 74.15 91.32 Guyana 82.20 96.52 Malaysia and JDA 75.51 89.77 Other (a) 101.92 Worldwide 78.29 94.15 Natural gas liquids per barrel United States North Dakota 20.77 35.09 Offshore 20.87 35.24 Worldwide 20.77 35.09 Natural gas per mcf United States North Dakota 1.68 5.50 Offshore 2.16 6.21 Total United States 1.76 5.66 Malaysia and JDA 5.95 5.62 Other (a) 5.93 Worldwide 4.32 5.64 (a) Other includes prices related to production from Libya. The Corporation sold its interest in the Waha Concession in Libya in November 2022.

