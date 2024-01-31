Anzeige
MediaZest Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

31 January 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Total Voting Rights

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces, that that in conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,696,425,774 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each with full voting rights.

The figure of 1,696,425,774 may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


