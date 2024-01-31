MediaZest Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

31 January 2024

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Total Voting Rights

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces, that that in conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,696,425,774 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each with full voting rights.

The figure of 1,696,425,774 may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

