SEE®: SEE Launches Compostable Protein Packaging Tray at IPPE 2024

Sustainable Retail Packaging Solution Replaces EPS On Processor Production Lines

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / In its continuing pursuit to develop packaging materials that meet the sustainability goals of its customers, global packaging solutions provider SEE (NYSE:SEE) has developed the first biobased, industrial compostable tray for protein packaging that has been successfully tested to meet the demands of existing food processing equipment.

SEE's new CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray is made from biobased, food-contact grade resin, which is USDA-certified as having 54% biobased content chemically derived from renewable wood cellulose. The tray, which will break down into organic material without leaving toxic residue, was created as an alternative to those made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), which are traditionally used to package fresh poultry and red meat for consumer purchase but are not biodegradable or recyclable.

Setting a new sustainability standard, SEE will introduce the CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray at the International Product & Processing Expo (IPPE) January 30 - February 1 at booth C31141. IPPE, the world's largest poultry and egg, meat, and animal food industry event, is held each year in Atlanta.

Proven Strength and Certified Compostable

Developed to offer the same performance and stability as EPS foam trays, SEE's lightweight tray underwent extensive trials across the food value chain where it survived rigorous manufacturing systems, extreme temperatures, and demanding shipping and distribution environments without breaking, cracking, or leaking.

The tray has been tested (without added components such as the overwrap film, pad, label, or sticker) and certified by BPI to be industrial compostable, meaning it can be broken down by biological treatment at a large-scale industrial composting facility where available. The resin used to make the tray has been certified by TÜV Austria as soil and marine biodegradable, which means it is degraded by microorganisms existing naturally in the environment.

"SEE is proud to bring to market the first compostable packaging tray designed to run on existing processor production lines," said Tobias Grasso, SEE's President of the Americas Region. "The CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray is a breakthrough innovation that is better for the environment than traditional trays and helps our customers meet their sustainability goals."

Commitment to Sustainability

The CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray is part of SEE's broader commitment to sustainability. The company has pledged to design and advance all its packaging solutions to be recyclable or reusable, to eliminate waste by incorporating an average of 50% recycled or renewable content into packaging solutions, and to collaborate on recycling technology and infrastructure.

SEE's Impact Report for FY22 details the company's sustainability commitments, industry leadership, innovative solutions, and global strategic partnerships. The report highlights SEE's progress toward its sustainability goals including diverting waste from landfills and operational reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water intensity.

About SEE

SEE (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods in transit from damage.

The company, under its former trade name, Sealed Air, announced its new SEE corporate brand and logo in May 2023.

Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® automated packaging systems, BUBBLE WRAP® packaging, SEEAutomation and prismiq digital packaging and printing.

Our partnership with customers creates value through sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation systems, engineering, and technology.

Our SEE Net Positive Circular Ecosystem is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future. We have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040.

Our SEE Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and a caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.6 billion in sales in 2022 and has approximately 17,300 employees who serve customers in 120 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

