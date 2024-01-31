Anzeige
31.01.2024
2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: 2023 Builder Achievement Winners Awarded by 2-10

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Crowns the Champions of Its Builder Members for Contributions to Home-Building Industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty announces the 2023 Builder Achievement Awards Program winners. The 2-10 Builder Achievement Awards Program acknowledges outstanding performance in the home-building industry.

"Awarding the winners of the 2-10 Builder Achievement Awards is an especially proud moment because it shows an unyielding effort to advance home-building excellence between builders and 2-10," said Ryan O'Hara, 2-10's CEO. "Our Builder Members continue to offer industry-defining home experiences backed by 2-10's industry-leading New Home Warranty Program."

Every year, 2-10 acknowledges builders who construct inspired homes, demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and improve the quality of housing. The program recognizes distinct areas of excellence throughout three tiers: Platinum, Premier and Select.

2-10 also awarded several builders with its lifetime achievement award, the Foundation Builder Award, reserved for builders who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to improving the housing industry while providing exceptional customer service and protection. These award-winning builders display a tenured devotion to doing things the right way and building a business based on integrity, trust and reliability.

"Awards like these celebrate how builders leverage 2-10's industry mindshare as a key way to promote their quality," said Ray Picard, 2-10's Chief Business Officer. "These builders are most deserving of their awards, and we're proud to call them 2-10 Builder Members."

To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit www.2-10.com/builders-warranty/builder-awards/.

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with our complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

Contact Information

Lauren Miller
Associate Marketing Manager, New Home
lamiller@2-10.com
877-777-1344

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

