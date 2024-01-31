Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE)(the "Company" or "BVT") is pleased to announce that a major multi-national grower is conducting demonstration trials in Mexico with BVT's proprietary Vectorite with CR-7 (Clonostachys rosea CR-7) biological fungicide and natural precision agriculture system.

"Collaborating with enterprise-sized growers with large-scale operations in multiple key growing countries is critical to BVT's overall strategy to further validate the value the BVT system brings to growers at a multi-crop and multi-national level and demonstrate its scalability potential," said Ian Collinson, Sales Manager at BVT.

This multi-national grower is a key producer of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and table grapes in Mexico. They have over 5,000 hectares worldwide for the production of berries, with additional operations in the US, Peru and Morocco. After the initial honeybee system trials in their Mexican operations, there is opportunity to expand BVT trials to the other countries.

"These are paid demonstration trials initiated by the grower, an early technology adopter interested in BVT," continued Mr. Collinson. "They are a very forward-thinking and technically advanced organization - securing them is a strong endorsement of BVT's system. They are keen to evaluate BVT's potential in helping them provide high quality fruit for the domestic and export markets."

The BVT trials are staggered to the start of bloom time for each berry crop. They commenced last September with the start of blackberry and raspberry bloom periods, moved to blueberry in November, and lasts into early 2024. Trial data is being collected at each crop's harvest time and the grower is currently evaluating for yield performance and percentage of fruit spoilage with BVT and the grower standard applied versus the grower standard used alone.

Above: BVT's bee vectoring system for honeybees placed at the Mexico trial site.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3903/196146_cef28b15a454d973_002full.jpg

Geographic expansion is a key element in BVT's ongoing corporate expansion strategy. BVT's registration dossier was submitted to regulatory authorities in Mexico in April 2022, and BVT continues to build and expand strategic relationships with Mexican growers. This newest relationship with a multi-national grower with operations in Mexico is a vital step in the Company's continued development in the country.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc .

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 55 granted patents, many more patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com. To receive regular news updates from the Company, subscribe at www.beevt.com/newsletter.

BVT Company Contact:

Ashish Malik, President & CEO, BVT

info@beevt.com

BVT Investor Contacts:

Babak Pedram

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: 416-646-6779

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, "annual revenue potential", are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: planted acres, selling price of competitive chemical pesticides and the US to Canadian dollar exchange rate. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include changes in law, competition, litigation, the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities, state of the capital markets, the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations, new technologies, the ability to protect intellectual property rights, the ability to obtain patent protection for products, third-party intellectual property infringement claims, regulatory changes affecting products, failing research and development activities, the ability to reach and sustain profitability, dependence on business and technical experts, the ability to effectively manage business operations and growth, issuance of debt, dilution of existing securities, volatility of publicly traded securities, potential conflicts of interest, unlikelihood of dividend payments, the potential costs stemming from defending third-party intellectual property infringement claims, the ability to secure relationships with manufacturers and purchasers, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Filing Statement dated August 14,2020, filed with the CSE and securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

