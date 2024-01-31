Prices for power purchase agreements (PPAs) rose in some US markets such as California and declined in others, including Texas, according to a new report from LevelTen Energy.From pv magazine USA LevelTen Energy released its quarterly PPA pricing index for North America, releasing data for the full year ending in 2023. The company operates a PPA marketplace with over 900 project developers, energy advisors and resellers, and some of the world's largest clean energy buyers. The report noted that P25 prices for PPAs rose 3% in the fourth quarter and 15% for all of 2023. P25 pricing represents the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...