From Gaming, to Automobiles to Wellness and more, Unity Enables Creators Across Industries to Be Among the First to Build Spatial Experiences

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced today their support for visionOS is now available. Unity's flexible authoring workflows, robust XR tools, and cross-platform compatibility are now unlocked and available to developers eager to craft unique spatial experiences for Apple Vision Pro. Unity's support for visionOS includes templates, samples, and other resources for developers to create games and apps that are immersive and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world, using Unity's PolySpatial technology. To learn more about Unity's official support for visionOS, visit the Unity blog.

LEGO® Builder's Journey, from Light Brick Studios, will be available on Apple Vision Pro on February 2, 2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In collaboration with Apple, Unity's visionOS beta program launched last year, enabling creators across a variety of industries to be amongst the first to deliver groundbreaking spatial computing experiences for Apple Vision Pro. Light Brick Studios, an independent maker of digital creative play founded by LEGO® thinkers, will be making their critically acclaimed game, LEGO® Builder's Journey, available on Apple Vision Pro when the device launches on February 2, 2024.

"Making LEGO® Builder's Journey for Apple Vision Pro has been an incredible experience, working with a completely new type of interaction and rendering paradigm," said Mikkel Fredborg, Technical Lead, LEGO® Builder's Journey. "Unity has been very supportive in bringing their well known workflow to a completely new type of system. Thanks to the support for visionOS, we have been able to tap into many of the features that make Apple Vision Pro such a unique platform. You really have to try it to understand how it shifts everything."

Resolution Games, a premiere game studio behind titles that include Demeo, Racket Club and Blaston focused on bringing players a world class catalog of spatial experiences, is currently working on an unannounced project, built with Unity's support for the visionOS shared space, that will first launch on Apple Vision Pro this year.

"We aim to make our titles available on the emerging devices players want to use, and we feel very convinced that Apple coming into this market segment is going to be monumental," said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "Unity's multi platform support and comprehensive tools for spatial computing development makes it straightforward to leverage our experience using Unity and easily get started with Apple Vision Pro. We are excited to soon announce a new game that was designed to take full advantage of the device's unique capabilities."

Other experiences that are being developed with Unity's official support for visionOS include: AUDI AG, one of the world's pioneering automotive manufacturers in the field of premium mobility, is delivering an immersive and innovative digital display of their vehicles on Apple Vision Pro with their Virtual Exhibit XR. The audience of Audi can explore the car's technology, seamlessly integrated beneath the exterior surface at varying levels of immersion; TRIPP is a VR meditation app recognized by Time Magazine as one of the best inventions of 2022; and Triband, the comedy studio behind the acclaimed What The ...? games series, has been using Unity visionOS support and Unity PolySpatial to bring their game WHAT THE GOLF? to Apple Vision Pro.

"We are incredibly excited to support developers as they innovate and create in this new era of spatial computing. That is why we are the first third-party platform to offer visionOS support," said Marc Whitten, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Unity. "Unity has been investing deeply in our engine and XR tools to ensure we are here for creators from day one of Apple Vision Pro availability."

Unity's support for visionOS is available in the Unity 2022 LTS for all Unity Pro, Enterprise and Industry subscribers. To learn more about Unity's official support for visionOS, visit the Unity blog.

