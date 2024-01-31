HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income of $14.9 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or EPS of $0.49 in the previous quarter and net income of $20.2 million, or EPS of $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. For the 2023 year, net income was $58.7 million, or EPS of $2.17, compared to net income of $73.9 million, or EPS of $2.68 last year.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), or net income excluding provision for credit losses and income taxes, totaled $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to PPNR of $22.4 million in the previous quarter and $27.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

"Our solid 2023 results reflect our consistent business approach, strong credit culture and commitment to the Hawaii marketplace. We are proud to have been named to Newsweek's 2024 list of America's Best Regional Banks, based on our creditworthiness, profitability, net loan activity and public image. This achievement was made possible through our hardworking and committed team of employees and support of our customers and the community," said Arnold Martines, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe we are positioned to deliver a strong financial performance in 2024, highlighted by our strategic relationship focused approach and our solid liquidity, capital and asset quality."

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income was $51.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which decreased by $0.8 million, or 1.5% from the previous quarter, and decreased by $5.1 million, or 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023, which decreased by 4 basis points ("bps") from the previous quarter and decreased by 33 bps from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter decreases in net interest income and NIM was primarily due to increases in average balances and rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, which outpaced the increases in average yields earned on investment securities and loans and the increase in average interest-earning deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank.

During the quarter, the Company completed a $30.0 million investment portfolio restructuring designed to increase prospective earnings and net interest margin. The Company sold available-for-sale debt securities with a book value of $30.0 million, weighted average yield of 3.3%, weighted average duration of 3.4 years, and recognized a loss of $1.9 million. Proceeds from the sale were used to purchase $28.3 million in debt securities with a weighted average yield of 5.7% and a weighted average duration of 2.5 years. The Company estimates the earn-back period to be approximately 2.8 years.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $4.9 million in the previous quarter and a provision of $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The provision in the fourth quarter consisted of a provision for credit losses on loans of $5.0 million, offset by a credit to the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures of $0.3 million.

Other operating income totaled $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $10.0 million in the previous quarter and $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a non-recurring pre-tax net gain on the sale of a real estate property (included in other) of $5.1 million, combined with higher income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") of $1.6 million, partially offset by the aforementioned losses on sales of investment securities totaling $1.9 million recognized in the current quarter. The Company expects future annual savings from the sale and consolidation of the real estate office space of approximately $0.6 million. The higher BOLI income was primarily attributable to equity market volatility and was offset by higher deferred compensation expense in other operating expenses.

Other operating expense totaled $42.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $39.6 million in the previous quarter and $40.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a non-recurring branch lease termination expense (included in other) of $2.3 million, combined with higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, partially offset by lower computer software expense of $0.4 million. The Company expects future annual savings from the branch lease termination and consolidation of approximately $0.7 million.

The efficiency ratio was 64.12% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 63.91% in the previous quarter and 59.56% in the year-ago quarter.

The effective tax rate was 22.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 24.9% in the previous quarter and 24.9% in the year-ago quarter. The lower effective tax rate was primarily attributable to higher tax-exempt BOLI income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets of $7.64 billion at December 31, 2023 remained relatively flat from $7.64 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased by $210.0 million, or 2.8% from $7.43 billion at December 31, 2022. The Company had $522.4 million in cash on its balance sheet and $2.45 billion in total other liquidity sources, including available borrowing capacity and unpledged investment securities at December 31, 2023. Total available sources of liquidity as a percentage of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was 125% at December 31, 2023.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $5.44 billion at December 31, 2023 decreased by $69.7 million, or 1.3% from $5.51 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased by $116.5 million, or 2.1% from $5.56 billion at December 31, 2022. Average yields earned on loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.55%, compared to 4.49% in the previous quarter and 4.10% in the year-ago quarter.

Total deposits of $6.85 billion at December 31, 2023 decreased by $27.2 million or 0.4% from $6.87 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased by $111.4 million, or 1.7% from $6.74 billion at December 31, 2022. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $5.99 billion at December 31, 2023, and remained relatively flat from $5.99 billion at September 30, 2023. Average rates paid on total deposits during the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.22%, compared to 1.07% in the previous quarter and 0.41% in the year-ago quarter. At December 31, 2023, approximately 65% of the Company's total deposits were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $7.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets at September 30, 2023 and $5.3 million, or 0.07% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $3.9 million in the previous quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase in net charge-offs was primarily attributable to the mainland consumer loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.41%, 0.28% and 0.12% during the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans was 1.18% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.17% at September 30, 2023, and 1.15% at December 31, 2022.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $503.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $468.6 million and $452.9 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase from the previous and year-ago quarters is primarily due to net income, combined with the decrease in unrealized losses on investment securities, partially offset by dividends paid.

The Company's leverage, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 8.8%, 12.4%, 14.6%, and 11.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.7%, 11.9%, 14.1%, and 11.0%, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

On January 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

On January 30, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of up to $20 million of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a newly authorized share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). The Repurchase Plan replaces and supersedes in its entirety the share repurchase program previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 130,010 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $2.6 million, or an average cost per share of $20.24. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company returned $30.7 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-888-510-2553 (access code: 9816541). A playback of the call will be available through March 1, 2024 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code: 9816541) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.64 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 58 ATMs in the State of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, except for per share amounts) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 51,142 $ 51,928 $ 52,734 $ 54,196 $ 56,285 $ 210,000 $ 215,563 Provision (credit) for credit losses 4,653 4,874 4,319 1,852 571 15,698 (1,273 ) Total other operating income 15,172 10,047 10,435 11,009 11,601 46,663 47,919 Total other operating expense 42,522 39,611 39,903 42,107 40,434 164,143 165,986 Income tax expense 4,273 4,349 4,472 5,059 6,700 18,153 24,841 Net income 14,866 13,141 14,475 16,187 20,181 58,669 73,928 Basic earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.74 $ 2.17 $ 2.70 Diluted earnings per share 0.55 0.49 0.53 0.60 0.74 2.17 2.68 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 1.04 1.04 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) [1] 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.78 % 0.87 % 1.09 % 0.78 % 1.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1] 12.55 10.95 12.12 13.97 18.30 12.38 15.47 Average shareholders' equity to average assets 6.32 6.39 6.40 6.23 5.97 6.34 6.51 Efficiency ratio [2] 64.12 63.91 63.17 64.58 59.56 63.95 63.00 Net interest margin (NIM) [1] 2.84 2.88 2.96 3.08 3.17 2.94 3.09 Dividend payout ratio [3] 47.27 53.06 49.06 43.33 35.14 47.93 38.81 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 5,458,245 $ 5,507,248 $ 5,543,398 $ 5,525,988 $ 5,498,800 $ 5,508,530 $ 5,298,573 Average interest-earning assets 7,208,613 7,199,866 7,155,606 7,112,377 7,103,841 7,169,463 7,003,232 Average assets 7,498,097 7,510,537 7,463,629 7,443,767 7,389,712 7,479,243 7,340,261 Average deposits 6,730,883 6,738,071 6,674,650 6,655,660 6,673,922 6,700,127 6,604,049 Average interest-bearing liabilities 5,023,321 4,999,820 4,908,120 4,820,660 4,708,045 4,938,705 4,530,347 Average shareholders' equity 473,708 480,118 477,711 463,556 441,084 473,819 477,775 [1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total other operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Central Pacific Financial Corp. Leverage ratio 8.8 % 8.7 % 8.7 % 8.6 % 8.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.4 11.9 11.8 11.5 11.3 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.6 14.1 13.9 13.6 13.5 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.4 11.0 10.9 10.6 10.5 Central Pacific Bank Leverage ratio 9.2 9.1 9.1 9.0 9.0 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.9 12.4 12.3 12.0 11.9 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1 13.7 13.5 13.2 13.1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 12.4 12.3 12.0 11.9 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 BALANCE SHEET Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,438,982 $ 5,508,710 $ 5,520,683 $ 5,557,397 $ 5,555,466 Total assets 7,642,796 7,637,924 7,567,592 7,521,247 7,432,763 Total deposits 6,847,592 6,874,745 6,805,737 6,746,968 6,736,223 Long-term debt 156,102 156,041 155,981 155,920 105,859 Total shareholders' equity 503,815 468,598 476,279 470,926 452,871 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 6.59 % 6.14 % 6.29 % 6.26 % 6.09 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 63,099 $ 63,738 Nonaccrual loans 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 5,251 Non-performing assets ("NPA") 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 5,251 Ratio of ACL to total loans 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.15 % Ratio of NPA to total assets 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.07 % 0.07 % PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING Book value per common share $ 18.63 $ 17.33 $ 17.61 $ 17.44 $ 16.76 Closing market price per common share 19.68 16.68 15.71 17.90 20.28

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 116,181 $ 108,818 $ 129,071 $ 108,535 $ 97,150 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 406,256 329,913 181,913 90,247 14,894 Investment securities: Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 647,210 625,253 664,071 687,188 671,794 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: $565,178 at December 31, 2023, $531,887 at September 30, 2023, $581,222 at June 30, 2023, $599,300 at March 31, 2023, and $596,780 at December 31, 2022 632,338 640,053 649,946 658,596 664,883 Total investment securities 1,279,548 1,265,306 1,314,017 1,345,784 1,336,677 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,778 - 2,593 - 1,105 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,438,982 5,508,710 5,520,683 5,557,397 5,555,466 Less: allowance for credit losses 63,934 64,517 63,849 63,099 63,738 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 5,375,048 5,444,193 5,456,834 5,494,298 5,491,728 Premises and equipment, net 96,184 97,378 96,479 93,761 91,634 Accrued interest receivable 21,511 21,529 20,463 20,473 20,345 Investment in unconsolidated entities 41,546 42,523 45,218 45,953 46,641 Mortgage servicing rights 8,696 8,797 8,843 8,943 9,074 Bank-owned life insurance 170,706 168,543 168,136 168,244 167,967 Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines ("FHLB") stock 6,793 10,995 10,960 11,960 9,146 Right-of-use lease assets 29,720 32,294 33,247 34,237 34,985 Other assets 88,829 107,635 99,818 98,812 111,417 Total assets $ 7,642,796 $ 7,637,924 $ 7,567,592 $ 7,521,247 $ 7,432,763 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,913,379 $ 1,969,523 $ 2,009,387 $ 2,028,087 $ 2,092,823 Interest-bearing demand 1,329,189 1,345,843 1,359,978 1,386,913 1,453,167 Savings and money market 2,209,733 2,209,550 2,184,652 2,184,675 2,199,028 Time 1,395,291 1,349,829 1,251,720 1,147,293 991,205 Total deposits 6,847,592 6,874,745 6,805,737 6,746,968 6,736,223 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings - - - 25,000 5,000 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of: $445 at December 31, 2023, $506 at September 30, 2023, $566 at June 30, 2023, $627 at March 31, 2023 and $688 at December 31, 2022 156,102 156,041 155,981 155,920 105,859 Lease liabilities 30,634 33,186 34,111 35,076 35,889 Other liabilities 104,653 105,354 95,484 87,357 96,921 Total liabilities 7,138,981 7,169,326 7,091,313 7,050,321 6,979,892 EQUITY Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022 - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,045,033 at December 31, 2023, 27,043,169 at September 30, 2023, 27,045,792 at June 30, 2023, 27,005,545 at March 31, 2023, and 27,025,070 at December 31, 2022 405,439 405,439 405,511 405,866 408,071 Additional paid-in capital 102,982 102,550 101,997 101,188 101,346 Retained earnings 117,990 110,156 104,046 96,600 87,438 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122,596 ) (149,547 ) (135,275 ) (132,728 ) (143,984 ) Total shareholders' equity 503,815 468,598 476,279 470,926 452,871 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,642,796 $ 7,637,924 $ 7,567,592 $ 7,521,247 $ 7,432,763

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3 Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 62,429 $ 62,162 $ 60,455 $ 58,269 $ 56,682 $ 243,315 $ 200,280 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable investment securities 7,292 7,016 7,145 7,336 7,104 28,789 28,041 Tax-exempt investment securities 686 709 727 790 776 2,912 3,204 Dividends on investment securities - - - - - - 21 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 3,597 2,412 877 277 370 7,163 740 Dividend income on FHLB stock 109 113 120 136 105 478 370 Total interest income 74,113 72,412 69,324 66,808 65,037 282,657 232,656 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand 467 460 411 363 333 1,701 806 Savings and money market 7,459 6,464 4,670 3,386 2,488 21,979 4,188 Time 12,741 11,268 8,932 6,264 4,063 39,205 6,114 Interest on short-term borrowings - - 378 761 393 1,139 1,055 Interest on long-term debt 2,304 2,292 2,199 1,838 1,475 8,633 4,930 Total interest expense 22,971 20,484 16,590 12,612 8,752 72,657 17,093 Net interest income 51,142 51,928 52,734 54,196 56,285 210,000 215,563 Provision (credit) for credit losses 4,653 4,874 4,319 1,852 571 15,698 (1,273 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 46,489 47,054 48,415 52,344 55,714 194,302 216,836 Other operating income: Mortgage banking income 611 765 690 526 667 2,592 3,810 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,312 2,193 2,137 2,111 2,172 8,753 8,197 Other service charges and fees 5,349 5,203 4,994 4,985 4,972 20,531 19,025 Income from fiduciary activities 1,272 1,234 1,068 1,321 1,058 4,895 4,565 Net (loss) gain on sales of investment securities (1,939 ) (135 ) - - - (2,074 ) 8,506 Income from bank-owned life insurance 2,015 379 1,185 1,291 2,187 4,870 1,865 Other 5,552 408 361 775 545 7,096 1,951 Total other operating income 15,172 10,047 10,435 11,009 11,601 46,663 47,919 Other operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,164 19,015 20,848 22,023 22,692 82,050 88,781 Net occupancy 4,676 4,725 4,310 4,474 3,998 18,185 16,963 Equipment 968 1,112 932 946 996 3,958 4,238 Communication 632 809 791 778 696 3,010 2,958 Legal and professional services 2,245 2,359 2,469 2,886 2,677 9,959 10,792 Computer software 4,026 4,473 4,621 4,606 3,996 17,726 14,840 Advertising 1,045 968 942 933 701 3,888 4,151 Other 8,766 6,150 4,990 5,461 4,678 25,367 23,263 Total other operating expense 42,522 39,611 39,903 42,107 40,434 164,143 165,986 Income before income taxes 19,139 17,490 18,947 21,246 26,881 76,822 98,769 Income tax expense 4,273 4,349 4,472 5,059 6,700 18,153 24,841 Net income $ 14,866 $ 13,141 $ 14,475 $ 16,187 $ 20,181 $ 58,669 $ 73,928 Per common share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.74 $ 2.17 $ 2.70 Diluted earnings per share 0.55 0.49 0.53 0.60 0.74 2.17 2.68 Cash dividends declared 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 1.04 1.04 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,044,121 27,042,762 27,024,043 26,999,138 27,134,970 27,027,681 27,398,445 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,097,285 27,079,484 27,071,478 27,122,012 27,303,249 27,080,518 27,567,780

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 261,594 5.45 % $ 3,597 $ 177,780 5.38 % $ 2,412 $ 38,610 3.80 % $ 370 Investment securities: Taxable 1,331,752 2.19 7,292 1,354,039 2.07 7,016 1,399,627 2.03 7,104 Tax-exempt [1] 146,803 2.36 868 149,824 2.40 897 156,079 2.52 982 Total investment securities 1,478,555 2.21 8,160 1,503,863 2.10 7,913 1,555,706 2.08 8,086 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,458,245 4.55 62,429 5,507,248 4.49 62,162 5,498,800 4.10 56,682 FHLB stock 10,219 4.30 109 10,975 4.09 113 10,725 3.90 105 Total interest-earning assets 7,208,613 4.10 74,295 7,199,866 4.01 72,600 7,103,841 3.66 65,243 Noninterest-earning assets 289,484 310,671 285,871 Total assets $ 7,498,097 $ 7,510,537 $ 7,389,712 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,315,943 0.14 % $ 467 $ 1,339,294 0.14 % $ 460 $ 1,441,787 0.09 % $ 333 Savings and money market deposits 2,217,065 1.33 7,459 2,209,835 1.16 6,464 2,209,166 0.45 2,488 Time deposits up to $250,000 478,085 2.80 3,373 449,844 2.33 2,637 311,639 1.50 1,174 Time deposits over $250,000 856,159 4.34 9,368 844,842 4.05 8,631 595,133 1.93 2,889 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,867,252 1.68 20,667 4,843,815 1.49 18,192 4,557,725 0.60 6,884 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings - - - - - - 44,491 3.51 393 Long-term debt 156,069 5.86 2,304 156,005 5.83 2,292 105,829 5.53 1,475 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,023,321 1.81 22,971 4,999,820 1.63 20,484 4,708,045 0.74 8,752 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,863,631 1,894,256 2,116,197 Other liabilities 137,437 136,343 124,386 Total liabilities 7,024,389 7,030,419 6,948,628 Total equity 473,708 480,118 441,084 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,498,097 $ 7,510,537 $ 7,389,712 Net interest income $ 51,324 $ 52,116 $ 56,491 Interest rate spread 2.29 % 2.38 % 2.92 % Net interest margin 2.84 % 2.88 % 3.17 % [1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Note: Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5 Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Yield/Rate Interest Balance Yield/Rate Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 134,150 5.34 % $ 7,163 $ 80,096 0.92 % $ 740 Investment securities: Taxable 1,365,067 2.11 28,789 1,455,246 1.93 28,062 Tax-exempt [1] 150,399 2.45 3,686 159,120 2.55 4,056 Total investment securities 1,515,466 2.14 32,475 1,614,366 1.99 32,118 Loans, including loans held for sale 5,508,530 4.42 243,315 5,298,573 3.78 200,280 FHLB stock 11,317 4.23 478 10,197 3.63 370 Total interest-earning assets 7,169,463 3.95 283,431 7,003,232 3.33 233,508 Noninterest-earning assets 309,780 337,029 Total assets $ 7,479,243 $ 7,340,261 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,359,240 0.13 % $ 1,701 $ 1,438,232 0.06 % $ 806 Savings and money market deposits 2,195,763 1.00 21,979 2,208,630 0.19 4,188 Time deposits up to $250,000 415,541 2.15 8,917 245,599 0.70 1,723 Time deposits over $250,000 795,917 3.81 30,288 494,943 0.89 4,391 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,766,461 1.32 62,885 4,387,404 0.25 11,108 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings 23,322 4.88 1,139 37,211 2.84 1,055 Long-term debt 148,922 5.80 8,633 105,732 4.66 4,930 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,938,705 1.47 72,657 4,530,347 0.38 17,093 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,933,666 2,216,645 Other liabilities 133,053 115,478 Total liabilities 7,005,424 6,862,470 Shareholders' equity 473,819 477,775 Non-controlling interest - 16 Total equity 473,819 477,791 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,479,243 $ 7,340,261 Net interest income $ 210,774 $ 216,415 Interest rate spread 2.48 % 2.95 % Net interest margin 2.94 % 3.09 % [1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Note: Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 6 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 HAWAII: Commercial and industrial: Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") $ 1,284 $ 1,410 $ 1,565 $ 1,821 $ 2,555 Other 420,452 405,023 373,036 375,158 383,665 Real estate: Construction 163,337 174,057 168,012 154,303 150,208 Residential mortgage 1,927,789 1,930,740 1,942,906 1,941,230 1,940,999 Home equity 736,524 753,980 750,760 743,908 739,380 Commercial mortgage 1,063,969 1,045,625 1,037,826 1,030,086 1,029,708 Consumer 322,346 338,248 327,790 342,922 346,789 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 4,635,701 4,649,083 4,601,895 4,589,428 4,593,304 Less: Allowance for credit losses 48,189 48,105 44,828 44,062 45,169 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 4,587,512 $ 4,600,978 $ 4,557,067 $ 4,545,366 $ 4,548,135 U.S. MAINLAND: [1] Commercial and industrial: Other 153,971 157,373 170,557 179,906 160,282 Real estate: Construction 22,182 37,455 32,807 27,171 16,515 Commercial mortgage 318,933 319,802 329,736 331,546 333,367 Consumer 308,195 344,997 385,688 429,346 451,998 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 803,281 859,627 918,788 967,969 962,162 Less: Allowance for credit losses 15,745 16,412 19,021 19,037 18,569 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 787,536 $ 843,215 $ 899,767 $ 948,932 $ 943,593 TOTAL: Commercial and industrial: SBA PPP $ 1,284 $ 1,410 $ 1,565 $ 1,821 $ 2,555 Other 574,423 562,396 543,593 555,064 543,947 Real estate: Construction 185,519 211,512 200,819 181,474 166,723 Residential mortgage 1,927,789 1,930,740 1,942,906 1,941,230 1,940,999 Home equity 736,524 753,980 750,760 743,908 739,380 Commercial mortgage 1,382,902 1,365,427 1,367,562 1,361,632 1,363,075 Consumer 630,541 683,245 713,478 772,268 798,787 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,438,982 5,508,710 5,520,683 5,557,397 5,555,466 Less: Allowance for credit losses 63,934 64,517 63,849 63,099 63,738 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 5,375,048 $ 5,444,193 $ 5,456,834 $ 5,494,298 $ 5,491,728 [1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 7 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,913,379 $ 1,969,523 $ 2,009,387 $ 2,028,087 $ 2,092,823 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,329,189 1,345,843 1,359,978 1,386,913 1,453,167 Savings and money market deposits 2,209,733 2,209,550 2,184,652 2,184,675 2,199,028 Time deposits up to $250,000 533,898 465,543 427,864 372,150 330,148 Core deposits 5,986,199 5,990,459 5,981,881 5,971,825 6,075,166 Government time deposits 374,581 400,130 383,426 360,501 290,057 Other time deposits greater than $250,000 486,812 484,156 440,430 414,642 371,000 Total time deposits greater than $250,000 861,393 884,286 823,856 775,143 661,057 Total deposits $ 6,847,592 $ 6,874,745 $ 6,805,737 $ 6,746,968 $ 6,736,223

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets and Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due (Unaudited) TABLE 8 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial: Other $ 432 $ 352 $ 319 $ 264 $ 297 Real estate: Construction - - 4,851 - - Residential mortgage 4,962 4,949 4,385 3,445 3,808 Home equity 834 677 797 712 570 Commercial mortgage 77 77 77 77 - Consumer 703 597 632 815 576 Total nonaccrual loans 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 5,251 Foreclosed real estate - - - - - Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 7,008 6,652 11,061 5,313 5,251 Accruing loans 90+ days past due: Commercial and industrial: SBA PPP - - - - 13 Other - - - - 26 Real estate: Residential mortgage - 794 959 - 559 Home equity 229 - 133 - - Consumer 1,083 2,120 2,207 1,908 1,240 Total accruing loans 90+ days past due 1,312 2,914 3,299 1,908 1,838 Total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due $ 8,320 $ 9,566 $ 14,360 $ 7,221 $ 7,089 Ratio of total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Ratio of total NPAs to total loans and foreclosed real estate 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Ratio of total NPAs and accruing loans 90+ days past due to total loans and foreclosed real estate 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs: Balance at beginning of quarter $ 6,652 $ 11,061 $ 5,313 $ 5,251 $ 4,220 Additions 1,836 2,311 7,105 1,609 2,162 Reductions: Payments (268 ) (5,718 ) (290 ) (505 ) (198 ) Return to accrual status (137 ) (207 ) (212 ) (14 ) (44 ) Net charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments (1,075 ) (795 ) (855 ) (1,028 ) (889 ) Total reductions (1,480 ) (6,720 ) (1,357 ) (1,547 ) (1,131 ) Balance at end of quarter $ 7,008 $ 6,652 $ 11,061 $ 5,313 $ 5,251

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9 Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 63,099 $ 63,738 $ 64,382 $ 63,738 $ 68,097 Provision for credit losses on loans 4,959 4,526 4,135 1,615 1,032 15,235 288 Charge-offs: Commercial and industrial: Other 419 402 362 779 678 1,962 1,969 Consumer 5,976 4,710 3,873 2,686 1,881 17,245 6,399 Total charge-offs 6,395 5,112 4,235 3,465 2,559 19,207 8,368 Recoveries: Commercial and industrial: Other 84 261 125 250 210 720 995 Real estate: Construction - 1 - - - 1 76 Residential mortgage 7 10 7 53 133 77 295 Home equity 42 - 15 - - 57 36 Consumer 720 982 703 908 540 3,313 2,319 Total recoveries 853 1,254 850 1,211 883 4,168 3,721 Net charge-offs 5,542 3,858 3,385 2,254 1,676 15,039 4,647 Balance at end of period $ 63,934 $ 64,517 $ 63,849 $ 63,099 $ 63,738 $ 63,934 $ 63,738 Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 5,458,245 $ 5,507,248 $ 5,543,398 $ 5,525,988 $ 5,498,800 $ 5,508,530 $ 5,298,573 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.41 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.27 % 0.09 % Ratio of ACL to total loans 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.18 % 1.15 %

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) TABLE 10

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to our GAAP results to provide useful information for evaluating our cash operating performance, ability to service debt, compliance with debt covenants and measurement against competitors. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following tables set forth a reconciliation of our PPNR and our PPNR to average assets for each of the periods indicated: