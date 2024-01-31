MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. Matthew Doctor, Regis Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the second quarter, we continued to stabilize and rebuild the foundation of the Company. We were pleased to see bright spots across all of our brands, as our top quartile salons collectively demonstrated approximately 6% same-store-sales for the quarter with positive traffic comps. We also reported a $4.1 million improvement in operating income versus the same quarter last year, which reflects our efforts to streamline the business. Despite our progress, much work remains to position Regis, our franchisees and our employees for sustainable, long-term growth. That includes strengthening our operations, improving our support to our franchisees, reducing costs where appropriate and increasing franchisee sales and profitability. As the Board continues to review strategic alternatives to assess the Company's capital structure, we are dedicated to maximizing value for all of our stakeholders and retaining a leadership position in the global beauty industry."

Financial Highlights:

Second quarter fiscal 2024 compared to second quarter fiscal 2023:

System-wide revenue of $292.4 million declined $11.0 million from $303.4 million and system-wide same-store sales improved 1.9%;

Operating income of $4.8 million improved $4.1 million from $0.7 million in the 2023 second quarter;

Franchise adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million declined $1.1 million from $7.5 million in the 2023 second quarter;

Net loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million improved $1.5 million from a net loss of $2.5 million in the 2023 second quarter;

Net income of $1.0 million improved $3.4 million from a net loss of $2.4 million in the 2023 second quarter; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million declined $1.8 million from $7.8 million in the 2023 second quarter.

First half fiscal 2024 compared to first half fiscal 2023:

System-wide revenue of $599.0 million declined $20.5 million from $619.4 million and system-wide same-store sales improved 1.8%;

Operating income of $12.2 million improved $9.0 million from $3.2 million in the 2023 second quarter;

Franchise adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million improved $1.8 million from $12.5 million in the first half of 2023;

Net income from continuing operations of $0.2 million improved $4.6 million from a net loss of $4.4 million in the first half of 2023;

Net income of $2.2 million improved $3.1 million from a net loss of $0.9 million in the first half of 2023; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million improved $1.8 million from $11.7 million in the first half of 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Consolidated Results Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated revenue $ 51.1 $ 60.0 $ 104.4 $ 121.8 System-wide revenue (1) 292.4 303.4 599.0 619.4 System-wide same-store sales comps 1.9 % 4.5 % 1.8 % 4.5 % Operating income $ 4.8 $ 0.7 $ 12.2 $ 3.2 (Loss) income from continuing operations (1.0 ) (2.5 ) 0.2 (4.4 ) Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations (0.43 ) (1.10 ) 0.08 (1.90 ) Income from discontinued operations 2.0 0.1 2.0 3.4 Net income (loss) 1.0 (2.4 ) 2.2 (0.9 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.43 (1.04 ) 0.93 (0.41 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 6.0 7.8 13.5 11.7

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Represents total sales within the system. (2) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Consolidated Revenue

Total consolidated revenue of $51.1 million in the second quarter 2024 and $104.4 million in the first half 2024, declined $8.9 million and $17.4 million, respectively. The decline was driven primarily by a reduction in non-margin franchise rental income and the wind down of loss-generating company-owned salons that generated significant revenue.

Operating Income

Regis reported second quarter 2024 operating income of $4.8 million, an improvement of $4.1 million compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter 2023. The year-over-year improvement in operating income was driven primarily by a decrease in depreciation expense and the lapping of a $1.2 million inventory reserve charge in the prior fiscal quarter.

Regis reported first half 2024 operating income of $12.2 million, an improvement of $9.0 million compared to $3.2 million in the first half 2023. The year-over-year improvement in operating income was driven primarily by our lower general and administrative expense structure, lower depreciation expense and the lapping of a $1.2 million inventory reserve charge in the prior fiscal year.

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

Regis reported second quarter 2024 net loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or $0.43 diluted loss per share from continuing operations, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.5 million, or $1.10 diluted loss per share from continuing operations, in the second quarter 2023. Regis reported first half 2024 net income from continuing operations of $0.2 million, or $0.08 diluted income per share from continuing operations, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $4.4 million, or $1.90 diluted loss per share from continuing operations, in the first half 2023. The year-over-year improvement in both fiscal 2024 periods was driven primarily by an increase in operating income partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

Net Income (Loss)

The Company reported second quarter 2024 net income of $1.0 million, or $0.43 diluted income per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, or $1.04 loss per diluted share, for the same period last year. The Company reported first half 2024 net income of $2.2 million, or $0.93 diluted income per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.41 loss per diluted share, for the first half 2023. The year-over-year improvement in net income in both fiscal 2024 periods was driven primarily by an increase in operating income partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million declined $1.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million in the same period last year. The decline is primarily due to the Company receiving a $1.1 million grant from the state of North Carolina related to COVID-19 relief in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

First half adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million improved $1.8 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million in the same period last year. The improvement is primarily driven by our lower general and administrative expense structure, partially offset by the Company receiving a $1.1 million grant from the state of North Carolina related to COVID-19 relief in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Segment Results Franchise Three Months Ended December 31, (Decrease) Six Months Ended December 31, Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (1) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Royalties $ 15.8 $ 16.2 $ (0.4 ) $ 32.3 $ 33.3 $ (1.0 ) Fees 2.5 3.2 (0.7 ) 5.1 5.8 (0.7 ) Product sales to franchisees 0.1 1.1 (1.0 ) 0.5 1.6 (1.1 ) Advertising fund contributions 6.8 8.0 (1.2 ) 14.0 16.2 (2.2 ) Franchise rental income 24.1 28.9 (4.8 ) 48.8 59.2 (10.4 ) Total Franchise revenue $ 49.3 $ 57.4 $ (8.1 ) $ 100.7 $ 116.1 $ (15.4 ) Franchise same-store sales comps 1.9 % 4.5 % 1.8 % 4.6 % Franchise adjusted EBITDA $ 6.4 $ 7.5 $ (1.1 ) $ 14.3 $ 12.5 $ 1.8 as a percent of revenue 12.9 % 13.1 % 14.2 % 10.8 % as a percent of adjusted revenue (2) 34.7 % 36.7 % 37.8 % 30.8 % Total Franchise salons 4,651 5,196 (545 ) as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 98.8 % 98.6 %

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences. (2) Adjusted revenue excludes non-margin revenue. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Franchise Revenue

Second quarter franchise revenue was $49.3 million, an $8.1 million, or 14.1% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. First half franchise revenue was $100.7 million, a $15.4 million, or 13.3% decline compared to the first half of the prior year. Non-margin franchise rental income was the primary driver of the decline in both periods due to fewer franchise salons in the current year.

Royalties were $15.8 million and $32.3 million, a $0.4 million and $1.0 million, or 2.5% and 3.0% decrease for the second quarter and first half 2024, versus the same periods last year due to fewer franchise salons.

Franchise Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter franchise adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million declined $1.1 million year-over-year, primarily due to the decline in royalties and fees.

First half franchise adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million improved $1.8 million year-over-year. The increase is due to lower general and administrative expense, partially offset by lower royalties and fees.

Company-Owned Salons Three Months Ended December 31, (Decrease) Six Months Ended December 31, (Decrease)

Increase (Dollars in millions) (1) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Company-owned salon revenue $ 1.8 $ 2.6 $ (0.8 ) $ 3.7 $ 5.7 $ (2.0 ) Company-owned salon adjusted EBITDA $ (0.3 ) $ 0.3 $ (0.6 ) $ (0.8 ) $ (0.9 ) $ 0.1 as a percent of revenue (16.7 )% 11.5 % (21.6 )% (15.8 )% Total Company-owned salons 58 75 (17 ) as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 1.2 % 1.4 %

______________________________________________________________________ (1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences.

Company-Owned Salon Revenue

Second quarter revenue for the Company-owned salon segment declined $0.8 million versus the prior year to $1.8 million. First half revenue for the Company-owned salon segment declined $2.0 million versus the prior year to $3.7 million. The year-over-year decline in revenue for both periods was expected and driven by the closure of 17 loss generating company-owned salons over the past twelve months.

Company-Owned Salon Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Company-owned salon adjusted EBITDA declined $0.6 million year-over-year, due primarily to the Company receiving a $1.1 million grant from the state of North Carolina related to COVID-19 relief in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Excluding the $1.1 million grant, Company-owned salon adjusted EBITDA improved $1.0 million year-over-year due to fewer loss generating Company-owned salons.

First half company-owned salon adjusted EBITDA loss remained consistent year-over-year. Excluding the $1.1 million grant from the state of North Carolina in fiscal year 2023, adjusted EBITDA improved due to the closure of 17 loss generating company-owned salons over the past twelve months.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 with $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $188.9 million in outstanding borrowings and total liquidity of $38.1 million. Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $6.9 million, an improvement of $0.1 million from the six months ended prior year.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations." A complete reconciliation of reported earnings to adjusted earnings is included in this press release and is available on the Company's website at www.regiscorp.com.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of December 31, 2023, the Company franchised or owned 4,709 locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

This press release contains or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect management's best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,153 $ 9,508 Receivables, net 12,012 10,885 Inventories, net 1,217 1,681 Other current assets 15,034 15,164 Total current assets 35,416 37,238 Property and equipment, net 5,889 6,422 Goodwill 173,780 173,791 Other intangibles, net 2,635 2,783 Right of use asset 331,183 360,836 Other assets 24,814 26,307 Total assets $ 573,717 $ 607,377 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,047 $ 14,309 Accrued expenses 25,923 30,109 Short-term lease liability 76,895 81,917 Total current liabilities 114,865 126,335 Long-term debt, net 181,663 176,830 Long-term lease liability 266,483 291,901 Other non-current liabilities 44,296 49,041 Total liabilities 607,307 644,107 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' deficit: Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,279,450 and 2,277,828 common shares at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 114 114 Additional paid-in capital 67,710 66,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,026 9,023 Accumulated deficit (110,440 ) (112,631 ) Total shareholders' deficit (33,590 ) (36,730 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 573,717 $ 607,377

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Royalties $ 15,820 $ 16,158 $ 32,348 $ 33,338 Fees 2,492 3,238 5,123 5,791 Product sales to franchisees 67 1,107 451 1,550 Advertising fund contributions 6,808 7,965 14,034 16,216 Franchise rental income 24,087 28,886 48,754 59,216 Company-owned salon revenue 1,779 2,613 3,715 5,727 Total revenue 51,053 59,967 104,425 121,838 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales to franchisees 58 1,310 417 1,780 Inventory reserve - 1,228 - 1,228 General and administrative 11,772 11,747 22,501 26,108 Rent 1,394 2,090 2,491 3,843 Advertising fund expense 6,808 7,965 14,034 16,216 Franchise rent expense 24,087 28,886 48,754 59,216 Company-owned salon expense (1) 1,308 2,218 2,798 5,203 Depreciation and amortization 677 3,793 1,047 5,044 Long-lived asset impairment 170 - 170 - Total operating expenses 46,274 59,237 92,212 118,638 Operating income 4,779 730 12,213 3,200 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (6,188 ) (4,519 ) (12,376 ) (8,336 ) Other, net 299 1,248 99 785 Loss from operations before income taxes (1,110 ) (2,541 ) (64 ) (4,351 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 107 - 255 (28 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations (1,003 ) (2,541 ) 191 (4,379 ) Income from discontinued operations 2,000 134 2,000 3,440 Net income (loss) $ 997 $ (2,407 ) $ 2,191 $ (939 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic: (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.43 ) $ (1.10 ) $ 0.08 $ (1.90 ) Income from discontinued operations 0.85 0.06 0.86 1.49 Net income (loss) per share, basic (2) $ 0.43 $ (1.04 ) $ 0.94 $ (0.41 ) Diluted: (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.43 ) $ (1.10 ) (0.43 ) (1.90 ) Income from discontinued operations 0.85 0.06 0.85 1.49 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (2) $ 0.43 $ (1.04 ) $ 0.93 $ (0.41 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 2,341 2,307 2,336 2,305 Diluted 2,341 2,307 2,367 2,305

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) Includes cost of service and product sold to guests in our Company-owned salons. Excludes general and administrative expense, rent and depreciation and amortization related to Company-owned salons. (2) Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,191 $ (939 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities: Gain from sale of OSP (2,000 ) (4,034 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,005 4,647 Long-lived asset impairment 170 - Deferred income taxes (29 ) 28 Inventory reserve - 1,228 Non-cash interest 1,290 - Stock-based compensation 890 1,111 Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 1,493 1,391 Other non-cash items affecting earnings (29 ) 376 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of asset sales (11,834 ) (10,722 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,853 ) (6,914 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (323 ) (361 ) Proceeds from sale of OSP, net of fees - 4,000 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (323 ) 3,639 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit facility 4,000 11,357 Repayments of long-term debt (455 ) (8,535 ) Debt refinancing fees (1,216 ) (4,383 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld (13 ) (35 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,316 (1,596 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 46 (135 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,814 ) (5,006 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 21,396 27,464 End of period $ 16,582 $ 22,458

REGIS CORPORATION Same-Store Sales SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES (1): Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total Supercuts 3.0 % (5.7 )% 2.6 % 8.0 % (7.3 )% 7.2 % SmartStyle (0.5 ) (10.8 ) (2.4 ) (0.7 ) (11.3 ) (2.9 ) Portfolio Brands 4.2 (1.5 ) 3.7 7.3 (5.1 ) 6.0 Total 2.7 % (6.7 )% 1.9 % 6.0 % (8.6 )% 4.5 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total Supercuts 2.8 % (5.2 )% 2.4 % 8.8 % (7.7 )% 8.0 % SmartStyle (0.7 ) (9.0 ) (2.2 ) 0.2 (15.1 ) (3.1 ) Portfolio Brands 4.2 (1.5 ) 3.7 6.2 (7.6 ) 4.8 Total 2.5 % (5.8 )% 1.8 % 6.3 % (11.3 )% 4.5 %

_______________________________________________________________________________ (1) System-wide same-store sales are calculated as the total change in sales for system-wide franchise and company-owned locations that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly system-wide same-store sales are the sum of the system-wide same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Franchise salons that do not report daily sales are excluded from same-store sales. System-wide same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation.

REGIS CORPORATION System-Wide Location Counts December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 FRANCHISE SALONS: Supercuts 2,022 2,082 SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 1,351 1,388 Portfolio Brands 1,178 1,223 Total North American salons 4,551 4,693 Total International salons (1) 100 102 Total Franchise salons 4,651 4,795 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 98.8 % 98.6 % COMPANY-OWNED SALONS: Supercuts 6 7 SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 44 48 Portfolio Brands 8 13 Total Company-owned salons 58 68 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 1.2 % 1.4 % Grand Total, System-wide 4,709 4,863

___________________________________________________________________ (1) Canadian and Puerto Rican salons are included in the North American salon totals.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

This press release includes a presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted Franchise revenue, which are non-GAAP measures. The non-GAAP measures are financial measures that do not reflect United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We believe our presentation of the non-GAAP measures provides meaningful insight into our ongoing operating performance and a supplemental perspective of our results of operations. Presentation of the non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our core ongoing operating performance from the same perspective as management and the Board of Directors. These non-GAAP financial measures provide investors an enhanced understanding of our operations, facilitate investors' analyses and comparisons of our current and past results of operations and provide insight into the prospects of our future performance. We also believe the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide supplemental information that research analysts frequently use to analyze financial performance.

Items impacting comparability are not defined terms within U.S. GAAP. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We determine the items to consider as "items impacting comparability" based on how management views our business, makes financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluates the Company's ongoing performance.

The following items have been excluded from our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA results: discontinued operations, one-time professional fees and legal settlements, severance expense, excess inventory impairment charges, the benefit from lease liability decreases in excess of previously impaired right of use asset, lease termination fees and asset retirement obligation costs.

We present adjusted revenue to provide a meaningful Franchise adjusted EBITDA margin, which removes non-margin revenue from total revenue to arrive at an adjusted margin. Margin is a common metric used by investors, however, the majority of our revenue is offset by equal expense, so it does not contribute to our margin. We remove the non-margin revenue from this metric in order to show a meaningful margin rate.

The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations as they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated reported net income, as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 997 $ (2,407 ) $ 2,191 $ (939 ) Interest expense, as reported 6,188 4,519 12,376 8,336 Income taxes, as reported (107 ) - (255 ) 28 Depreciation and amortization, as reported 677 3,793 1,047 5,044 Long-lived asset impairment, as reported 170 - 170 - EBITDA $ 7,925 $ 5,905 $ 15,529 $ 12,469 Inventory reserve - 1,228 - 1,228 Professional fees and legal settlements 29 540 29 1,248 Severance - 63 - 66 Lease liability benefit (95 ) (615 ) (223 ) (1,217 ) Lease termination fees 174 848 161 1,306 Discontinued operations (2,000 ) (134 ) (2,000 ) (3,440 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 6,033 $ 7,835 $ 13,496 $ 11,660

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Reported Franchise Adjusted EBITDA as a Percent of GAAP Franchise Revenue to Franchise Adjusted EBITDA as a Percent of Adjusted Franchise Revenue (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Franchise adjusted EBITDA $ 6,371 $ 7,532 $ 14,331 $ 12,523 GAAP Franchise revenue 49,274 57,354 100,710 116,111 Franchise adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Franchise revenue 12.9 % 13.1 % 14.2 % 10.8 % Non-margin revenue adjustments: Franchise rental income $ (24,087 ) $ (28,886 ) $ (48,754 ) $ (59,216 ) Advertising fund contributions (6,808 ) (7,965 ) (14,034 ) (16,216 ) Adjusted Franchise revenue $ 18,379 $ 20,503 $ 37,922 $ 40,679 Franchise adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted Franchise revenue 34.7 % 36.7 % 37.8 % 30.8 %

