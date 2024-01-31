PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its second quarter ended December 30, 2023.
Commenting on the Company's financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, "We are pleased with the second quarter results, which were in line with our expectations. Our team continues to execute well despite the current economic environment and related challenges. We are confident that our strong competitive position and experience managing through many industry cycles will serve us well as we navigate through the next few quarters. We remain encouraged about future opportunities for growth across our end markets."
Fiscal Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights:
- Sales of $6.2 billion, compared with $6.7 billion in the prior year quarter.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.28, compared with $2.63 in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.40, compared with $2.00 in the prior year quarter.
- Operating income margin of 3.8%, compared with 4.5% in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted operating income margin of 3.9%.
- Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.3%.
- Farnell operating income margin of 4.0%.
- Trailing twelve month cash flows from operations of $169.2 million.
- Returned $59.0 million to shareholders in the quarter from share repurchases.
- Returned $27.8 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter.
Key Financial Metrics
($ in millions, except per share data)
Second Quarter Results (GAAP)
Dec - 23
Dec - 22
Change Y/Y
Sep - 23
Change Q/Q
Sales
$
6,204.9
$
6,717.5
(7.6
)%
$
6,335.6
(2.1
)%
Operating Income
$
236.3
$
299.0
(21.0
)%
$
253.8
(6.9
)%
Operating Income Margin
3.8
%
4.5
%
(64
)bps
4.0
%
(20
)bps
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.28
$
2.63
(51.3
)%
$
2.25
(43.1
)%
Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1)
Dec - 23
Dec - 22
Change Y/Y
Sep - 23
Change Q/Q
Adjusted Operating Income
$
242.2
$
300.5
(19.4
)%
$
261.7
(7.5
)%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
3.9
%
4.5
%
(57
)bps
4.1
%
(23
)bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.40
$
2.00
(30.0
)%
$
1.61
(13.0
)%
Segment and Geographical Mix
Dec - 23
Dec - 22
Change Y/Y
Sep - 23
Change Q/Q
Electronic Components (EC) Sales
$
5,812.1
$
6,309.5
(7.9
)%
$
5,914.4
(1.7
)%
EC Operating Income Margin
4.3
%
4.7
%
(43
)bps
4.6
%
(34
)bps
Farnell Sales
$
392.8
$
408.0
(3.7
)%
$
421.2
(6.8
)%
Farnell Operating Income Margin
4.0
%
9.0
%
(504
)bps
4.2
%
(20
)bps
Americas Sales
$
1,588.5
$
1,681.2
(5.5
)%
$
1,573.5
1.0
%
EMEA Sales
$
2,113.6
$
2,255.9
(6.3
)%
$
2,308.0
(8.4
)%
Asia Sales
$
2,502.8
$
2,780.4
(10.0
)%
$
2,454.1
2.0
%
_______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.
Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Ending on March 30, 2024
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Sales
$5.55B - $5.85B
$5.70B
Diluted EPS (1)
$1.05 - $1.15
$1.10
_______________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.
The above guidance implies a sequential sales decline of 6% to 11% and assumes sales declines for the Western regions versus typical seasonal growth, and a typical seasonal decline in Asia due to the Lunar New Year holiday.
The above guidance also excludes restructuring, integration and other expenses, foreign currency gains and losses, and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes similar interest expense to the second quarter and an effective tax rate of between 22% and 26%. The above guidance assumes 91 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:
Q3 Fiscal
2024
Q2 Fiscal
Q3 Fiscal
Guidance
2024
2023
Euro to U.S. Dollar
$1.08
$1.08
$1.07
GBP to U.S. Dollar
$1.27
$1.24
$1.21
Today's Conference Call and Webcast Details
Avnet will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results, provide a business update and answer questions.
- Live conference call: 877-407-8112 (domestic) or 201-689-8840 (international)
- Conference call replay available through February 7, 2024: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13743228
- Live and archived webcast can be accessed via Avnet's Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like "believes," "projected", "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "should," "will," "may," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 1, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company's future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: geopolitical events and military conflicts; pandemics and other health-related crises; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, including supply shortages; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers, including increased non-cancellable/non-returnable orders; accounts receivable defaults; risks relating to the Company's international sales and operations, including risks relating to repatriating cash, foreign currency fluctuations, inflation, duties and taxes, sanctions and trade restrictions, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures, and investments; adverse effects on the Company's supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers, and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by military conflicts, terrorist attacks, natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crises, warehouse modernization, and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber security attacks, other privacy and security incidents, and information systems failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations, and upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign, and global) affecting the Company's operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company's credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, liquidity, and access to financing; constraints on employee retention and hiring; and legislative or regulatory changes.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.
About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Second Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
December 30,
December 31,
December 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Thousands, except per share data)
Sales
$
6,204,914
$
6,717,521
$
12,540,562
$
13,467,654
Cost of sales
5,498,730
5,933,421
11,086,273
11,915,381
Gross profit
706,184
784,100
1,454,289
1,552,273
Selling, general and administrative expenses
464,692
485,127
951,977
962,764
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
5,235
-
12,286
-
Operating income
236,257
298,973
490,026
589,509
Other (expense) income, net
(8,397
)
1,476
(2,437
)
1,800
Interest and other financing expenses, net
(74,302
)
(59,020
)
(145,098
)
(104,118
)
Gain on legal settlements and other
-
61,705
86,499
61,705
Income before taxes
153,558
303,134
428,990
548,896
Income tax expense
35,627
59,248
101,791
120,749
Net income
$
117,931
$
243,886
$
327,199
$
428,147
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.31
$
2.67
$
3.60
$
4.62
Diluted
$
1.28
$
2.63
$
3.54
$
4.55
Shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic
90,253
91,192
90,874
92,621
Diluted
91,792
92,755
92,485
94,195
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.31
$
0.29
$
0.62
$
0.58
AVNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
December 30,
July 1,
2023
2023
(Thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
272,850
$
288,230
Receivables
4,508,742
4,763,788
Inventories
6,115,999
5,465,031
Prepaid and other current assets
241,371
233,804
Total current assets
11,138,962
10,750,853
Property, plant and equipment, net
563,758
441,557
Goodwill
787,007
780,629
Operating lease assets
227,145
221,698
Other assets
280,302
282,422
Total assets
$
12,997,174
$
12,477,159
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
696,329
$
70,636
Accounts payable
3,308,060
3,373,820
Accrued expenses and other
705,745
753,130
Short-term operating lease liabilities
55,424
51,792
Total current liabilities
4,765,558
4,249,378
Long-term debt
2,753,521
2,988,029
Long-term operating lease liabilities
191,521
190,621
Other liabilities
276,191
297,462
Total liabilities
7,986,791
7,725,490
Shareholders' equity
5,010,383
4,751,669
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,997,174
$
12,477,159
AVNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
December 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
327,199
$
428,147
Non-cash and other reconciling items:
Depreciation and amortization
42,727
43,705
Amortization of operating lease assets
26,205
26,414
Deferred income taxes
12,599
(15,581
)
Stock-based compensation
19,951
21,338
Other, net
27,181
7,199
Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested):
Receivables
287,320
(469,650
)
Inventories
(610,008
)
(686,884
)
Accounts payable
(78,082
)
(341,210
)
Accrued expenses and other, net
(138,667
)
20,021
Net cash flows used for operating activities
(83,575
)
(966,501
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net
58,600
352,200
Borrowings under senior unsecured credit facility, net
272,747
1,132,245
Borrowings under bank credit facilities and other debt, net
30,752
47,712
Repurchases of common stock
(86,027
)
(221,282
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(56,138
)
(53,304
)
Other, net
2,665
(1,048
)
Net cash flows provided by financing activities
222,599
1,256,523
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(158,088
)
(111,436
)
Other, net
373
(16,279
)
Net cash flows used for investing activities
(157,715
)
(127,715
)
Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
3,311
8,778
Cash and cash equivalents:
- (decrease) increase
(15,380
)
171,085
- at beginning of period
288,230
153,693
- at end of period
$
272,850
$
324,778
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), and (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share.
There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes sales in constant currency is a useful measure for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.
Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.
Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.
Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above, gain on legal settlements and other, foreign currency gains and losses and certain items impacting income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to effective tax rate based upon the expected long-term adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public.
Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
December 30,
September 30,
2024*
2023*
2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
951,977
$
464,692
$
487,286
Amortization of intangible assets
(1,590
)
(712
)
(878
)
Adjusted operating expenses
950,387
463,980
486,408
GAAP operating income
$
490,026
$
236,257
$
253,769
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
12,286
5,235
7,051
Amortization of intangible assets
1,590
712
878
Adjusted operating income
503,902
242,204
261,698
GAAP other (expense) income, net
$
(2,437
)
$
(8,397
)
$
5,960
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
9,200
9,200
-
Adjusted other (expense) income, net
6,763
803
5,960
GAAP income before income taxes
$
428,990
$
153,558
$
275,432
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
12,286
5,235
7,051
Amortization of intangible assets
1,590
712
878
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
9,200
9,200
-
Gain on legal settlements and other
(86,499
)
-
(86,499
)
Adjusted income before income taxes
365,567
168,705
196,862
GAAP income tax expense
$
101,791
$
35,627
$
66,164
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
2,977
1,274
1,703
Amortization of intangible assets
359
156
203
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
2,034
2,034
-
Gain on legal settlements and other
(20,434
)
-
(20,434
)
Income tax expense items, net
1,009
1,399
(390
)
Adjusted income tax expense
87,736
40,490
47,246
GAAP net income
$
327,199
$
117,931
$
209,268
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
9,309
3,961
5,348
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
1,231
556
675
Foreign currency loss (gain), net (net of tax)
7,166
7,166
-
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(66,065
)
-
(66,065
)
Income tax expense items, net
(1,009
)
(1,399
)
390
Adjusted net income
277,831
128,215
149,616
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
3.54
$
1.28
$
2.25
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.09
0.04
0.06
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
0.01
0.01
0.01
Foreign currency loss (gain), net (net of tax)
0.08
0.08
-
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(0.71
)
-
(0.71
)
Income tax expense items, net
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.00
Adjusted diluted EPS
3.00
1.40
1.61
_______________
*
May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal Year
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
October 1,
2023*
2023*
2023
2022
2022
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
1,967,305
$
506,322
$
498,219
$
485,127
$
477,636
Amortization of intangible assets
(6,053
)
(878
)
(876
)
(1,541
)
(2,759
)
Adjusted operating expenses
1,961,252
505,444
497,343
483,586
474,877
GAAP operating income
$
1,186,800
$
283,662
$
313,629
$
298,973
$
290,537
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
28,038
28,038
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
6,053
878
876
1,541
2,759
Adjusted operating income
1,220,891
312,578
314,505
300,514
293,296
GAAP income before income taxes
$
982,876
$
190,393
$
243,587
$
303,134
$
245,762
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
28,038
28,038
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
6,053
878
876
1,541
2,759
Gain on legal settlements and other
(37,037
)
24,669
-
(61,705
)
-
Adjusted income before income taxes
979,931
243,978
244,463
242,970
248,521
GAAP income tax expense
$
212,048
$
35,138
$
56,161
$
59,248
$
61,501
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
6,007
6,007
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
1,360
207
203
345
605
Gain on legal settlements and other
(8,711
)
5,828
-
(14,539
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
16,453
5,583
3,529
12,287
(4,946
)
Adjusted income tax expense
227,157
52,763
59,893
57,341
57,160
GAAP net income
$
770,828
$
155,255
$
187,426
$
243,886
$
184,261
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
22,031
22,031
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
4,693
671
673
1,196
2,154
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(28,326
)
18,841
-
(47,166
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
(16,453
)
(5,583
)
(3,529
)
(12,287
)
4,946
Adjusted net income
752,774
191,215
184,570
185,629
191,361
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
8.26
$
1.68
$
2.03
$
2.63
$
1.93
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
0.24
0.24
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax)
(0.31
)
0.20
-
(0.51
)
-
Income tax expense items, net
(0.18
)
(0.06
)
(0.04
)
(0.13
)
0.05
Adjusted diluted EPS
8.06
2.06
2.00
2.00
2.00
_______________
*
May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Sales in Constant Currency
The following table presents reported sales growth rates and sales growth rates in constant currency for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023.
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
December 30, 2023
December 30, 2023
Sales
Sales
Sales
Sales
Sales
Sales
Avnet
(7.6
)%
(8.7
)%
(2.1
)%
(1.5
)%
(6.9
)%
(8.3
)%
Avnet by region
Americas
(5.5
)%
(5.5
)%
1.0
%
1.0
%
(5.9
)%
(5.9
)%
EMEA
(6.3
)
(10.2
)
(8.4
)
(7.3
)
0.8
(4.3
)
Asia
(10.0
)
(9.4
)
2.0
2.3
(13.4
)
(12.7
)
Avnet by segment
EC
(7.9
)%
(8.9
)%
(1.7
)%
(1.2
)%
(7.2
)%
(8.5
)%
Farnell
(3.7
)
(6.0
)
(6.8
)
(5.9
)
(2.4
)
(4.9
)
Historical Segment Financial Information
Quarters Ended
Fiscal
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Year
December 30,
September 30,
2024*
2023
2023
($ in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
11,726.5
$
5,812.1
$
5,914.4
Farnell
814.1
392.8
421.2
Avnet sales
$
12,540.6
$
6,204.9
$
6,335.6
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
520.7
$
247.9
$
272.8
Farnell
33.4
15.7
17.7
554.1
263.6
290.5
Corporate expenses
(50.2
)
(21.4
)
(28.7
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(12.3
)
(5.2
)
(7.1
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(1.6
)
(0.7
)
(0.9
)
Avnet operating income
$
490.0
$
236.3
$
253.8
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
3,162.0
$
1,588.5
$
1,573.5
EMEA
4,421.6
2,113.6
2,308.0
Asia
4,957.0
2,502.8
2,454.1
Avnet sales
$
12,540.6
$
6,204.9
$
6,335.6
_______________
*
May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Quarters Ended
Fiscal
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Year
July 1,
April 1,
December 31,
October 1,
2023*
2023*
2023
2022
2022
($ in millions)
Sales:
Electronic Components
$
24,802.6
$
6,109.2
$
6,059.6
$
6,309.5
$
6,324.2
Farnell
1,734.3
445.4
455.0
408.0
425.9
Avnet sales
$
26,536.9
$
6,554.6
$
6,514.6
$
6,717.5
$
6,750.1
Operating income:
Electronic Components
$
1,179.6
$
310.4
$
305.2
$
296.7
$
267.3
Farnell
165.5
36.1
40.9
36.9
51.6
1,345.1
346.5
346.1
333.6
318.9
Corporate expenses
(124.2
)
(33.9
)
(31.6
)
(33.1
)
(25.6
)
Restructuring, integration and other expenses
(28.0
)
(28.0
)
-
-
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(6.1
)
(0.9
)
(0.9
)
(1.5
)
(2.8
)
Avnet operating income
$
1,186.8
$
283.7
$
313.6
$
299.0
$
290.5
Sales by geographic area:
Americas
$
6,807.7
$
1,732.7
$
1,714.9
$
1,681.2
$
1,678.9
EMEA
9,229.4
2,450.6
2,393.4
2,255.9
2,129.5
Asia
10,499.8
2,371.3
2,406.3
2,780.4
2,941.7
Avnet sales
$
26,536.9
$
6,554.6
$
6,514.6
$
6,717.5
$
6,750.1
_______________
*
May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.
Guidance Reconciliation
The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Low End of
High End of
Guidance Range
Guidance Range
Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
$
1.05
$
1.15
Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax)
(0.20
)
(0.10
)
GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance
$
0.85
$
1.05
