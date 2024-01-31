PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its second quarter ended December 30, 2023.

Commenting on the Company's financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, "We are pleased with the second quarter results, which were in line with our expectations. Our team continues to execute well despite the current economic environment and related challenges. We are confident that our strong competitive position and experience managing through many industry cycles will serve us well as we navigate through the next few quarters. We remain encouraged about future opportunities for growth across our end markets."

Fiscal Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights:

Sales of $6.2 billion, compared with $6.7 billion in the prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.28, compared with $2.63 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.40, compared with $2.00 in the prior year quarter.

Operating income margin of 3.8%, compared with 4.5% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income margin of 3.9%. Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.3%. Farnell operating income margin of 4.0%.

Trailing twelve month cash flows from operations of $169.2 million.

Returned $59.0 million to shareholders in the quarter from share repurchases.

Returned $27.8 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter.

Key Financial Metrics ($ in millions, except per share data) Second Quarter Results (GAAP) Dec - 23 Dec - 22 Change Y/Y Sep - 23 Change Q/Q Sales $ 6,204.9 $ 6,717.5 (7.6 )% $ 6,335.6 (2.1 )% Operating Income $ 236.3 $ 299.0 (21.0 )% $ 253.8 (6.9 )% Operating Income Margin 3.8 % 4.5 % (64 )bps 4.0 % (20 )bps Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.28 $ 2.63 (51.3 )% $ 2.25 (43.1 )% Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Dec - 23 Dec - 22 Change Y/Y Sep - 23 Change Q/Q Adjusted Operating Income $ 242.2 $ 300.5 (19.4 )% $ 261.7 (7.5 )% Adjusted Operating Income Margin 3.9 % 4.5 % (57 )bps 4.1 % (23 )bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.40 $ 2.00 (30.0 )% $ 1.61 (13.0 )% Segment and Geographical Mix Dec - 23 Dec - 22 Change Y/Y Sep - 23 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 5,812.1 $ 6,309.5 (7.9 )% $ 5,914.4 (1.7 )% EC Operating Income Margin 4.3 % 4.7 % (43 )bps 4.6 % (34 )bps Farnell Sales $ 392.8 $ 408.0 (3.7 )% $ 421.2 (6.8 )% Farnell Operating Income Margin 4.0 % 9.0 % (504 )bps 4.2 % (20 )bps Americas Sales $ 1,588.5 $ 1,681.2 (5.5 )% $ 1,573.5 1.0 % EMEA Sales $ 2,113.6 $ 2,255.9 (6.3 )% $ 2,308.0 (8.4 )% Asia Sales $ 2,502.8 $ 2,780.4 (10.0 )% $ 2,454.1 2.0 %

_______________

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Ending on March 30, 2024

Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $5.55B - $5.85B $5.70B Diluted EPS (1) $1.05 - $1.15 $1.10

_______________

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.

The above guidance implies a sequential sales decline of 6% to 11% and assumes sales declines for the Western regions versus typical seasonal growth, and a typical seasonal decline in Asia due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

The above guidance also excludes restructuring, integration and other expenses, foreign currency gains and losses, and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes similar interest expense to the second quarter and an effective tax rate of between 22% and 26%. The above guidance assumes 91 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:

Q3 Fiscal 2024 Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Guidance 2024 2023 Euro to U.S. Dollar $1.08 $1.08 $1.07 GBP to U.S. Dollar $1.27 $1.24 $1.21

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 6,204,914 $ 6,717,521 $ 12,540,562 $ 13,467,654 Cost of sales 5,498,730 5,933,421 11,086,273 11,915,381 Gross profit 706,184 784,100 1,454,289 1,552,273 Selling, general and administrative expenses 464,692 485,127 951,977 962,764 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,235 - 12,286 - Operating income 236,257 298,973 490,026 589,509 Other (expense) income, net (8,397 ) 1,476 (2,437 ) 1,800 Interest and other financing expenses, net (74,302 ) (59,020 ) (145,098 ) (104,118 ) Gain on legal settlements and other - 61,705 86,499 61,705 Income before taxes 153,558 303,134 428,990 548,896 Income tax expense 35,627 59,248 101,791 120,749 Net income $ 117,931 $ 243,886 $ 327,199 $ 428,147 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.31 $ 2.67 $ 3.60 $ 4.62 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 2.63 $ 3.54 $ 4.55 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 90,253 91,192 90,874 92,621 Diluted 91,792 92,755 92,485 94,195 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.62 $ 0.58

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 30, July 1, 2023 2023 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 272,850 $ 288,230 Receivables 4,508,742 4,763,788 Inventories 6,115,999 5,465,031 Prepaid and other current assets 241,371 233,804 Total current assets 11,138,962 10,750,853 Property, plant and equipment, net 563,758 441,557 Goodwill 787,007 780,629 Operating lease assets 227,145 221,698 Other assets 280,302 282,422 Total assets $ 12,997,174 $ 12,477,159 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 696,329 $ 70,636 Accounts payable 3,308,060 3,373,820 Accrued expenses and other 705,745 753,130 Short-term operating lease liabilities 55,424 51,792 Total current liabilities 4,765,558 4,249,378 Long-term debt 2,753,521 2,988,029 Long-term operating lease liabilities 191,521 190,621 Other liabilities 276,191 297,462 Total liabilities 7,986,791 7,725,490 Shareholders' equity 5,010,383 4,751,669 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,997,174 $ 12,477,159

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 327,199 $ 428,147 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization 42,727 43,705 Amortization of operating lease assets 26,205 26,414 Deferred income taxes 12,599 (15,581 ) Stock-based compensation 19,951 21,338 Other, net 27,181 7,199 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables 287,320 (469,650 ) Inventories (610,008 ) (686,884 ) Accounts payable (78,082 ) (341,210 ) Accrued expenses and other, net (138,667 ) 20,021 Net cash flows used for operating activities (83,575 ) (966,501 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net 58,600 352,200 Borrowings under senior unsecured credit facility, net 272,747 1,132,245 Borrowings under bank credit facilities and other debt, net 30,752 47,712 Repurchases of common stock (86,027 ) (221,282 ) Dividends paid on common stock (56,138 ) (53,304 ) Other, net 2,665 (1,048 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 222,599 1,256,523 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (158,088 ) (111,436 ) Other, net 373 (16,279 ) Net cash flows used for investing activities (157,715 ) (127,715 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,311 8,778 Cash and cash equivalents: - (decrease) increase (15,380 ) 171,085 - at beginning of period 288,230 153,693 - at end of period $ 272,850 $ 324,778

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), and (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share.

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes sales in constant currency is a useful measure for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above, gain on legal settlements and other, foreign currency gains and losses and certain items impacting income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to effective tax rate based upon the expected long-term adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year December 30, September 30, 2024* 2023* 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 951,977 $ 464,692 $ 487,286 Amortization of intangible assets (1,590 ) (712 ) (878 ) Adjusted operating expenses 950,387 463,980 486,408 GAAP operating income $ 490,026 $ 236,257 $ 253,769 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 12,286 5,235 7,051 Amortization of intangible assets 1,590 712 878 Adjusted operating income 503,902 242,204 261,698 GAAP other (expense) income, net $ (2,437 ) $ (8,397 ) $ 5,960 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 9,200 9,200 - Adjusted other (expense) income, net 6,763 803 5,960 GAAP income before income taxes $ 428,990 $ 153,558 $ 275,432 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 12,286 5,235 7,051 Amortization of intangible assets 1,590 712 878 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 9,200 9,200 - Gain on legal settlements and other (86,499 ) - (86,499 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 365,567 168,705 196,862 GAAP income tax expense $ 101,791 $ 35,627 $ 66,164 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 2,977 1,274 1,703 Amortization of intangible assets 359 156 203 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 2,034 2,034 - Gain on legal settlements and other (20,434 ) - (20,434 ) Income tax expense items, net 1,009 1,399 (390 ) Adjusted income tax expense 87,736 40,490 47,246 GAAP net income $ 327,199 $ 117,931 $ 209,268 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 9,309 3,961 5,348 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,231 556 675 Foreign currency loss (gain), net (net of tax) 7,166 7,166 - Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (66,065 ) - (66,065 ) Income tax expense items, net (1,009 ) (1,399 ) 390 Adjusted net income 277,831 128,215 149,616 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.54 $ 1.28 $ 2.25 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.09 0.04 0.06 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 0.01 0.01 0.01 Foreign currency loss (gain), net (net of tax) 0.08 0.08 - Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (0.71 ) - (0.71 ) Income tax expense items, net (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 Adjusted diluted EPS 3.00 1.40 1.61

_______________

* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year July 1, April 1, December 31, October 1, 2023* 2023* 2023 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,967,305 $ 506,322 $ 498,219 $ 485,127 $ 477,636 Amortization of intangible assets (6,053 ) (878 ) (876 ) (1,541 ) (2,759 ) Adjusted operating expenses 1,961,252 505,444 497,343 483,586 474,877 GAAP operating income $ 1,186,800 $ 283,662 $ 313,629 $ 298,973 $ 290,537 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 28,038 28,038 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 6,053 878 876 1,541 2,759 Adjusted operating income 1,220,891 312,578 314,505 300,514 293,296 GAAP income before income taxes $ 982,876 $ 190,393 $ 243,587 $ 303,134 $ 245,762 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 28,038 28,038 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 6,053 878 876 1,541 2,759 Gain on legal settlements and other (37,037 ) 24,669 - (61,705 ) - Adjusted income before income taxes 979,931 243,978 244,463 242,970 248,521 GAAP income tax expense $ 212,048 $ 35,138 $ 56,161 $ 59,248 $ 61,501 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 6,007 6,007 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 1,360 207 203 345 605 Gain on legal settlements and other (8,711 ) 5,828 - (14,539 ) - Income tax expense items, net 16,453 5,583 3,529 12,287 (4,946 ) Adjusted income tax expense 227,157 52,763 59,893 57,341 57,160 GAAP net income $ 770,828 $ 155,255 $ 187,426 $ 243,886 $ 184,261 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 22,031 22,031 - - - Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 4,693 671 673 1,196 2,154 Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (28,326 ) 18,841 - (47,166 ) - Income tax expense items, net (16,453 ) (5,583 ) (3,529 ) (12,287 ) 4,946 Adjusted net income 752,774 191,215 184,570 185,629 191,361 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 8.26 $ 1.68 $ 2.03 $ 2.63 $ 1.93 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.24 0.24 - - - Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (0.31 ) 0.20 - (0.51 ) - Income tax expense items, net (0.18 ) (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.13 ) 0.05 Adjusted diluted EPS 8.06 2.06 2.00 2.00 2.00

_______________

* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Sales in Constant Currency

The following table presents reported sales growth rates and sales growth rates in constant currency for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 30, 2023 Sales

Year-Year

% Change Sales

Year-Year %

Change in

Constant

Currency Sales

Sequential

% Change Sales

Sequential %

Change in

Constant

Currency Sales

Year-Year

% Change Sales

Year-Year %

Change in

Constant

Currency Avnet (7.6 )% (8.7 )% (2.1 )% (1.5 )% (6.9 )% (8.3 )% Avnet by region Americas (5.5 )% (5.5 )% 1.0 % 1.0 % (5.9 )% (5.9 )% EMEA (6.3 ) (10.2 ) (8.4 ) (7.3 ) 0.8 (4.3 ) Asia (10.0 ) (9.4 ) 2.0 2.3 (13.4 ) (12.7 ) Avnet by segment EC (7.9 )% (8.9 )% (1.7 )% (1.2 )% (7.2 )% (8.5 )% Farnell (3.7 ) (6.0 ) (6.8 ) (5.9 ) (2.4 ) (4.9 )

Historical Segment Financial Information

Quarters Ended Fiscal Second Quarter First Quarter Year December 30, September 30, 2024* 2023 2023 ($ in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 11,726.5 $ 5,812.1 $ 5,914.4 Farnell 814.1 392.8 421.2 Avnet sales $ 12,540.6 $ 6,204.9 $ 6,335.6 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 520.7 $ 247.9 $ 272.8 Farnell 33.4 15.7 17.7 554.1 263.6 290.5 Corporate expenses (50.2 ) (21.4 ) (28.7 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (12.3 ) (5.2 ) (7.1 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1.6 ) (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Avnet operating income $ 490.0 $ 236.3 $ 253.8 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 3,162.0 $ 1,588.5 $ 1,573.5 EMEA 4,421.6 2,113.6 2,308.0 Asia 4,957.0 2,502.8 2,454.1 Avnet sales $ 12,540.6 $ 6,204.9 $ 6,335.6

_______________

* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Year July 1, April 1, December 31, October 1, 2023* 2023* 2023 2022 2022 ($ in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 24,802.6 $ 6,109.2 $ 6,059.6 $ 6,309.5 $ 6,324.2 Farnell 1,734.3 445.4 455.0 408.0 425.9 Avnet sales $ 26,536.9 $ 6,554.6 $ 6,514.6 $ 6,717.5 $ 6,750.1 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 1,179.6 $ 310.4 $ 305.2 $ 296.7 $ 267.3 Farnell 165.5 36.1 40.9 36.9 51.6 1,345.1 346.5 346.1 333.6 318.9 Corporate expenses (124.2 ) (33.9 ) (31.6 ) (33.1 ) (25.6 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (28.0 ) (28.0 ) - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6.1 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) (1.5 ) (2.8 ) Avnet operating income $ 1,186.8 $ 283.7 $ 313.6 $ 299.0 $ 290.5 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 6,807.7 $ 1,732.7 $ 1,714.9 $ 1,681.2 $ 1,678.9 EMEA 9,229.4 2,450.6 2,393.4 2,255.9 2,129.5 Asia 10,499.8 2,371.3 2,406.3 2,780.4 2,941.7 Avnet sales $ 26,536.9 $ 6,554.6 $ 6,514.6 $ 6,717.5 $ 6,750.1

_______________

* May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Guidance Reconciliation

The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Low End of High End of Guidance Range Guidance Range Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $ 1.05 $ 1.15 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) (0.20 ) (0.10 ) GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.85 $ 1.05

