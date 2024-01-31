Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) is a growth-oriented diversified energy company that provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America through wholly-owned subsidiary Viking Energy Group, Inc. The company also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, has a majority interest in an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology, and leverages its interest in the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent-pending ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems.

Combined, the assets position CEI for a breakout growth period in 2024. To explain how the company intends to capture its potential, HPM reached out to Camber Energy CEO Jim Doris to provide an update on the processes in place to turn ambition into progress. Here's what he said:

HPM: Jim, the operational groundwork completed since 2021, including accretive acquisitions, rounds out an asset portfolio capable of fueling appreciable revenue growth this year. On that point, Camber announced its first purchase order for its Ozone Waste treatment system, which you've referenced as a milestone. Why is that?

JD: Foremost, because the deal is a first sale, is no coincidence and, more importantly, sets a benchmark for others to follow.. In fact, we expected a ROI after we acquired a controlling interest in the company that owns this technology, knowing it could become a new standard for treating medical waste worldwide. Moreover, the assets acquired in that transaction, technology, and team, are a perfect fit with the manufacturing capabilities of an earlier acquisition we completed of Simson-Maxwell, which not only improved upon this existing technology but has also allowed us to deliver to the market a turnkey unit with improved efficacy, and more importantly, the production and volume capacity required by leading medical waste disposal companies globally.

Keep in mind that the medical waste treatment business has seen minimal improvement in how waste is treated in decades. Until our contribution, most waste processing methods were forced to use incineration, autoclaves, and chemical treatment, which has the detrimental effect of producing toxins that pollute the air, land, and water. Our technology helps cure that deficit by utilizing a proprietary, "green" medical waste process that uses the natural disinfecting power of pure, highly concentrated Ozone to destroy pathogens and sterilize waste without using toxic chemicals, steam, or incineration.

So, to the first part of your question- yes, that initial sale is a milestone that can lead to accelerating revenues, resulting from its potential to meaningfully disrupt the market.. Moreover, because competitors in the market lack the measurable efficacy and volume capacity required for adoption by the major companies in the space, we believe Camber can exploit its leadership position.

HPM: To do that, your company needs clients. What motivates current and potential customers to seek alternatives to their waste processing equipment?

JD: There are many. Foremost is that competing systems continue to struggle to meet the always-increasing efficacy standards from regulators, which opens them to liabilities created from improperly treated medical waste since certain regulations mandate the generator is liable until the point of destruction. We can significantly mitigate that exposure with an Ozone system that already exceeds applicable compliance standards. That difference and advantage lengthens competitive distance and is especially valuable when addressing changes within the healthcare industry, new regulations, viruses resistant to the old way of treatment, and legislative enforcement. By meeting these stringent rules, our Ozone technology, because it reduces waste volume, has zero emissions, no dirty air pollution, no water contamination, and no toxins added to the landfills, is more than better; its adoption is long overdue.

HPM: Is your product affordable to most companies?

JD: It is. Our equipment facilitates best practices at a price point that works within the end user's historical budgets for processing equipment. Our product portfolio offers systems to address varying capacity requirements, with unit prices ranging from approximately US$1M to US$2.5M, depending on the processing needs of the customer. That's not a lot considering the alternatives, especially fines that can amount to several times more than that investment.

And a fine doesn't cure the problem, which is a primary reason our equipment has earned substantial interest from companies, including the first purchase order. While I'm not providing formal guidance, this purchase order may represent the first of many, evidenced by our deal pipeline, which is progressing through the procurement process.

HPM: Speaking of deals, how big is the market opportunity for your proprietary system?

JD: It's massive and growing. Current estimates put the medical waste market at $14 billion, which is expected to appreciate 7% per year into the end of the decade. We can target opportunities by providing better waste management processes and also by the need for companies to replace antiquated equipment and strengthen infrastructures to meet more stringent regulatory requirements.

The World Health Organization's voice may be the most significant to facilitate immediate change, noting its call to enforce the proper management of infectious waste to avoid adverse health outcomes. As mentioned earlier, the market has not seen any significant changes in treatment technologies or protocols in decades, and the concerns caused by the COVID-19 outbreaks over the last few years have led to a heightened sense of awareness for healthcare organizations to upgrade their strategies for the treatment of medical waste.

Thus, as the industry complies by replacing and improving treatment protocols, we expect our equipment sales to increase, and more importantly, in the long term, our ozone technology could become the standard treatment for regulated medical waste.

HPM: Is Camber prepared to meet that potential demand?

JD: We are. The most significant contributor to that position is that our technology and products have undergone rigorous due diligence by key client groups in large markets, including hospitals, waste-management consultants, waste processing companies, etc., where performance led to our first purchase order, with others expected soon. Those sales are facilitated by a larger sum of our parts.

Concurrent with communicating with prospective distributors and end-users, we have invested significant time putting the appropriate infrastructure in place to successfully execute our commercialization strategy, including expanding Viking Ozone's portfolio of waste treatment units, enhancing our technical team, formalizing relationships with influential groups, and establishing an appropriate framework and methods to ensure timely delivery, commissioning, certification, and after-sales support. The combined in-house abilities allow us to leverage what we believe to be a sweet spot of business opportunity.

HPM: Is Camber Energy focused on serving other markets?

JD: Absolutely. Our team objective is to build a recession-proof, profitable organization by serving diversified and reliable demands. Our power solutions' division allow us to capture those applicable opportunities. Remember, we are in an electronic world, and the demand for power will continue to increase over time. Simson-Maxwell, Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, positions us well to capitalize, noting it's been assisting industrial and commercial clients with primary and secondary power needs for over 80 years. That market isn't going away, which is why we continue to invest in Simson-Maxwell's expansion throughout North America. In addition to generating new revenues, it's important to note that the company's technical team is a valuable resource for evaluating, improving, and commercializing new technologies.

Another interest is in finding affordable and effective methods to capture carbon dioxide. The challenge inherent to that sector is that the amount of energy required to deal with the water in the exhaust stream, which interferes with capturing carbon dioxide, is often cost-prohibitive. Our partner is positioned to change that dynamic.

Through ESG Clean Energy's patented technology, which Camber has licensed through Viking Energy for exclusive use in all of Canada and in multiple locations in the U.S., we leverage a system using membrane dehumidification technology to remove the moisture from the exhaust without consuming large amounts of energy, which may prove to be the most cost-effective way of capturing carbon dioxide. We intend to show updated results from ESG Clean Energy's proprietary water removal system to the market in the coming weeks, which, once proven, we expect will serve as a significant catalyst to active an aggressive sales campaign, leveraging Simson-Maxwell's platform, including its over 4,000 existing clients.

This value driver can contribute significantly to 2024 growth, especially from its potential to be a significant system and tool for industrial and commercial organizations in North America to reduce their carbon footprint and effectively reduce implemented carbon taxes.

HPM: In a recent update, Camber alluded to its Open Conductor Detection technology. What is that?

JD: It's a technology enabling clients to overcome power constraints. And it's needed. While not earning deserved headlines, most U.S. grid infrastructure must be improved to handle current power demands. As power consumption increases, the problem will only worsen. Wildfires and power outages are growing at an alarming rate, and utilities need innovative yet pragmatic solutions to improve grid resiliency and reliability and mitigate the risk of incendiary events. The open conductor detection technologies owned by Camber and/or our joint venture partners are designed to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure and to immediately terminate the power to the line before it reaches the ground, which can dramatically increase public safety and provide grid stability.

Given that this is such a disruptive technology, we took additional steps to protect our interests by filing for additional patent protections. That put us behind our expected 2023 product launch, but now that the groundwork is complete and notices of allowance(s) received from the U.S.P.T.O, we are proceeding towards commercialization by evaluating proposals to formalize relationships with potential participants in the energy sector that focus exclusively on resiliency and public safety initiatives. Notably, the feedback has been very positive, and we anticipate sharing the progress made toward marketing this innovative technology in the coming weeks.

HPM: Despite the progress on multiple fronts, Camber Energy shares have been under pressure. What can you tell stakeholders about that?

JD: As the CEO, I am always mindful of creating a case for fair value. At current levels, I believe there is a disconnect between assets, potential, and share price, and it's a gap we are working to close. Our merger with Viking, which closed in Q3 in 2023, has transformed the company, the value of which, is not fully reflected in our share price in my opinion. Moreover, in Q3 and Q4, we addressed necessary compliance and reporting items and made meaningful behind-the-scenes progress across all divisions, including strengthening and expanding our intellectual property portfolio ahead of plans to launch new products this year.

Investors need to understand that while the market large-caps are doing well, causing record highs for indexes, most small and microcap stocks have not participated in the rally. That exposes investment opportunities in good companies doing the right things to increase shareholder value, a list which Camber Energy should be included on. That sentiment is not unwarranted. We are positioned in the right markets at the right time with at least three disruptive technologies that can earn a good share of multi-billion dollar markets.

Our medical waste treatment equipment is transformative to the industry. Our open conductor detection technology is an innovative solution that fills an international need to prevent damage from downed power lines, and our exclusively licensed carbon capture technology in multiple jurisdictions targets substantial revenue-generating opportunities. When combining all of the above, as the CEO, I can support a case that Camber's assets do more than support a higher valuation; in many respects, it justifies it.

End interview

This interview was published with permission from Hawk Point Media, LLC.

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (b) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196178

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.