Mittwoch, 31.01.2024
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
PR Newswire
31.01.2024 | 14:24
Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Interim Dividend

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31

Ashtead Group plc

31 January 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE -INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 5 December 2023, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 15.75 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 26 January 2024 and was communicated to shareholders on 5 December 2023.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:

Interim Dividend declared

Exchange rate (GBP/USD)

Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling

15.75 US cents per share

1.2704

12.40 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 8 February 2024 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 12 January 2024.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700


© 2024 PR Newswire
