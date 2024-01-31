Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Interim Dividend
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31
Ashtead Group plc
31 January 2024
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE -INTERIM DIVIDEND
On 5 December 2023, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 15.75 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").
Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 26 January 2024 and was communicated to shareholders on 5 December 2023.
Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:
Interim Dividend declared
Exchange rate (GBP/USD)
Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling
15.75 US cents per share
1.2704
12.40 pence per share
The dividend will be paid on 8 February 2024 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 12 January 2024.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700