Mittwoch, 31.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Preis nicht zu stoppen! Diese junge Firma dürfte davon massiv profitieren!
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2024
Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Tallinn

Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt will transfer Nasdaq Tallinn membership
to Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited on February 1st, 2024. 
The member identity TMBC will remain unchanged.
This change will be effective in the trading systems as of February 1st, 2024.

Member:         Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited
Member ID:       TMBC
Valid as of:       February 1st, 2024



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+372 640 8847
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
