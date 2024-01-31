Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Riga

Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt will transfer Nasdaq Riga membership to Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited on February 1st, 2024. The member identity TMBC will remain unchanged. This change will be effective in the trading systems as of February 1st, 2024. Member: Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited Member ID: TMBC Valid as of: February 1st, 2024 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.