Saba Electric Co. (SEC), an energy supplier on the Caribbean island of Saba, is seeking expressions of interest for a solar, wind and battery energy storage system. The deadline is Feb. 5, 2024.SEC is accepting expressions of interest and requests for information for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a solar, wind and battery energy storage system on the northeastern Caribbean island of Saba. According to tender documents, the Saba Renewable Energy Project Phase III will include a 4 MW solar plant, a 0.5 MW wind farm, and a 15 MWh battery energy storage system on the island in ...

