"Life is a Ball" ad builds upon premium chocolate makers' recent gains in the U.S. market and taps Kylie Kelce in partnership to share tips for the ultimate Big Game spread

Lindt Sprüngli (USA)today announced that for the first time, the brand will air a spot during football's biggest game of the year.

Lindt's big game debut drops during the first quarter and puts the fan favorite LINDOR truffle at the center of a dreamy national tv spot that encourages viewers to find their own moment of chocolate bliss. Titled "Life is a Ball", the 30-second ad is backed by Perry Como's 1957 classic "Round and Round". The spot takes audiences on a journey that explores the joy that comes from indulging in the smooth melting sensation of LINDOR truffles and allows you to savor the joyful moments life can bring, big or small, with every bite. You can view the ad on Lindt USA's YouTube channel here.

As the U.S. market continues to play a critical role in Lindt's long-term growth strategy, Lindt is strategically prioritizing investments that allow the brand to reach new audiences and uncover meaningful connections through deliberate partnerships and unforgettable brand moments. The decision to advertise during the big game will bring Lindt and its infamous LINDOR truffles into the homes of millions of fans during one of television's and football's biggest nights.

"This is one of the few times a year that devoted football fans and casual fans come together to celebrate a big moment together as a community," Ana Dominquez, Lindt USA CEO said. "The culmination of two teams' incredible dedication, commitment to excellence and intense passion is perfectly aligned with how LINDOR's premium truffles are crafted by bringing together the world's highest quality ingredients that result in a moment of complete, indulgent bliss."

To celebrate this milestone moment, Lindt is teaming up with Kylie Kelce, Lindt superfan, mom, and philanthropist to show consumers how they can indulge in their very own moment of bliss during this year's big game. ?Through the partnership, Kylie will share her tips for how LINDOR can be the unexpected treat at every viewing party this year.

As a football super fan and pretty regular party host, I'm thrilled to be partnering with Lindt to share how their delicious LINDOR truffles are the perfect indulgent addition to everyone's gameday gathering," Kylie Kelce shared. "I've been a chocolate lover my whole life and enjoying a LINDOR truffle brings me a moment of bliss during big games."

The "Life is a Ball" ad was produced by Grey Toronto and directed by renowned Australian filmmaker and visual effects artist, Michael Gracey.

About Lindt Sprüngli

Lindt Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate product sector. Lindt?&?Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 33 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 500 of its own stores as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,500 employees, the Lindt Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.2 billion in 2023.

About Lindt Sprüngli (USA)

As one of the largest subsidiaries in the global Lindt?&?Sprüngli Group, Lindt (USA) has been enchanting the world with chocolate for more than 30 years. Lindt (USA) is the fastest growing premium chocolate manufacturer in the U.S., producing quality chocolates including key brands such as LINDOR, EXCELLENCE, CLASSIC RECIPE and GOLD BUNNY for all North America at its Stratham, New Hampshire campus which includes the corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility. With nearly 1,000 employees, a robust wholesale business, retail chocolate shops across the country, and a strategic focus on marketing innovations, Lindt (USA) is poised for its next stage of growth.

