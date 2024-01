For years, Web3 enthusiasts spoke about breaking the large cap Bitcoin correlation. Practically all altcoins are positively correlated to Bitcoin, meaning that markets rise and fall in line with the world's first cryptocurrency. Correlation is measured between -1.0 and +1.0. See related: What Happens When BTC Dominance Goes Below 50%? A score of +1.0 means ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...