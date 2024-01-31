Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc, SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), a provider of renewable energy, energy supply, and healthy building solutions, will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Wil Ralston CEO will be presenting on January 31 & February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the SinglePoint Inc management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About SinglePoint Inc

About Single Point Inc. (CBOE: SING) SinglePoint is a sustainable solutions Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build one of the largest renewable energy solutions networks and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website: www.singlepoint.com

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

For further information:

Scott Arnold

SinglePoint Inc

888-682-7464

investors@singlepoint.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events