Elcim Sirek and Marcelo Souza to drive growth and revenue at a time of increasing importance in the global compliance category

Global compliance technology solutions and services provider Sovos today announced the appointment of two new sales leaders. Elcim Sirek has been promoted to the role of vice president of sales for the EMEA region and Marcelo Souza joins as the company's new vice president of sales for LATAM. Both leaders bring proven track records of aligning sales organizations to meet the evolving needs of customers and prospects in an always-on, global economy.

"As the demand for global compliance services continues to grow, it's critical that we have experienced, high-caliber leadership in place to meet the needs of our customer, both current and future," said Alice Katwan, president of revenue, Sovos. "In her time with Sovos, Elcim has proven to be a strong leader with a history of driving sustainable pipeline and customer bookings. With Marcelo's expertise in generating growth by meeting the unique needs of his customers, he is a tremendous asset for our team in LATAM, where Sovos is the clear leader in market share. I'm excited to welcome them both to the revenue leadership team."

Prior to this promotion, Sirek served as general manager for Turkey where she drove market demand and created new revenue streams for this region. Sirek has a long and sustained record of building strong customer relationships across the EMEA region. Prior to joining Sovos she was the Turkey regional leader for Oracle, overseeing the enterprise applications group in this region.

"Tax authorities are changing the reality for multi-national businesses with greater demands for data in terms of both speed and scale," said Sirek. "Sovos ensures that our customers remain a step ahead so they can focus on business growth while we handle compliance. I am confident that my experience with Sovos and the relationships I've built will benefit our customers greatly and I am excited to lead the EMEA team into our next phase of growth."

Souza joins Sovos from Databricks, where he served as vice president of sales for LATAM leading the first team in the region, focused on scaling operations and driving growth. Prior to Databricks, he spent more than eight years at Splunk, serving as country manager for Brazil and director for Latin America. Here he led SaaS sales, operation and business development teams. He built sales processes, go-to-market strategies and infrastructure that led to 100% year-over-year growth and the securing of more than 300 new customers.

"LATAM has been on the leading edge of compliance for a long time and as regulatory environments and demands continue to evolve, businesses need a partner they can trust to continuously deliver," said Souza. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Sovos as we are in the midst of changing the way the global business community views and solves for compliance. I am confident my prior experience in this region will pay immediate dividends for our customers."

About Sovos

Sovos is a global provider of tax, compliance and trust solutions and services that enable businesses to navigate an increasingly regulated world with true confidence. Purpose-built for always-on compliance capabilities, our scalable IT-driven solutions meet the demands of an evolving and complex global regulatory landscape. Sovos' cloud-based software platform provides an unparalleled level of integration with business applications and government compliance processes.

More than 100,000 customers in 100+ countries including half the Fortune 500 trust Sovos for their compliance needs. Sovos annually processes more than three billion transactions across 19,000 global tax jurisdictions. Bolstered by a robust partner program more than 400 strong, Sovos brings to bear an unrivaled global network for companies across industries and geographies. Founded in 1979, Sovos has operations across the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131551338/en/

Contacts:

Zeno Group for Sovos

Sovos@Zenogroup.com