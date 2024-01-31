De'Longhi, a global leader in the espresso and specialty coffee categories, announces Eliza Woolston Sheffield as the new President of De'Longhi America.

Sheffield will report to Mike Prager, CEO of De'Longhi Group North America. Following years of continued expansion and growth for De'Longhi in North America, Eliza will advance the company's business in the United States and Canada in this newly established role. Sheffield will be responsible for the future direction, growth and day to day operations, including the company's De'Longhi and Braun Household brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eliza to lead our U.S. and Canada businesses," said Prager. "Eliza has an outstanding and diverse track record of success in growing businesses and building brands. She is a terrific addition to our expanding company."

As a champion for growth and innovation, Sheffield brings a wealth of expertise from the premium and specialty home and appliance categories, with more than 25 years of experience and success across a range of businesses and functions, from start-ups to large, blue-chip branded companies.

Sheffield most recently served as the President of BlueStar Appliances and was responsible for substantial growth within the premium line of specialty kitchen appliances during her decade-long tenure. Prior to BlueStar Appliances, she held a range of marketing leadership roles with well-known brands and companies, including General Mills, Method Products, and award winning and marketplace hit, Flip Video.

"I am incredibly honored to join the De'Longhi America family, as the brand expands its presence in the U.S. and Canadian markets across innovative categories like coffee and espresso," said Sheffield. "De'Longhi's commitment to crafting exceptional products that boast innovative technology resonates with my passion for steering growth in consumer-centric organizations. I look forward to collaborating with the talented De'Longhi team and valued retail partners to drive meaningful innovation and fulfill our mission of 'better every day.'"

In addition to her extensive experience, Sheffield holds a bachelor's degree in history from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School.

De'Longhi Group

The De'Longhi Group is based in Treviso, Italy and is on the forefront of the small domestic appliance category with a range of premium products under four internationally renowned brands; De'Longhi, Kenwood, Braun and nutribullet®. The De'Longhi Group is committed to continuing their mission to create exceptional products that improve the lives of the consumer through innovative technologies and unparalleled design.

The De'Longhi brand is based in Treviso Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, high Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De'Longhi brand. De'Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De'Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer's home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com.

The Braun Brand

Founded in Frankfurt, Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a wide variety of small domestic appliances that marry innovation, thoughtful design and reliability. Celebrating over 100 years of history, the brand remains committed to designing products with superior performance that make life easier, more convenient and enjoyable in the kitchen. The De'Longhi Group acquired the perpetual license of the household division in fall 2012. For more information, visit www.braunhousehold.com/en-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131553668/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Josephine Mallari

Current Global

312.929.0519

jmallari@currentglobal.com