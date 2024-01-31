Adaptive Shield Recognized With Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in SaaS Security Posture Management

Adaptive Shield's SSPM Platform provides customers full visibility, control and mitigation of SaaS threats, saving them time and costs through posture management

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security posture management (SSPM) industry and based on its findings, recognizes Adaptive Shield with the 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Adaptive Shield is a leading SaaS security provider founded in 2019 by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff. It offers an SSPM solution that helps customers secure their entire SaaS stack through risk management, threat prevention, detection and response. Adaptive Shield's SSPM platform provides a suite of capabilities with single-pane-of-glass visibility, such as:

Continuous misconfiguration and security risk monitoring

Compliance mapping

Identity security posture management

Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR)

SaaS-to-SaaS access and discovery

Device-to-SaaS risk management

Adaptive Shield's SSPM platform expanded to enable over 140 out-of-the-box integrations of SaaS applications, making it the first and only SSPM solution provider with such a large number of out-of-the-box integrations. Its comprehensive security coverage of potential threats enhances visibility, security control and application integration. The SSPM platform also allows customers to easily manage sanctioned and unsanctioned applications connected to their core SaaS stack, regardless of the number of applications, thus minimizing the risk of SaaS-to-SaaS or third-party application access. This capability enables customers' security teams to measure the access level to sensitive data across organizations' SaaS stack while having advanced reporting capabilities that complement their risk assessments.

Ying Ting Neoh, research analyst for cybersecurity practice at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "With continual enhancements to its SSPM technology offering to address customers' pain points in the SaaS security space, the company is well-positioned as a technology innovation leader in the SSPM market."

"Adaptive Shield has established a strong reputation and a steadily growing position in the global SSPM market. It is well positioned for continued growth, with its visionary and innovative platform for SaaS Security coupled with its established strategic partnerships and technology alliances," added Neoh.

For its strong overall performance, Adaptive Shield is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the SaaS security posture management industry.

"Receiving Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Technology Leadership Award in SaaS Security Posture Management is not just an accolade for Adaptive Shield, it's a testament to our commitment in transforming the landscape of SaaS security," said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. "This recognition fuels our passion to not only protect, but empower businesses through revolutionizing the way they perceive and manage their SaaS security challenges."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To read more about this achievement, please click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Christine Savoie

E: christine.savoie@frost.com

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection and response. With Adaptive Shield, organizations continuously manage and control all SaaS apps, including 3rd-party connected apps, as well as govern all SaaS users and risks associated with their devices. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor 2022. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324004/Adaptive_Shield_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adaptive-shield-recognized-with-frost--sullivans-2023-global-technology-innovation-leadership-award-in-saas-security-posture-management-302045116.html