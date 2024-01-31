Diplomats and Dignitaries Join the 2024 Points of Light Global Summit on Social Impact

Lineup Includes Mark Brzezinski, United States Ambassador to Poland; Agnieszka Buczynska, Polish minister for civil society, chairwoman of the public benefit committee; and Neil Bush, chair, Points of Light Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The 2024 Points of Light Global Summit on Social Impact will unfold as a beacon of inspiration for 250 global change leaders in Warsaw, Poland, on February 7, 2024, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CET, hosted by Points of Light and its Global Network affiliate Stowarzyszenie Centrum Wolontariatu. Companies, NGOs and nonprofits unite through a dedication to civic engagement. Among distinguished guests are Mark Brzezinski, United States ambassador to Poland; Agnieszka Buczynska, Polish minister for civil society, chairwoman of the public benefit committee; and Neil Bush, chair, Points of Light Board of Directors, leading an impressive lineup. One World, One Response is the theme of the summit.

Media are encouraged to attend: kwhitaker@pointsoflight.org (English); Agnieszka Lissowska-Lewkowicz, agnieszka.lewkowicz@centrumwolontariatu.pl (Polish).

This summit itself is part of a larger global gathering of Points of Light affiliates, bringing social impact leaders from 25 countries, equipping attendees with tools to drive positive change in communities impacted by natural and human-made disaster.

Featured sessions promise impactful experiences:

Bridging Political Divides: Explores cross-sector partnerships as a powerful tool for civic engagement.

Explores cross-sector partnerships as a powerful tool for civic engagement. Building Community Resilience: Uncovers the blueprint for effective civic engagement.

Uncovers the blueprint for effective civic engagement. Bridge Building: Delves into the intersection between civic engagement and global refugee work.

Neil Bush, son of late 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush, will dialogue with Amb. Brzezinski to mark the 35th anniversary of the end of communist rule in Poland and explore the important relationship between the two countries in navigating the global challenges of today.

Summit cohost, Stowarzyszenie Centrum Wolontariatu, is a member of the Points of Light Global Network, including 145 affiliates in 39 countries. The organization is a key player in the landscape of volunteerism and embodies community-driven impact.

About Points of Light

Points of Light, a global nonprofit, stands at the forefront of inspiring, equipping and mobilizing millions to change the world. We help build vibrant communities by empowering individuals. Engaging 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service annually, we bring the power of people to where it's needed most.

For more, visit pointsoflight.org.

CONTACT:

English: Kristin Whitaker, kwhitaker@pointsoflight.org, 813-480-4315

Polish: Agnieszka Lissowska-Lewkowicz, agnieszka.lewkowicz@centrumwolontariatu.pl, (+48) 514 777 399

