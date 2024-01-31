KeyBank and The Hometown Foundation in Connecticut Join Forces To Sponsor New Hamden Police K-9 Officer Jet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / KeyBank's Hamden, Connecticut branch recently had a very special guest visit its lobby. On December 16th, branch manager Alana Dina and her staff hosted a community Meet & Greet to introduce the public to Hamden Police Department's newest K-9 patrol dog, Jet. A recent graduate of the Capital Region Training Group and trained in GSR (gunshot residue) and Patrol (tracking and apprehension), Jet is a 20-month-old male German Shepherd who has joined the department as its newest K-9 officer.

The Hometown Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with KeyBank, underwrote the cost to acquire Jet for the Hamden Police Department as an addition to the K-9 team. The sponsorship is part of Hometown's Emergency Response Personnel pillar. KeyBank provided $5,000 toward the $15,000 sponsorship as part of the bank's commitment to the Hamden community.

"As a community-minded bank, KeyBank is committed to being a good neighbor and caring corporate citizen," said Dina. "We are thankful for the support we receive from the Town of Hamden and the Hamden Police department - and we are happy to show our appreciation by helping to provide K-9 Officer Jet to the town."

Attending the event at KeyBank's branch were Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett, Hamden Deputy Police Chief, William Onofrio, and a variety of other members of the Hamden Police Department, Hometown Foundation and KeyBank.

Mayor Lauren Garrett was quoted as saying "K9 Jet is the newest addition to our Police Department, made possible by the generous contributions of the Hometown Foundation and KeyBank. I am so grateful for this partnership! Thank you, Officer Cugini, for taking on the responsibility to serve as Jet's handler. I have been told that at the Academy, Jet was the best good boy in Connecticut!"

The Chief of Police, E. P. Reynolds had a previous commitment but was quoted as saying "This invaluable contribution will significantly enhance our ability to maintain public safety and provide enhanced crime prevention tools to our town. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to The Hometown Foundation and KeyBank for their unwavering support and commitment to our community. With K9 Jet --one of the newest additions to our team -- we are confident in our continued efforts to serve and protect the residents of our town."

The Hometown Foundation is committed to equipping law enforcement agencies with Police K-9 Units to ensure they are serving their communities positively and impartially. They understand the value of Police K-9s and it is their mission to educate others on the invaluable assets that they offer to law enforcement agencies. The Hometown Foundation thanks KeyBank for their partnership and support to the Hamden community.

KeyBank is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, providing deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states and through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and 1,300 ATMs. Through local sponsorships and charitable giving through KeyBank Foundation, KeyBank fulfills its purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures.

