CES & HARMAN EXPLORE 2024: HARMAN Raises the Bar on Consumer Experiences in Las Vegas

This January, HARMAN returned to Las Vegas to unveil our latest products and technologies designed to enable more connected and personalized experiences in two expansive showcases at CES and HARMAN EXPLORE. Once again, cutting-edge audio solutions from our legendary brands transformed the Virgin Hotel into a dazzling display of audio innovation for our HARMAN EXPLORE showcase. But this year, our Automotive team presented our newest products that deliver the most advanced in-car experiences straight from the CES show floor for the first time, alongside our parent company, Samsung.

For a closer look at our exciting week full of experience-led innovation, take a look back at key news and events across automotive, lifestyle audio, luxury, and Digital Transformation Solutions:

Transforming the In-Vehicle Experience, Boosted by Samsung Synergies

Our joint showcase with Samsung at CES demonstrated how the companies together are bringing relevant consumer technology innovations to the automotive environment for impactful in-cabin experiences, including:

The expansion of our award-winning Ready product portfolio, and a brand new Ready Connect product, that combines the power of HARMAN and Samsung to enhance safety, personalization and sustainability for automakers and consumers.

Our new HARMAN Ignite Store payments solution that unlocks future-proof app monetization for OEMs and app-based in-cabin experiences for consumers, powered by close collaboration with Samsung and other industry-leading companies.

Our HARMAN SeatSonic audio solution integrates speakers into the seats to enhance in-vehicle entertainment with premium sound that completely surrounds drivers and passengers for an individualized listening experience.

Elevating the Listening Experience with Premium Audio

HARMAN's consumer audio brands set the standard for audio quality, and continue to revolutionize sound and technology. At our HARMAN EXPLORE showcase, we revealed our latest portable speakers, headphones, earphones, and more through exciting, immersive demos including:

The latest evolution of our JBL PartyBox speaker series, featuring thrilling sound and immersive lighting effects that electrify gatherings

An eco-friendly upgrade of our fan-favorite portables: new JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5 and JBL Go 4 speakers are all made with recycled materials.

The expansion of JBL's industry-leading Smart Charging Case to the JBL Live 3 earbuds.

Our newly expanded JBL Quantum Stream line of microphones, empowering content creators to amplify the reach of their voices with JBL's signature sound.

HARMAN's Innovation on Display on the CES Stage and with Key Recognitions for Industry Leadership

HARMAN's leaders shared their insights on some of the most pressing topics in the consumer technology industry from the CES stage:

For his leadership throughout the automotive industry's transformation from hardware to software, HARMAN Automotive President, Christian Sobottka, was selected as a winner in the "Leader" category of MotorTrend's Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator (SDVI) Awards.

Daniel Lee took a closer look at the changing marketing landscape and how companies and brands can leverage research, analytics, and AI to reach customers.

Nick Parrotta shared how HARMAN is harnessing AI technology for improved cybersecurity, productivity and outcomes.

Lyle Smith explored how niche audio products have become more mainstream as listeners look to enhance their sound systems with affordable, high-end systems.

Ruomu Hu joined a panel as part of the Female Quotient Equality Lounge at CES and discussed the opportunities for continuous learning that HARMAN offers our teams and how this benefits our company culture.

HARMAN was recognized for excellence in design and audio performance with nine CES Innovation Awards honoring our connected audio products and one Best of Innovation Award for the JBL Authentics 500.

HARMAN EXPLORE+: Insights from the Show Floor

HARMAN'S President and CEO, Michael Mauser, shared a behind-the-scenes look at how HARMAN has expanded our footprint at CES this year. Oisin Lunny wore the hat of our onsite correspondent, exploring HARMAN's progress in developing critical technologies for the "software-defined vehicle" and our strategy for creating the premium, quality sound HARMAN is known for. Discover an inside look at some of our biggest announcements and trends in 2024 by watching our HARMAN EXPLORE+ series here.

Digital Solutions that Make Life Easier

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions presented our new digital solutions designed to simplify and enrich everyday life - such as GearUP, HealthGPT, generative AI, and IoT in a Box - all built with a customer-first mindset to deliver a holistic and meaningful technology experience for global enterprises.

CES and HARMAN EXPLORE have successfully set the stage for an exciting year ahead - and we have much more innovation in store! To learn more, visit the CES and HARMAN EXPLORE media kit and stay up to date with HARMAN by following our Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and corporate newsroom for the latest announcements, as we reimagine a more connected, smart and personalized future.

