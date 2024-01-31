DJ Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs

Amundi Asset Management (CJ1U ) Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs 31-Jan-2024 / 15:20 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024

Please note that on NAV 29/02/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN AMUNDI MSCI JAPAN ESG CLIMATE NET ZERO AMBITION CTB - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) LU1602144815

- Impact on Primary Market:

The last tradable NAV on the primary market for the below ETFs will be on 27/02/2024. Please refer to the below table for funds last order placing date and cut-off.

ISIN Ticker ETF Name Last Order Placing Cutt off Last Tradable date NAV LU1602144815 CJ1U Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB 26/02/2024 12:30pm 27/02/2024 LN UCITS ETF JPY Acc CET

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 26/02/2024 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock exchange Last Trading date (after Currency the close) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition LU1602144815 CJ1U USD LONDON STOCK 26/02/2024 CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc LN EXCHANGE

- Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 26/02/2024 Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 27/02/2024 Liquidation NAV 29/02/2024 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 01/03/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CJ1U LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 Sequence No.: 300917 EQS News ID: 1827355 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)