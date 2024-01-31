Anzeige
Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs 

Amundi Asset Management (CJ1U ) 
Amundi Asset Management: Liquidation on Amundi ETFs 
31-Jan-2024 / 15:20 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 29/02/2024

Please note that on NAV 29/02/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                                   ISIN 
AMUNDI MSCI JAPAN ESG CLIMATE NET ZERO AMBITION CTB - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) LU1602144815

- Impact on Primary Market:

The last tradable NAV on the primary market for the below ETFs will be on 27/02/2024. Please refer to the below table for funds last order placing date and cut-off. 

ISIN     Ticker ETF Name                        Last Order Placing Cutt off Last Tradable 
                                       date             NAV 
LU1602144815 CJ1U  Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB   26/02/2024     12:30pm  27/02/2024 
       LN   UCITS ETF JPY Acc                             CET

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 26/02/2024 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                    ISIN     Ticker Trading   Stock exchange Last Trading date (after 
                                  Currency          the close) 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition LU1602144815 CJ1U  USD     LONDON STOCK  26/02/2024 
CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc                    LN         EXCHANGE

- Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   26/02/2024 
Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 27/02/2024 
Liquidation NAV             29/02/2024 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date  01/03/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1602144815 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CJ1U 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 300917 
EQS News ID:  1827355 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

