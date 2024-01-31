Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Director/PDMR Shareholding* 31-Jan-2024 / 14:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 30 January 2024 Director Shareholder Britvic plc (the "Company") announces partial vesting on 28 January 2024 of awards over the Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares") made on 28 January 2021 under the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP") to Executive Directors. The performance criteria attached to the PSP award were Relative Total Shareholder Returns and adjusted, diluted EPS. Considering the performance against the criteria, 60.7% of the PSP vested on 28 January 2024. Details of the number of Shares under the PSP that vested in respect of Executive Directors are as follows: Name of Executive Director Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 Simon Litherland 86,762 40,922

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name of Executive Number of Name of Connected Number of Total Percentage of Issued Share Director Shares Person Shares Shares Capital Simon Litherland 439,902 - - 439,902 0.18%

Notes 1. The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and nationalinsurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 29 January 2024 at aprice of 886.422 pence per Share. 2. The net resulting 45,840 shares are to be held for a further 2 years in line with the DirectorsRemuneration Policy.

This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP8.86422 40,922 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume 40,922 -- Price GBP362,741.61 (e) Date and time of the transaction 29 January 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 20 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument (a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of shares under the Britvic 2019 Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) (c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0 86,762 Aggregated information (d) -- Aggregated volume n/a -- Price GBP0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 29 January 2024 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

