WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
München
31.01.24
08:10 Uhr
10,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,60017:19
Dow Jones News
31.01.2024 | 15:52
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
31-Jan-2024 / 14:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
30 January 2024 
 
Director Shareholder 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") announces partial vesting on 28 January 2024 of awards over the Company's ordinary shares 
of 20 pence per share ("Shares") made on 28 January 2021 under the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP") to 
Executive Directors. 
The performance criteria attached to the PSP award were Relative Total Shareholder Returns and adjusted, diluted EPS. 
Considering the performance against the criteria, 60.7% of the PSP vested on 28 January 2024. Details of the number of 
Shares under the PSP that vested in respect of Executive Directors are as follows: 
Name of Executive Director Number of Shares vested Number of Shares sold 1 
Simon Litherland      86,762         40,922

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Executive Directors and their connected persons in the Company's Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company's LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company's Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: 

Name of Executive    Number of   Name of Connected   Number of   Total    Percentage of Issued Share 
Director        Shares     Person         Shares     Shares   Capital 
Simon Litherland    439,902    -           -       439,902   0.18%

Notes 1. The participant sold the number of shares stated to cover liabilities for income tax and nationalinsurance contributions arising on vesting in addition to dealing costs. The sale was made on 29 January 2024 at aprice of 886.422 pence per Share. 2. The net resulting 45,840 shares are to be held for a further 2 years in line with the DirectorsRemuneration Policy.

This notification is made in accordance with DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Sale of Shares to cover tax liabilities and 
                                     dealing costs 
                                     Price(s)        Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP8.86422        40,922 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           40,922 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP362,741.61 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              29 January 2024 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                            Simon Litherland 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                       Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
(a)      Name                            Britvic plc 
(b)      LEI                             635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
  transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 20 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
(a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 
(b)      Nature of the transaction                  Vesting of shares under the Britvic 2019 
                                     Performance Share Plan 
                                     Price(s)       Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP0          86,762 
       Aggregated information 
(d)        -- Aggregated volume           n/a 
          -- Price 
                                     GBP0 
(e)      Date and time of the transaction              29 January 2024 
(f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  300918 
EQS News ID:  1827377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1827377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2024 09:21 ET (14:21 GMT)

