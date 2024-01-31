Greenfield, Indiana, Fort Collins, Colorado, Basel, Switzerland and Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ("Elanco") (NYSE: ELAN), a global leader in animal health, and Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland, are pleased to announce that they have received the permission from the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries ("MAFF") to import and sell Tonisity Px in the Japanese market.

Having now obtained permission of MAFF to import Tonisity Px into Japan, Tonisity and Elanco are now positioned to immediately accelerate sales of Px into Japan, an important swine market in Asia.

About Tonisity Px

Tonisity Px is a patented isotonic protein drink that directly nourishes the intestinal cells of the small intestines of certain animals, including piglets, which accelerates and increases the absorption of all nutrients into the body of the animal. The result is higher weight gain, lower mortality and less need for medications for these animals - all producing a high return on investment for producers. Tonisity Px is patented in many countries in the world and is currently being sold in Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Australia. Currently, Tonisity Px is manufactured in Ireland.

Swine Market in Japan

The swine market in Japan is one of the most significant in Asia, with approximately 800,000 to 850,000 sows and 9 million pigs.[1] While there is a notable increase in the number of piglets born per litter, Japan still faces a significant challenge in sufficiently reducing Pre and Post Weaning Mortality. Enhancing piglet performance around the weaning stage remains a major hurdle for swine farms in Japan. Tonisity Px presents itself as a vital solution to these current challenges, and we are confident in its ability to contribute to sustainable production in the region.

Distribution in Japan

Further to the joint news release dated November 15, 2022, Elanco and Tonisity entered into a distribution and promotion agreement (the "Strategic Partnership Agreement") whereby Elanco is responsible for marketing, promotion and distribution of Tonisity Px and Tonisity PxWTM in a number of countries, including Brazil, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and The Netherlands. The Strategic Partnership Agreement was amended in 2023 to include the Japanese market to the exclusive territory, accordingly, Elanco will act as exclusive distributor of Tonisity Px in Japan. As exclusive distributor, Elanco will be responsible for marketing, promotion and distribution and sale of Tonisity Px in Japan.

The addition of Japan to the territory under the Strategic Partnership Agreement represents the parties' second expansion into the critically important Asian region.

Tonisity intends to ship its first order of Tonisity Px to Elanco in Japan in the near future.

Pablo Muniesa, Elanco Swine & Ruminants International Strategic Growth Initiatives Leader, comments: "Elanco is pleased to be continuing to expand our global commercial relationship with Tonisity International in Asia and across the globe with Tonisity Px. Elanco has a long history of research in intestinal integrity. We believe this expansion into Japan with Tonisity perfectly fits our strategy and complements Elanco's value offer. We are looking forward to providing our new and existing swine customers in Japan with this innovative product so they can maintain intestinal integrity in their herds and contributing to produce safe, abundant, and affordable food to its population."

Mathieu Cortyl, Managing Director of Tonisity, comments: "We are so pleased to be expanding our partnership with Elanco into Japan after having received permission from the Government of Japan to sell in this important market. Elanco is one of the most prominent animal health multinationals in the world, and we can think of no better partner to help us to continue the expansion our swine products into Southeast Asia. We are looking forward to helping the agricultural community in Japan increase their bottom lines while improving the gut health of their animals with Tonisity Px."

About Tonisity's Swine Products

Tonisity Px is a patented isotonic protein drink that directly feeds the intestinal cells of livestock, such as piglets. This accelerates and increases the absorption of all nutrients into the body of the animal. Tonisity Px is administered to piglets in the first week of life and around weaning and is voluntarily consumed even by newborn piglets. The result is higher weight gain, lower mortality and less need for medications for these animals - all producing a high return on investment for producers.

Tonisity is dedicated to research and has completed nearly 200 swine trials throughout the world. In studies examining pre-weaning morality, Tonisity Px reduced pre-weaning mortality by 20% which amounts to an extra pig for every three litters. Administration of Tonisity Px also resulted in higher weaning weights and 3 kg extra weight at finisher stage, with an improved feed conversion rate. This technology results in a reliable 3:1 return on investment (5:5-1 in a recent China study[2]) at weaning and 5-6:1 at finishing.[3]

Tonisity PxW contains the same key bioactives aimed at nourishing the intestine and is delivered through ordinary waterlines to newly-weaned pigs, with no extra labour required. The weaning period and the first 2-3 weeks after weaning are a major danger period for pigs. Often, newly-weaned pigs struggle to maintain sufficient water intake. Reduced water intake correlates to reduced feed intake, which creates a growth lag and contributes to morbidity and mortality.[4],[5]

Tonisity PxW improves water intake by up to 2 times in the first few days after weaning. Pigs given Tonisity PxW for five days post-weaning had a 36% reduction in post-weaning mortality and a 18% decrease in post-weaning morbidity. Tonisity PxW has also been shown to improve end-Nursery weights by 300 grams when compared to a competitor product[6]. Trials indicate that the return on investment on Tonisity PxW is a minimum of 4.5:1.

Tonisity's swine products can also be given to pigs of any age at other stress points in production, such as weaning, before and after transport, and for sows, at farrowing or during lactation. While both products have been demonstrated to improve the performance of healthy pigs, trial data also shows that they are particularly useful in support of dehydration and recovery from illnesses such as Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus.[7]

Tonisity's swine products are patented in all key markets and are currently being sold in Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America and Australia. Currently, the swine products are manufactured in Ireland.

About Elanco

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people, and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

About Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in three specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products; and (3) isotonic products for the enhancement of ruminant production. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

Tonisity Contact:

Mathieu Cortyl, Managing Director

Email: mathieu@tonisity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the current expectations of Elanco and Tonisity. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Elanco and Tonisity, including expansion in Japan, the processing of products in China and the development of new swine products.

Such statements and information reflect the current views of Elanco and Tonisity. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: Tonisity's ability to raise capital to maintain its growth and business objectives, Elanco's ability to negotiate and enter into binding agreements with parties in the Territories, changes in laws and regulations that could adversely affect the business, growth or results of operations of Tonisity or Elanco, Elanco's ability to attract and retain customers and consumers and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the actual results of Elanco or Tonisity to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: limited business history of Tonisity; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities; unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in commodity prices, and general market and industry conditions; protection of Tonisity's intellectual property; disruption at any of Tonisity's facilities including as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic; effect of public health crises, including the current COVID-19 pandemic; Tonisity's supply chain management; availability of suppliers of raw materials; limited or disrupted supply of key ingredients; the availability of key ingredients for the Products; failure to expand production capacity; effect of product innovation; failure to retain current customers and/or recruit new customers; global financial conditions; the effect of product labelling requirements; price of raw materials; consumer trends; publication of inaccurate or unfavourable research and reports; management and conflicts of interest.

Elanco and Tonisity caution that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on these forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Elanco and Tonisity have assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Elanco and Tonisity as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Elanco and Tonisity may elect to, they do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by applicable laws.

[1] J-MAFF Report Nov2023.

[2] China study 21-024-P-P

[3] USA Study 18-014-P-P (PWM -22.8% & final weight +3.2 %): ROI = 3.2:1 at weaning and 5.9:1 at finishing;

UK Study 20-002-P-P (PWM -21% & final weight +2.5 %): ROI = 3.3:1 at weaning and 8.6:1 at finishing.

USA Study 17-061-P-P in disease situation (PRRS): ROI = 7.05:1

[4] Pluske J, Le Dividich J, Verstegen M. Weaning the Pig - Concepts and Consequences. Weaning pig Wageningen Academic Publishers, 2003.

[5] Kruse S, Traulsen I, Krieter J. Analysis of water, feed intake and performance of lactating sows. Livest Sci 2011;135:177-183.

[6] US Study 20047-P-P

[7] Trials 17-061-P-P USA, 20-038-P-P USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196336

SOURCE: Tonisity International Limited