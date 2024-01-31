Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2024) - Cybersecurity breaches no longer discriminate by business size or organization type. As more organizations grapple with finding balance in the new digital operational landscape and reasonable employee productivity, all while keeping costs low. A new solution has emerged - Control D, powered by Windscribe VPN's robust security expertise. Control D for Organization is a modern DNS service that democratizes cybersecurity, making it accessible to businesses and organizations of every size, from budding startups to schools, hospitals, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Control D is a pioneer in software security, devoted to offering next-level, user-centric solutions while also ensuring organizations are globally compliant with data storage at custom locations of their choice. Backed by the years of security expertise of sister company Windscribe VPN, (who currently protect the data of over 60 million people) ensuring that Control D leverages the largest physical VPN network and one of the fastest anycast DNS networks to deliver unparalleled security and freedom from surveillance on a global scale.





Core Features of Control D

Control D for Organizations is perfect for companies, schools, and NGOs of all sizes, by offering simplicity for smaller teams, and highly specific and advanced controls for larger organizations. Control D is packed with an arsenal of tools designed to secure and empower diverse teams. Some of its core features include:

1. Malware Blocking: Protecting business continuity against malicious threats with state-of-the-art malware detection techniques powered by Artificial Intelligence, all built in-house. Protect individual devices and entire networks with just a couple of clicks.

2. Multi-Tenancy: Simplify the complexity of managing access and filtering policies across different departments, subsidiaries, or customer accounts within a large enterprise or service provider setting. This is a highly practical feature for businesses with multiple locations, Managed Service Providers, and other organizations with complex DNS security needs.

3. Modern Protocols: Security is not guaranteed when using standard DNS protocols. That's why Control D supports all modern (and encrypted) protocols like DNS-over-HTTPS/3 and DNS-over-TLS.

4. Custom Filtering: Highly granular web filters and curated blocklists allow DNS security newcomers to gain maximum security benefits with minimal effort. Ensure that whatever content is consumed on a network is safe for work, children, and/or is geared towards improving employee productivity.

5. Actionable Insights: Detailed network activity analytics empowers businesses to improve their security protocols and make data-driven decisions.





Join the DNS security revolution and equip businesses and clients with Control D. Visit controld.com for more information and take the first step towards comprehensive digital protection. Additional assistance for onboarding channel partners is available and no payment details are required for the trial.

Media Contact Information:

For further details, please contact Yegor Sak at business@controld.com or Control D's channel partner lead Joe Jaghab at Joe@controld.com.

