Helium Ventures Plc - Half-Year Report for the Six Months Ended 31 October 2023
Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or "the Company")
Half-Year Report for the Six Months Ended 31 October 2023
Helium Ventures Plc, (AQSE: HEV) presents its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 31 October 2023.
Chairman Statement
I am pleased to present the interim financial statements to shareholders for the period from 1 May 2023 to 31 October 2023.
As announced on 21 September 2023, the Company successfully raised net proceeds totalling £250,000 through the issue of 6,250,000 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 pence each at a price of 4 pence per share. The Company also issued 812,500 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each, priced at 4 pence per share, as fee shares, as part of the placing and broking fee retainer. This strategic move enhanced our financial position and underscores our commitment to sustained growth and value creation.
The Board has continued to closely monitor its investment in Blue Star Helium ("Blue Star") made in October 2021, and notes the announcement on 11 January 2024 by Blue Star that the company has received final approval for the drilling of four additional well locations at their Galactica/Pegasus helium project.
Helium Ventures announced the termination of the proposed acquisition of Vestigo Technologies Ltd ("Trackimo") on 9 October 2023. Instead, the Company has entered into an agreement to subscribe for £250,000 new ordinary shares in Trackimo ("Subscription Agreement"). Following a collaborative market assessment with Trackimo, Trackimo is now pursuing an IPO on the AIM Market. Helium Ventures will receive a total value of £1.55 million in Trackimo shares ("Fee Shares") at the Trackimo IPO subscription price ("IPO Price"), or an alternative subscription price if the IPO does not proceed.
Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, Helium Ventures has agreed to pay £250,000 for a proposed subscription of new ordinary shares in Trackimo ("Subscription Shares") to fulfil banking covenants and support Trackimo's working capital for the potential AIM IPO ("Support Shares"). As part of the ongoing support, Trackimo will issue an additional £100,000 new ordinary shares to Helium Ventures upon completion of the Trackimo IPO ("Support Shares"). Furthermore, any remaining proceeds from the potential exercise of warrants in Helium Ventures will be invested into Trackimo ("Warrant Shares"). In aggregate, the issue of the Fee Shares, Subscription Shares, Support Shares and Warrant Shares (together the "Trackimo Shares") to the Company is capped at 9.99% of the enlarged issued share capital of Trackimo. The Trackimo Shares will be issued at the date of the Trackimo IPO at the IPO Price or in the event the Trackimo IPO does not proceed, the Trackimo Shares will be issued at an alternative subscription price.
Financial Review
For the 6 months to 31 October 2023 the Company reported a net loss of £86,476 (2022: £157,030) mostly relating to administrative expenses and costs relating to the Trackimo transaction which has now been terminated. The Company held cash at period end of £116,171 and investments of £74,506 in listed securities.
Neil Ritson
Chairman
31 January 2024
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
HELIUM VENTURES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 MAY 2023 TO 31 OCTOBER 2023
Unaudited
Period ended
Unaudited
Period ended
Audited
Year ended
2023
Notes
£
£
£
Administrative expenses
(44,373)
(181,496)
(389,404)
Fair value through profit and loss
(42,103)
3,222
(39,830)
Operating loss
(86,476)
(178,274)
(429,234)
Foreign exchanges losses
-
-
(423)
Finance income/(expense)
-
-
Loss before taxation
(86,476)
(178,274)
(429,657)
Income tax
-
-
-
Loss for the period from continuing operations
(86,476)
(178,274)
(429,657)
Total loss for the year attributable to equity holders of the Company
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
(86,476)
(178,274)
(429,657)
Basic & dilutive earnings per ordinary share (pence)
6
(0.48)
(1.06)
(2.55)
The notes form an integral part of the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
HELIUM VENTURES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2023
Note
Unaudited
As at 31
£
Unaudited
As at 31
£
Audited
As at 30 April
2023
£
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
116,171
157,030
64,691
Trade and other receivables
256,914
16,288
3,002
Investments held at fair value through profit or loss
7
74,506
159,661
116,609
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
447,591
332,979
184,302
TOTAL ASSETS
447,591
332,979
184,302
EQUITY
Share capital
8
239,025
168,400
168,400
Share premium account
8
1,004,380
810,005
810,005
Share based payment reserve
18,615
18,615
18,615
Retained deficit
(1,032,307)
(694,447)
(945,831)
TOTAL EQUITY
229,713
302,573
51,189
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
217,878
30,406
133,113
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
217,878
30,406
133,113
TOTAL LIABILITIES
217,878
30,406
133,113
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
447,591
332,979
184,302
The notes form an integral part of the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
HELIUM VENTURES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW
FOR THE 6 MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2023
|Unaudited
Period to 31
October
2023
|Unaudited
Period to 31
October
2022
|Audited
Year ended
30 April
2023
|£
|£
|£
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Loss before income tax
|(86,476)
|(178,274)
|(429,657)
|Adjustments for
|Fair value adjustment
|42,103
|(3,222)
|39,830
|Changes in working capital:
|Decrease / (increase) in other receivables
|(3,917)
|91
|13,377
|Decrease / (increase) in other payables
|99,769
|(5,876)
|96,829
|Net cash used in operating activities
|51,479
|(187,281)
|(279,621)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Investment in Trackimo
|(250,000)
|-
|-
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|(250,000)
|-
|-
|Cashflows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares
|250,000
|-
|-
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|250,000
|-
|-
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|51,479
|(187,281)
|(279,621)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|64,692
|344,312
|344,312
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|116,171
|157,031
|64,691
HELIUM VENTURES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE 6 MONTH PERIOD TO 31 OCTOBER 2023
Ordinary Share capital
Share
Share Based Payment Reserves
Retained
Total
£
£
£
£
£
Comprehensive income for the year
Loss for the year
-
-
-
(429,657)
(429,657)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
(429,657)
(429,657)
Transactions with owners
Ordinary Shares issued
-
-
-
-
-
Warrants issued
-
-
-
-
-
Share Issue Costs
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners
-
-
-
-
-
As at 30 April 2023
168,400
810,005
18,615
(945,831)
51,189
Ordinary Share capital
Share
Share Based Payment Reserves
Retained
Total
£
£
£
£
£
Comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(86,476)
(86,476)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(86,476)
(86,476)
Transactions with owners
Ordinary Shares issued
70,625
211,875
-
-
282,500
Warrants issued
-
-
-
-
-
Share Issue Costs
-
(17,500)
-
-
(17,500)
Total transactions with owners
70,625
194,375
-
-
265,000
As at 31 October 2023
239,025
1,004,380
18,615
(1,032,307)
229,713
HELIUM VENTURES PLC - CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE PERIOD FROM INCORPORATION TO 31 OCTOBER 2023
1 General Information
The Company was incorporated on 23 April 2021 in England and Wales with Registered Number 13355240 under the Companies Act 2006.
The address of its registered office is Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London SW1W 9NF, United Kingdom.
The principal activity of the Company is to seek suitable investment opportunities in the technology sector.
The Company commenced trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Growth Market on 8 July 2021.
2 Accounting Policies
IAS 8 requires that management shall use its judgement in developing and applying accounting policies that result in information which is relevant to the economic decision-making needs of users, that are reliable, free from bias, prudent, complete and represent faithfully the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the entity.
3 Basis of preparation
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the AQSE Rules and International Accounting Standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS.
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements have not been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements." The Condensed Interim Financial Statements do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements but have been prepared in accordance with the existing accounting policies of the Company.
The Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 May 2023 to 31 October 2023 are unaudited.
The Company Financial Information has been prepared using the measurement bases specified by IFRS for each type of asset, liability, income and expense.
The Historic Financial Information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.
The Historic Financial Information is presented in £ unless otherwise stated, which is the Company's functional and presentational currency.
Going concern
The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and are satisfied that the company has the adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Company, therefore, continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its interim financial statements.
Accounting policies
The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in these Condensed Interim Financial Statements as were applied in the preparation of the Company's historic financial information for the year ended 30 April 2023 except for the impact of the adoption of the Standards and interpretations described below and new accounting policies adopted as a result of changes in the Company.
Standards and interpretations adopted in the period
There were no new standards or interpretations adopted by the Company in the period.
New standards and interpretations not yet adopted
At the date of approval of these financial statements, the following standards and interpretations which have not been applied in these financial statements were in issue but not yet effective (and in some cases have not yet been adopted by the UK):
Standard
Impact on initial application
Effective date
Amendments to IAS 1
Classification of liabilities as Current or Non-current, effective from 1 January 2024
or Non-current
1 January 2024
Amendments to IFRS 16 Leases
Lease Liability in a Sale and Leasebacks
1 January 2024
Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements
Non-current Liabilities with Covenants
1 January 2024
The effect of these new and amended Standards and Interpretations which are in issue but not yet mandatorily effective is not expected to be material.
The directors are evaluating the impact that these standards may have on the financial statements of Company.
4 Critical accounting estimates and judgments
In preparing the Condensed Interim Financial Statements, the Directors have to make judgments on how to apply the Company's accounting policies and make estimates about the future. Estimates and judgements are continuously evaluated based on historical experiences and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may deviate from these estimates and assumptions.
The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the reporting date that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year, are described below.
5 Employees and directors' remuneration
There were no employees of the Company in the period under review, other than the three directors. Directors' remuneration for the period was as follows:
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
31
October
2023
£
31 October
2022
£
30
April
2023
£
Director fees
36,000
36,000
77,366
Employers N.I.
-
-
722
36,000
36,000
78,088
6 Earnings per Ordinary Share
There were no potentially dilutive instruments in issue at the period end.
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
31 October
31 October
30 April
2023
Basic and dilutive earnings per Ordinary Share
Earnings attributable to Shareholders
(86,476)
(178,274)
(429,657)
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares
17,867,876
16,840,000
16,480,000
Per share amount-(pence)
(0.48)
(1.06)
(2.55)
There is no difference between the diluted loss per share and the basic loss per share presented. . Share options and warrants could potentially dilute basic earnings per share in the future but were not included in the calculation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive for the period presented.
7 Investments held at fair value through profit and loss
£
Cost at 31 October 2022
219,949
Cost at 30 April 2023
219,949
Cost at 31 October 2023
219,949
Fair value loss at 31 October 2022
3,222
Fair value loss at 30 April 2023
(39,830)
Fair value loss at 31 October 2023
(42,103)
Fair value of Investment at 31 October 2022
159,661
Fair value of Investment at 30 April 2023
116,609
Fair value of Investment at 31 October 2023
74,506
On 3 November 2021, the Company acquired an investment in Blue Star Helium Limited. The investment totalled AUD $400,000 at AUD 5.6 cents per share and was part of a AUD $15 million fundraise. The Company holds 7,142,858 shares in Blue Star Helium Limited representing 0.45% of the total issued shares in that company.
The investment was recognised as a financial asset held at fair value through profit and loss. It is classified as a current asset as the Company views this as an asset which is likely to be held for the short term only.
During the year a fair value loss was recognised in the income statement reflecting the fall in value from the last revaluation date of AUD 3.1 cents per share at acquisition to AUD 2 cents per share at the date of these accounts. The shares were initially purchased for AUD 5.6 cents per share.
Accounting standards, including IFRS 13, prescribe a three-level hierarchy for fair valuing financial instruments. The investment in Blue Star Helium Limited has been measured and recognised in the financial statements at Level 1 as the entity is publicly quoted. The three levels are described below:
Level 1: The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets (such as publicly traded derivatives, and equity securities) is based on quoted market prices at the end of the reporting year. The quoted market price used for financial assets held by the Company is the current bid price. These instruments are included in level 1.
Level 2: The fair value of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (e.g. over-the- counter derivatives) is determined using valuation techniques that maximise the use of observable market data and rely as little as possible on entity-specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in level 2.
Level 3: If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3. This is the case for unlisted equity securities
8 Share Capital & Share Premium
Ordinary Shares
Share Capital
Share Premium
Total
#
£
£
£
At 31 October 2022
16,840,000
168,400
810,005
978,405
At 30 April 2023
16,840,000
168,400
810,005
978,405
September 2023 Placing
7,062,500
70,625
211,875
282,500
Share issue costs
-
-
(17,500)
(17,500)
At 31 October 2023
23,902,500
239,025
1,004,380
1,243,405
9 Related Party Transactions
Charlie Wood and Neil Ritson, both directors of the Company, subscribed for, in aggregate, 1,750,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 4p per share in the placing announced on 21 September 2023. Charlie Wood subscribed for 1,250,000 via Orana Corporate LLP of which he is a Partner and 33.3% shareholder, Neil Ritson subscribed for the balance of 500,000. There were no other related party transactions during the period.
10 Ultimate Controlling Party
As at 31 October 2023, there was no ultimate controlling party of the Company.
11 Post Balance Sheet Events
On 21 December 2023, following approval at the AGM, the Company changed its investment strategy to focus on opportunities in the technology sector.
There have been no other material events subsequent to period end.
12 Nature of the Interim Financial Statements
The Company Financial Information presented above does not constitute statutory accounts for the period under review.
13 Approval of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 January 2024.
