31.01.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Westpay AB is removed (49/24)

On August 18, 2023, the shares in Westpay AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 



On December 12, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information
that it had carried out a new share issue, and that it would propose an
additional share issue to a general meeting of shareholders, raising a combined
total of approximately SEK 11.2 million before deduction of costs related to
the rights issue. 



On December 13, 2023, the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary
general meeting press, inter alia, to approve the board of directors' proposal
for one of the aforementioned share issues. 

On January 15, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from the extraordinary
general meeting, which had, inter alia, resolved to approve the board of
directors' proposal. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Westpay AB (WPAY, ISIN code SE0002169292,
order book ID 043370). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
