Former JP Morgan Global Head of Credit and FICC ETF eTrading To Expand Market Maker's Trading Presence

GSR, the global cryptocurrency trading firm and liquidity provider, has appointed Andreas Koukorinis as its new Head of Trading. He joins the firm from JP Morgan, where he most recently served as their Global Head of Credit and FICC ETF eTrading.

Koukorinis will lead GSR's trading platform and strategy to serve the firm's clients consisting of token issuers, institutional investors, family offices and leading trading venues.

In his role at JP Morgan, Koukorinis had responsibility for Global Algorithmic Credit Trading, encompassing systematic market making, algorithmic trading in ETFs across Fixed Income, and portfolio trading across corporates and Emerging Markets. He previously founded and managed Stratagem Technologies, a machine learning and analytics company for sports betting, and has held roles at Fortress Investment Group and Deutsche Bank.

Koukorinis will join the GSR leadership team, working closely with GSR Chief Executive Officer Jakob Palmstierna, Co-Founder and President Rich Rosenblum, and Chief Technology Officer John MacDonald, to drive the firm's vision of consolidating its global presence in digital asset markets. In addition to the focus on streamlining GSR's trading and execution processes, Koukorinis will be exploring ways to more effectively leverage the execution capabilities of the firm across the spectrum of digital assets.

"As digital assets continue to grow as an asset class and the industry matures, I am delighted to be joining the GSR team and look forward to helping advance the firm's existing trading strategies while ensuring the best possible outcomes on behalf of our clients," said Koukorinis. "The next few years are going to be foundational in defining the market infrastructure for digital assets and I see GSR uniquely placed to take advantage of the trading opportunities this presents given the firm's DNA as a rigorous systematic algorithmic trading firm combined with its long standing relationships with key stakeholders across markets."

"We are thrilled to welcome Andreas to GSR and know he is the perfect addition to our team," said Palmstierna. "He shares our vision for the company, commitment to continuous improvements, and excitement for the digital asset space. His track record and credentials speak for themselves: a scientist by training and trader by profession, yet what stands out for us is that he is combining this with an entrepreneurial mindset, something we value highly at GSR."

For over a decade, GSR has been an industry leader in shaping the digital asset ecosystem, with one of the biggest client franchises in the industry. The firm is committed to expanding its suite of services into new markets, having recently earned In-Principle Approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution license.

About GSR

GSR has ten years of digital asset market expertise as a liquidity provider and active, multi-stage investor. Our suite of services includes OTC Trading, Derivatives and Market Making. GSR is embedded in every major sector of the digital asset ecosystem, working with token issuers, institutional investors, miners, and leading trading venues.

Visit: www.gsr.io

