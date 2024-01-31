China's SolaX Power has developed two lines of integrated energy storage systems that reportedly support up to 200% PV oversizing. Their rated output power ranges from 3 kW to 15 kW.SolaX Power has introduced two new lines of integrated energy storage systems. The X1-IES series includes four models, with rated output of 3 kW to 8 kW, while the X3-IES series includes five models, with rated output power ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW. "It supports up to 200% photovoltaic (PV) oversizing, 200% PV input, and a maximum of 20A DC input per Maximum Power Point Tracker (MPPT)," the company said in a statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...